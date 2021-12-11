Zoe Backstedt dominates in the Ethias Cross Essen mud

17-year-old Zoe Backstedt (Vondelmolen-De Ceuster) won the elite women’s race in Essen, leading the race from start to finish in the cold and mud as she continued to show her prodigious talents.

Backstedt got the holeshot at the start and so led onto the early bridge. Other riders were slowed after a crash on the steps and the riders were soon lined out with gaps growing after every section of mud.

The deep mud sections on parts of the course forced the rides to pace their effort and run for far longer than usual in cyclo-cross races. Backstedt is the junior road race world champion and the European junior cyclo-cross champion and used her power to dominate the race.

She stepped up a level to win the elite women’s race, taking advantage of the absence of a number of elite women who are in Italy for the Val di Sole World Cup race.

Laura Verdonschot (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished 1:04 behind Backstedt, with Britain’s Anna Kay (Starcasino) third at 1:36.

“I got the holeshot and so was first onto the bridge. That helped me get out front,” Backstedt explained.

“However all the running gave me pain in my back but it was a fun course. The water was so deep that my front wheel went in and I almost went over the bars.

“This win gives me confidence after two hard weeks of training to get ready for the World Cup races coming up. It’ll be good going into the junior race with the leader’s jersey.”