A three-rider breakaway outfoxed the peloton at the Eneco Tour on Saturday, with Italy’s Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) beating Sergey Renev (Astana) and Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) on the uphill finish in Genk to win his first race for over four years.

The peloton hesitated on the final rain-soaked roads and the three managed to stay away, finishing six seconds clear. Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) won the sprint for fourth, Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) ninth, also at six seconds. Taylor Phinney (BMC) tenth at seven seconds.

Team Sky was happy to let the trio stay away so they would take away the time bonuses at the finish and ensure that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) maintained his overall race lead and the white leader’s jersey. He leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by 12 seconds, David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at 15 seconds, with Phinney in fourth at 19 seconds.

Bono seemed to struggle to hold onto the wheels coming out of some of the late corners but quickly followed Renev when he attacked before the finish and then surged passed him to win his first race taking a stage at the Tour de Romandie in 2007.

“It was hard to bring it home but we made it,” Bono said after being warmly congratulated by his teammates.

“I didn’t think we’d stay away because we were tired after fighting for 70km before the break eventually formed. Fortunately thanks to Danilo Hondo and the other guys, I got away in the three-rider move and we stayed clear.”

“At the last corner, at 500m to go, the Katusha guy went wide and I went up the inside and got on the Astana rider’s wheel. Then near the finish, I jumped past him to win! It’s a great feeling but it was a tough stage. We never eased up in the break and went hard all day.”

Tactical face off

The stage was a tactical faceoff between Team Sky, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Garmin-Cervelo and BMC because Boasson Hagen, Gilbert, Millar and Phinney are so close in the overall classification. Nobody wanted to let the other gain a few seconds and the teams fought even for the time bonuses early in the stage, sparking high-speed racing for the first two hours.

Andre Greipel won the first ahead of Phinney and Ben Swift (Team Sky) as Gilbert saved himself for the finale. However the three-rider breakaway that formed after 70km, helped Team Sky, who let them hang off the front all the way to Genk. With Katusha and Lampre-ISD blocking for their riders, Omega Pharma-Lotto failed to complete the chase and even eased up when Greipel suffered a late puncture.

Now the Gilbert will have to put all his cards on the table during Sunday’s final 201.2km stage around the hills of Southern Limburg. The stage starts and finishes in Sittard-Geleen and is like a mini Amstel Gold race because it is packed with short climbs. Perhaps perfect for Gilbert but Boasson Hagen seems confident of holding onto the overall lead.

“We did enough to keep the leader’s jersey today and we hope to do the same tomorrow,” the talented Norwegian said.

“The team worked really hard but our plan went well. We let a group get away but we never let them go too far. Then the guys were amazing how they controlled it, so that I didn’t have to risk anything in the sprint.”

Boasson Hagen won the Eneco Tour in 2009 but lost it in 2008 after missing a key attack. He knows that Gilbert is desperate to win to secure more WorldTour points but is not worried about facing up to him on home roads.

“Maybe Gilbert will try something tomorrow, it’s a hard stage, but we’ve we got a strong team and we’ll do our best to try and keep the jersey. I’m ready to defend it I hope we can keep it,” the double Tour de France stage winner said, showing a growing confidence in his ability.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4:12:14 2 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:03 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:00:06 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 20 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 27 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 29 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 31 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 44 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 46 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 47 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 52 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 55 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 57 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 58 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 62 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 69 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 71 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 72 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 75 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 77 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 80 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 81 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 87 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 89 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 93 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 95 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 98 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 100 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 103 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 104 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:31 106 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 112 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 113 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 114 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 116 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:37 117 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 118 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 120 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:44 121 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:47 122 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:51 124 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 125 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 126 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:06 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:59 128 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:03 129 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:25 130 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 131 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 132 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 133 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 134 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:45 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 136 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:11 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 138 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:33 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:36 140 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:06 141 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:03:04 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 143 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:04 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 147 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 148 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:25 149 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 150 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:06:55 151 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:12:19 152 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 154 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNS Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNS Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 8 pts 2 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 3 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 pts 2 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 5 3 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3

Sprint 4 - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 pts 2 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 25 3 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 22 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 19 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 15 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 9 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 11 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 4:12:17 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:03 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 30 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 32 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 35 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:37 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:48 37 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:03 38 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:56 39 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03 40 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:13 41 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:30 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:01 43 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 45 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:22 46 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - ISD 12:36:54 2 Pro Team Astana 3 Katusha Team 0:00:03 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Team RadioShack 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Leopard Trek 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Skil - Shimano 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Movistar Team 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 HTC-Highroad 20 Sky Procycling 21 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 22 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 18:01:26 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:18 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 6 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:57 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:58 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:59 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:03 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:05 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:12 14 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:21 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:01:22 19 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:23 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:27 21 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:37 22 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:01:40 23 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:41 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:43 25 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:45 26 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:47 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 28 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:50 29 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:51 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:55 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:02:03 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:04 38 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:09 39 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:11 40 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:12 41 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:18 42 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:19 43 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:20 44 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 45 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 46 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 48 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 49 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 50 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:32 51 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:33 52 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 53 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:34 55 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 56 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:38 57 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 59 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:41 60 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:43 61 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:02:47 62 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:50 63 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 65 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:57 66 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 67 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:28 68 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:48 69 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:51 70 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:00 71 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:17 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:19 73 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:05:29 74 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:45 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:48 76 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 77 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:11 79 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:19 80 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:06:31 81 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:55 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:04 83 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:07:19 84 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:42 85 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:45 86 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:07:54 87 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:57 88 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:12 89 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:09:24 90 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:10:18 91 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:46 92 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:21 93 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:11:24 94 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:11:26 95 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:11:34 96 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:07 97 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:55 98 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:01 99 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:13:16 100 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:18 101 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:55 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:05 103 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:06 104 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:15:40 105 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:43 106 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:16 107 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:30 108 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:59 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:15 110 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:17:44 111 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:50 112 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:17:54 113 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:01 114 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:18:02 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:18:05 116 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:08 117 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 118 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:25 119 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:28 120 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:36 121 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:18:44 122 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:46 123 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:59 124 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:13 126 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:16 127 Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:19:26 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:19:50 129 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:19:56 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:59 131 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:03 132 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:13 133 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:21 134 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:55 135 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:58 136 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:18 137 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:21:21 138 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:00 139 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:22:04 140 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:08 141 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:23:15 142 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:27 143 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:23:55 144 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:24:12 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:48 146 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:26:02 147 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:26:14 148 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:10 149 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:33 150 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:46 151 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:06 152 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:17 153 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:00 154 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:43:12 155 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:51:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 92 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 49 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 47 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 43 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 9 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 40 10 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 11 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 36 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 35 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 14 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 15 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 19 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 20 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 19 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 22 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 25 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 27 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 28 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 13 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 30 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 31 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 32 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 33 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 35 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 37 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 11 38 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 39 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 40 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 11 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 42 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 44 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 46 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 48 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3 49 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 18:01:26 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:59 4 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:01:22 5 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:50 6 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:51 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:09 9 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 10 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 11 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:32 13 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:33 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 15 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 17 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:57 18 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:17 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:19 20 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:45 21 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:48 22 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 23 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:42 24 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:57 25 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:09:24 26 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:46 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:55 28 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:55 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:06 30 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:30 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:50 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:01 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:18:02 34 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:08 35 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:36 36 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:46 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:13 38 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:16 39 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:19:50 40 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:03 41 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:18 42 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:00 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:24:12 44 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:48 45 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:46 46 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:06