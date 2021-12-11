Zoe Backstedt dominates in the Ethias Cross Essen mud
By Stephen Farrand published
17-year-old wins alone in Essen with impressive ride
17-year-old Zoe Backstedt (Vondelmolen-De Ceuster) won the elite women’s race in Essen, leading the race from start to finish in the cold and mud as she continued to show her prodigious talents.
Backstedt got the holeshot at the start and so led onto the early bridge. Other riders were slowed after a crash on the steps and the riders were soon lined out with gaps growing after every section of mud.
The deep mud sections on parts of the course forced the rides to pace their effort and run for far longer than usual in cyclo-cross races. Backstedt is the junior road race world champion and the European junior cyclo-cross champion and used her power to dominate the race.
She stepped up a level to win the elite women’s race, taking advantage of the absence of a number of elite women who are in Italy for the Val di Sole World Cup race.
Laura Verdonschot (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished 1:04 behind Backstedt, with Britain’s Anna Kay (Starcasino) third at 1:36.
“I got the holeshot and so was first onto the bridge. That helped me get out front,” Backstedt explained.
“However all the running gave me pain in my back but it was a fun course. The water was so deep that my front wheel went in and I almost went over the bars.
“This win gives me confidence after two hard weeks of training to get ready for the World Cup races coming up. It’ll be good going into the junior race with the leader’s jersey.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Backstedt (GBr) Tormans CX
|0:50:51
|2
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:04
|3
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
|0:02:25
|5
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:03:21
|6
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:03:53
|7
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:04:12
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:04:18
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|0:05:15
|10
|Mirre Knaven (Ned)
|0:05:27
|11
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|0:06:23
|12
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:06:35
|13
|Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:07:08
|14
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|0:07:28
|15
|Loes Sels (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|0:07:35
|16
|Lauren Molengraaf (Ned)
|0:08:16
|17
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|18
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:08:49
|19
|Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
|0:09:01
|20
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) VeloRevolution WPcycles
|0:09:04
|21
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
|0:09:05
|22
|Floor Van Elsacker (Bel)
|0:09:38
|23
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|24
|Christine Verdonck (Bel)
|25
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|26
|Senne Knaven (Bel)
|27
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|28
|Lotte Baele (Bel)
|29
|Iris Offerein (Ned)
|30
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|31
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|32
|Marlies Vos (Ned)
|33
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|34
|Lies´L Schevenels (Bel)
|35
|Rosita Reijnhout (Ned)
|36
|Michelle Schätti (Swi)
|37
|Esther van der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|38
|Marthe Goossens (Bel)
|39
|Isa Pieterse (Ned)
|40
|Fien Masure (Bel)
|41
|An-Sofie Marien (Bel)
|42
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|43
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|44
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
|45
|Sterre Hendrickx (Bel)
|46
|Didi De Vries (Ned)
|47
|Danique Van Espelo (Ned)
|48
|Lore Sas (Bel)
|49
|Indy Van Os (Ned)
|50
|Lieke Van Weereld (Ned)
|51
|Marie Van De Kerkhof (Bel)
|52
|Anoek Kuijpers (Ned)
|53
|Jolisa Verschueren (Bel)
|DNF
|Marie Schreiber (Lux) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|DNF
|Nienke Vinke (Ned)
|DNF
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
|DNF
|Jana Van Der Veken (Bel)
