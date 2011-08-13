Trending

Bono wins stage as part of successful break

Boasson Hagen retains overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Bono enjoys his moment

Bono enjoys his moment
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 19

Philippe Gilbert and Ben Swift chat

Philippe Gilbert and Ben Swift chat
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 19

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) wins the stage

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) wins the stage
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 19

Jelle Vanendert

Jelle Vanendert
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 19

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) sits in the peloton over wet roads

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) sits in the peloton over wet roads
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 19

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) takes a pull

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) takes a pull
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 19

Johan Vansummeren stands up

Johan Vansummeren stands up
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 19

Guillaume van Keirsbulck and Jelle Vanendert

Guillaume van Keirsbulck and Jelle Vanendert
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 19

The peloton in stage 5 of the Eneco Tour

The peloton in stage 5 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 19

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) celebrates a win and a successful breakaway

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) celebrates a win and a successful breakaway
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 19

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) wins after the three-man break he was in did not get caught.

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) wins after the three-man break he was in did not get caught.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 19

A joyful Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD)

A joyful Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 19

Kisses for stage winner Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD)

Kisses for stage winner Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 19

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) on the podium

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) on the podium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 19

Overall leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Overall leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 19

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) keeps the leader's jersey for another day.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) keeps the leader's jersey for another day.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 19

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) ket the leader's jersey going into the final day

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) ket the leader's jersey going into the final day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 19

Bono beats Sergey Renev (Astana)

Bono beats Sergey Renev (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 19

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

A three-rider breakaway outfoxed the peloton at the Eneco Tour on Saturday, with Italy’s Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) beating Sergey Renev (Astana) and Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) on the uphill finish in Genk to win his first race for over four years.

The peloton hesitated on the final rain-soaked roads and the three managed to stay away, finishing six seconds clear. Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) won the sprint for fourth, Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) ninth, also at six seconds. Taylor Phinney (BMC) tenth at seven seconds.

Team Sky was happy to let the trio stay away so they would take away the time bonuses at the finish and ensure that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) maintained his overall race lead and the white leader’s jersey. He leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by 12 seconds, David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at 15 seconds, with Phinney in fourth at 19 seconds.

Bono seemed to struggle to hold onto the wheels coming out of some of the late corners but quickly followed Renev when he attacked before the finish and then surged passed him to win his first race taking a stage at the Tour de Romandie in 2007.

“It was hard to bring it home but we made it,” Bono said after being warmly congratulated by his teammates.

“I didn’t think we’d stay away because we were tired after fighting for 70km before the break eventually formed. Fortunately thanks to Danilo Hondo and the other guys, I got away in the three-rider move and we stayed clear.”

“At the last corner, at 500m to go, the Katusha guy went wide and I went up the inside and got on the Astana rider’s wheel. Then near the finish, I jumped past him to win! It’s a great feeling but it was a tough stage. We never eased up in the break and went hard all day.”

Tactical face off

The stage was a tactical faceoff between Team Sky, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Garmin-Cervelo and BMC because Boasson Hagen, Gilbert, Millar and Phinney are so close in the overall classification. Nobody wanted to let the other gain a few seconds and the teams fought even for the time bonuses early in the stage, sparking high-speed racing for the first two hours.

Andre Greipel won the first ahead of Phinney and Ben Swift (Team Sky) as Gilbert saved himself for the finale. However the three-rider breakaway that formed after 70km, helped Team Sky, who let them hang off the front all the way to Genk. With Katusha and Lampre-ISD blocking for their riders, Omega Pharma-Lotto failed to complete the chase and even eased up when Greipel suffered a late puncture.

Now the Gilbert will have to put all his cards on the table during Sunday’s final 201.2km stage around the hills of Southern Limburg. The stage starts and finishes in Sittard-Geleen and is like a mini Amstel Gold race because it is packed with short climbs. Perhaps perfect for Gilbert but Boasson Hagen seems confident of holding onto the overall lead.

“We did enough to keep the leader’s jersey today and we hope to do the same tomorrow,” the talented Norwegian said.

“The team worked really hard but our plan went well. We let a group get away but we never let them go too far. Then the guys were amazing how they controlled it, so that I didn’t have to risk anything in the sprint.”

Boasson Hagen won the Eneco Tour in 2009 but lost it in 2008 after missing a key attack. He knows that Gilbert is desperate to win to secure more WorldTour points but is not worried about facing up to him on home roads.

