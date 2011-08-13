Bono wins stage as part of successful break
Boasson Hagen retains overall lead
A three-rider breakaway outfoxed the peloton at the Eneco Tour on Saturday, with Italy’s Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) beating Sergey Renev (Astana) and Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) on the uphill finish in Genk to win his first race for over four years.
The peloton hesitated on the final rain-soaked roads and the three managed to stay away, finishing six seconds clear. Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) won the sprint for fourth, Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) ninth, also at six seconds. Taylor Phinney (BMC) tenth at seven seconds.
Team Sky was happy to let the trio stay away so they would take away the time bonuses at the finish and ensure that Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) maintained his overall race lead and the white leader’s jersey. He leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by 12 seconds, David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at 15 seconds, with Phinney in fourth at 19 seconds.
Bono seemed to struggle to hold onto the wheels coming out of some of the late corners but quickly followed Renev when he attacked before the finish and then surged passed him to win his first race taking a stage at the Tour de Romandie in 2007.
“It was hard to bring it home but we made it,” Bono said after being warmly congratulated by his teammates.
“I didn’t think we’d stay away because we were tired after fighting for 70km before the break eventually formed. Fortunately thanks to Danilo Hondo and the other guys, I got away in the three-rider move and we stayed clear.”
“At the last corner, at 500m to go, the Katusha guy went wide and I went up the inside and got on the Astana rider’s wheel. Then near the finish, I jumped past him to win! It’s a great feeling but it was a tough stage. We never eased up in the break and went hard all day.”
Tactical face off
The stage was a tactical faceoff between Team Sky, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Garmin-Cervelo and BMC because Boasson Hagen, Gilbert, Millar and Phinney are so close in the overall classification. Nobody wanted to let the other gain a few seconds and the teams fought even for the time bonuses early in the stage, sparking high-speed racing for the first two hours.
Andre Greipel won the first ahead of Phinney and Ben Swift (Team Sky) as Gilbert saved himself for the finale. However the three-rider breakaway that formed after 70km, helped Team Sky, who let them hang off the front all the way to Genk. With Katusha and Lampre-ISD blocking for their riders, Omega Pharma-Lotto failed to complete the chase and even eased up when Greipel suffered a late puncture.
Now the Gilbert will have to put all his cards on the table during Sunday’s final 201.2km stage around the hills of Southern Limburg. The stage starts and finishes in Sittard-Geleen and is like a mini Amstel Gold race because it is packed with short climbs. Perhaps perfect for Gilbert but Boasson Hagen seems confident of holding onto the overall lead.
“We did enough to keep the leader’s jersey today and we hope to do the same tomorrow,” the talented Norwegian said.
“The team worked really hard but our plan went well. We let a group get away but we never let them go too far. Then the guys were amazing how they controlled it, so that I didn’t have to risk anything in the sprint.”
Boasson Hagen won the Eneco Tour in 2009 but lost it in 2008 after missing a key attack. He knows that Gilbert is desperate to win to secure more WorldTour points but is not worried about facing up to him on home roads.
“Maybe Gilbert will try something tomorrow, it’s a hard stage, but we’ve we got a strong team and we’ll do our best to try and keep the jersey. I’m ready to defend it I hope we can keep it,” the double Tour de France stage winner said, showing a growing confidence in his ability.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:12:14
|2
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:06
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|27
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|31
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|46
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|47
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|55
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|58
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|69
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|71
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|72
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|77
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|81
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|87
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|89
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|93
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|94
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|98
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|100
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|103
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:31
|106
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|112
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|113
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|114
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:37
|117
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|118
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|120
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:44
|121
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:47
|122
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:51
|124
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|125
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|126
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:06
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|128
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:03
|129
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:25
|130
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|131
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|132
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|134
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:45
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|136
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:11
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|138
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:33
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|140
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:06
|141
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:03:04
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|143
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:04
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|147
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|148
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:25
|149
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|150
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:55
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:12:19
|152
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|154
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNS
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|3
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|pts
|2
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|3
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|pts
|2
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|25
|3
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|19
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|9
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|11
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:12:17
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|30
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|32
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|35
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:37
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|37
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:03
|38
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|39
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|40
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:13
|41
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:30
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:01
|43
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:22
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|12:36:54
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Team RadioShack
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Leopard Trek
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|20
|Sky Procycling
|21
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|18:01:26
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:18
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:57
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:59
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:12
|14
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:21
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:22
|19
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:23
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|21
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:37
|22
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|23
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:41
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:45
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|28
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:50
|29
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|30
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:51
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:03
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:04
|38
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:09
|39
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:11
|40
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:12
|41
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:18
|42
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|43
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|44
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|45
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|46
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|48
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:26
|49
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|51
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:33
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|53
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:34
|55
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|56
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:38
|57
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:41
|60
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:43
|61
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:02:47
|62
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:50
|63
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:52
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|65
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:57
|66
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|67
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:28
|68
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:48
|69
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:51
|70
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:00
|71
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|72
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:19
|73
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:29
|74
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:45
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:48
|76
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:11
|79
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:19
|80
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:31
|81
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:55
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:04
|83
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:19
|84
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|85
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:45
|86
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:54
|87
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:57
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:12
|89
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:24
|90
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:10:18
|91
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:46
|92
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:21
|93
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:24
|94
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:11:26
|95
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:34
|96
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:07
|97
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|98
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:01
|99
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:16
|100
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:18
|101
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:55
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:05
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:06
|104
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:15:40
|105
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:43
|106
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|107
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:30
|108
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:59
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:15
|110
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:17:44
|111
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|112
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:54
|113
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:01
|114
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:18:02
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:05
|116
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:08
|117
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|118
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:25
|119
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:28
|120
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:36
|121
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:18:44
|122
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|123
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|124
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:13
|126
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|127
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:26
|128
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:50
|129
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:19:56
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:59
|131
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:03
|132
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:13
|133
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|134
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:55
|135
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:58
|136
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:18
|137
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:21
|138
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:00
|139
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:22:04
|140
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:08
|141
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:23:15
|142
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:27
|143
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:55
|144
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:24:12
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:48
|146
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:26:02
|147
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:26:14
|148
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:10
|149
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:33
|150
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:46
|151
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:06
|152
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:17
|153
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:00
|154
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:43:12
|155
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|92
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|49
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|47
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|43
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|9
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|10
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|11
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|36
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|14
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|19
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|20
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|19
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|22
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|24
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|25
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|27
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|28
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|30
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|31
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|32
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|33
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|34
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|35
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|37
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|11
|38
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|39
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|40
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|11
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|42
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|10
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|44
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|45
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|46
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|48
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|18:01:26
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:59
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:22
|5
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:50
|6
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:09
|9
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|10
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:26
|11
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|13
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:33
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|15
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:57
|18
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:19
|20
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:45
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:48
|22
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|23
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|24
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:57
|25
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:24
|26
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:46
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|28
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:55
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:06
|30
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:30
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:01
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:18:02
|34
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:08
|35
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:36
|36
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|37
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:13
|38
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|39
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:50
|40
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:03
|41
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:18
|42
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:00
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:24:12
|44
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:48
|45
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:46
|46
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|54:06:06
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:50
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:24
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:43
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:55
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:15
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:39
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:57
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:30
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:45
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:13
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:38
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:10:49
|22
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:30:51
