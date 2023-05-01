Eschborn-Frankfurt: Søren Kragh Andersen wins from breakaway
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider strongest of 10 rider winning move
Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the 2023 Eschborn-Frankfurt, out-sprinting Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alessandro Fedeli (Q36.5) from a winning breakaway.
With 2km remaining, Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) launched a brief attack and was reeled back by Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates). Kragh Andersen then took to the front after the final corner and was able to hold off charges from behind at the line.
On the finishing circuit of 6.7km in Frankfurt with huge crowds gathered for the Labour Day holiday in Germany, the peloton tried to shut down a 30-second gap to a lead group of 10, which had formed 29km earlier using an acceleration from Hirschi. He was joined by nine others to form the decisive break, including Kragh Andersen, Zimmermann, Fedeli, Konrad, Ben Hermans and Stephen Williams of Israel-Premier Tech, Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost), Lorenzo Rota (Intermaché-Circus-Wanty) and Martin Marcellusi (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).
At the end of the a twisting 203.8km route in the west hills of Frankfurt, Kragh Andersen earned his first victory in the blue-and-red colours for Alpecin-Deceuninck, while two of the team’s strongmen expected to contest for the win were DNF’s, Gianni Vermeersch and 2021 Eschborn-Frankfurt winner Jasper Philipsen.
More to come.