“Maybe Gilbert will try something tomorrow, it’s a hard stage, but we’ve we got a strong team and we’ll do our best to try and keep the jersey. I’m ready to defend it I hope we can keep it,” the double Tour de France stage winner said, showing a growing confidence in his ability.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:12:14
2Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
3Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:03
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:00:06
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
20Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
25Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
27Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
29Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
30Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
31David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
36Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
46Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
47Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
54Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
55Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
57Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
58Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
61Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
69Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
71Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
72Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
73Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
77Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
80Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
81Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
84David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
87Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
89Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
93Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
94Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
95Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
98Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
100Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
103Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
104Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:31
106Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:33
112Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
113Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
114Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
116Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:37
117André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
118Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
120Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:44
121Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:47
122Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:51
124Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
125Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
126Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:06
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:59
128Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:03
129Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:25
130Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
131Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
132David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
133Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
134Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:45
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
136Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:11
137Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:16
138Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:33
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:36
140Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:06
141Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:04
142Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
143Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:04
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
147Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
148Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:25
149Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
150Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:06:55
151William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:12:19
152Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
154Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNSGabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team8pts
2Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
3Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8pts
2Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team5
3Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD3

Sprint 4 - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD30pts
2Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana25
3Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team22
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana19
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team15
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
9Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack11
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team10

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team4:12:17
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:03
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
15Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
32Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
35Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:37
36Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
37Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:03
38Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:56
39Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:03
40Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:13
41Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:30
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:01
43Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
45Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:22
46Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD12:36:54
2Pro Team Astana
3Katusha Team0:00:03
4Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:06
5Team RadioShack
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Leopard Trek
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Skil - Shimano
12BMC Racing Team
13Movistar Team
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Liquigas-Cannondale
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19HTC-Highroad
20Sky Procycling
21Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
22Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling18:01:26
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:18
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
6Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:57
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:58
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:59
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:03
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:05
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:12
14Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:21
17Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:01:22
19Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:23
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:27
21Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:37
22Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:01:40
23Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:41
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:43
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:45
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:47
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:49
28Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:50
29Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:51
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:55
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:02:03
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:04
38Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:09
39Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:11
40Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:12
41Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:18
42Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:19
43Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:20
44Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
45Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
46Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
48Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
49Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:32
51Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:33
52Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
53Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:34
55Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
56Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:38
57Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:41
60Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:43
61Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:02:47
62Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:50
63Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
65Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:57
66Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
67Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:28
68Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:48
69Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:51
70Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:00
71Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:17
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:19
73Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:05:29
74Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:45
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:48
76Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:11
79Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:19
80Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:06:31
81Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:55
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:04
83David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:07:19
84Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:42
85Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:45
86Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:07:54
87Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:57
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:12
89Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:09:24
90Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:10:18
91Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:46
92Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:21
93Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:11:24
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:11:26
95Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:11:34
96André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:07
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:55
98Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:01
99Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:13:16
100Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:18
101Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:55
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:05
103Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:06
104Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:15:40
105Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:43
106Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:16
107Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:30
108Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:59
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:15
110Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:17:44
111Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:50
112Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:17:54
113Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:01
114Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:18:02
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:18:05
116Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:08
117Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
118Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:25
119Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:28
120Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:36
121James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:18:44
122Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:46
123Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:59
124Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:13
126Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:16
127Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:19:26
128Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:19:50
129Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:19:56
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:59
131Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:03
132Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:13
133Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:21
134Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:55
135Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:58
136Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:18
137Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:21:21
138Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:00
139Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:22:04
140Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:08
141Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:23:15
142Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:27
143Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:23:55
144Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:24:12
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:48
146Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:26:02
147Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:26:14
148Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:10
149Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:33
150Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:28:46
151Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:06
152Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:17
153Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:00
154William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:43:12
155Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:51:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling92pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team85
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto68
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad49
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
6Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD47
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack43
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
9Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team40
10Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD38
11Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana36
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team35
13Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team34
14Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
15David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano19
19Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team19
20Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana19
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent19
22Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard17
25Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team15
27Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
28Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent13
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team13
30Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
31Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
32Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
33Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
35Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent11
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
37Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack11
38Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team11
39Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
40Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano11
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
42Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad10
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
44Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek10
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
46Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
48Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling3
49Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling18:01:26
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:59
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:01:22
5Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:50
6Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:51
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:09
9Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
10Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
11Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:32
13Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:33
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
15Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:57
18Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:17
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:19
20Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:45
21Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:48
22Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
23Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:42
24Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:57
25Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:09:24
26Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:46
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:55
28Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:55
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:06
30Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:30
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:50
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:01
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:18:02
34Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:08
35Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:36
36Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:46
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:13
38Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:16
39Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:19:50
40Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:03
41Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:18
42Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:00
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:24:12
44Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:48
45Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:28:46
46Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack54:06:06
2Sky Procycling
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
4HTC-Highroad0:00:50
5Leopard Trek0:01:24
6BMC Racing Team0:02:11
7Katusha Team0:02:13
8Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:36
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:43
10Lampre - ISD0:02:55
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:15
12Movistar Team0:03:25
13AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:39
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:57
16Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:30
17Pro Team Astana0:04:45
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:13
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:38
21Skil - Shimano0:10:49
22Veranda's Willems - Accent0:30:51

Latest on Cyclingnews