Image 1 of 42 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Niki Terpstra (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Peter Sagan on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 World champion Peter Sagan waving from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Stefan Kung (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Loïc Vliegen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 'This way to the podium Peter' (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Stage winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep-Floors) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) grimaces over the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Jasper Stuyven pushes it to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 New race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 'This way to the finish line' (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Tom Wellens celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Greg Van Avermaet was well wrapped up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 The riders wait for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Lars Boom in green after winning stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Peter Sagan waits for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Lars Boom and Piet Allegaert on the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Peter Sagan chats to Elia Viviani as the riders roll out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 The wet weather gear was out in force on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Tim Wellens wins stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Stefan Kung has had a good BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Philippe Gilbert ahead of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Danny van Poppel was in a smiley mood (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Alex Edmondson at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Lars Boom on the podium ahead of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 A cap for Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Oliver Naesen talks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Tom Dumoulin ahead of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Oliver Naesen at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Lars Boom at the start of stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 The start of the BinckBank Tour's sixth stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) mastered a wet and windy day to take victory on stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour. Wellens beat Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in a two-up sprint, after the pair got away in the closing kilometres of the race.

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) got the upper hand on Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the bunch behind to take third place on the stage. While Dumoulin was unable to better Wellens in the sprint, he did enough to take the overall race lead from Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) who finished over a minute down on the leaders. Wellens gained some ground with the bonus seconds on offer in the golden kilometre, putting him just four seconds behind Dumoulin in the overall standings.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had started the day just two seconds down on the race lead, but dropped out of overall contention after he finished in the same group as Boom following a badly timed puncture. As well as the lack of help chasing from the other riders, Sagan will be most frustrated as he'd initially been in what proved to be the race-winning break.

Sagan had gone clear with Wellens in the final 25 kilometres soon after the riders had tackled the Cote de Saint Roch. The pair appeared to be making good ground when the world champion began shouting into his radio and slipped back from his Belgian companion. The timing could hardly have been worse with no team cars allowed on the section of road as it was too narrow. Sagan was thus forced to ride on with a puncture in his front tyre. Riding with a flat in those conditions proved a challenge even for a rider with Sagan's bike handling skills and he struggled around some corners and was quickly dropped.

How it happened

With 14 climbs to contend with, it was always going to be an important day for the overall classification and so it turned out to be. The torrential rain throughout only added to the occasion. At 203.7 kilometres, it was the longest stage of the race but it still took some 50 kilometres for the day's break to form. Six riders took their chance and slipped up the road. They were: Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Pieter Weening (Roompot Nederlandse Loterij).

The gap was allowed to grow above five minutes, but with so much at stake and with Martin, Gougars and Van Baarle just over a minute behind in the overall standings, they were never going to be allowed to stay away. By the time they reached the final loop with just over 30 kilometres to go that lead had been brought back to just 30 seconds.

Lotto Soudal had made their intentions known throughout with Andre Greipel putting in long shifts on the front of the peloton. Tiesj Benoot took that role up on the approach to the finishing circuit and the pace that he set on the Cote de Saint Roch blew the group of favourites apart. Race leader Boom was one of those that quickly lost touch, as was Vanmarcke.

Up front, Geoghegan Hart had made an attempt to extend his time up front, taking Sutherland and Weening with him, but they would not last much longer and with just under 30 kilometres to go they were back with the very reduced bunch of favourites. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) didn't wait too long before making his own break for freedom.

The Belgian champion gained 20 seconds on the chasers, which was now split up across the road. Naesen pushed hard, taking some risks in the slippy conditions, but it was on the climbs that he struggled to maintain the gap. As the golden kilometre approached, Sagan attacked, passing Naesen like he was standing still.

Wellens was the only rider who could match Sagan's attack and the two began working together. Wellens soon found himself alone when a puncture put paid to Sagan's challenge, not a surprise in the wet conditions. By the time that Sagan had a new wheel, he was more than a minute behind in a group that contained Boom and Vanmarcke. Neither seemed overly keen to help Sagan make the chase and, in the end, the world champion gave a sarcastic thumbs up to the TV camera, signalling his displeasure with the situation.

Up front, Wellens didn't panic and maintained a slim lead over the small group behind him. With just over 20 kilometres remaining, Dumoulin and Van Avermaet set out to bridge the gap but the latter faltered, leaving only Dumoulin able to make contact with Wellens. The gap for the duo was never a big one, but it didn't need to be. Wellens did most of the grunt work, digging in hard on a couple of occasions to push the advantage over 20 seconds. Dumoulin pitched in a few times, but appeared to be happy to sit in Wellens' wheel. Despite the huge efforts put in, Wellens still had the legs to beat Dumoulin in the rush to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:04:36 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:42 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 20 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 24 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:03 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:54 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 30 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:05:32 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:08:29 33 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 35 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 37 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 38 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 39 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:32 42 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 46 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 50 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:08:37 52 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 53 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 54 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:29 55 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:48 56 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 60 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 61 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 65 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 66 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 67 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 69 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 70 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 71 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 72 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 75 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 77 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:54 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 79 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:39 81 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:08 82 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 88 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 89 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 90 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 93 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 100 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 104 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 109 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 110 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 111 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 112 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 113 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 115 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 116 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 117 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 119 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 121 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 124 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 125 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 126 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:20 128 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 133 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 134 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 136 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 138 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:25 139 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 140 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 141 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:08 142 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 143 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 144 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:09 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:23:16 DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors DNF Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott DNS Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott DNS Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij

Primus sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Primus sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 6 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 13 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 11 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 15:18:59 2 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 3 Team Sunweb 0:05:03 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:23 5 Movistar Team 0:06:50 6 Astana Pro Team 0:07:31 7 BMC Racing Team 0:08:56 8 Quick-Step Floors 0:13:01 9 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:29 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:35 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:48 12 FDJ 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:51 14 Orica-Scott 15 Team Sky 0:20:30 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:42 17 Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:07 18 UAE Team Emirates 0:26:18 19 Bahrain-Merida 0:27:00 20 Dimension Data 0:32:58 21 Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:39:14 22 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:45:34

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 20:27:49 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:46 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:48 9 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:13 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:15 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:18 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:02:21 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:22 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:40 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 17 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:15 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:17 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:19 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:49 22 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:42 23 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:46 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:52 25 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:16 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:19 27 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:41 28 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:48 29 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:53 30 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:07 31 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:13 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:10:17 33 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:34 34 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:35 35 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:47 36 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:11:11 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:15 38 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:20 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:29 40 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:37 41 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:12:58 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:32 44 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:00 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:15:17 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:31 47 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:38 48 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:15:40 49 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:42 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:46 51 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:50 52 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:55 53 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:00 54 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:16:08 55 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:13 56 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:15 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:16 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:18 59 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:23 60 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:40 61 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:23 62 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:18:23 63 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:56 64 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:19:22 65 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:24 66 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:50 67 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:52 68 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:20:15 69 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:17 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:20 71 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:34 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:35 73 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:49 74 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:07 75 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:21 76 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:31 77 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:37 78 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:39 79 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:56 80 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:13 81 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:24:14 82 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:24:20 83 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:24 84 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:29 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:40 86 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:42 87 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:44 88 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:25:14 89 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:16 90 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:25:19 92 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:35 93 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:25:37 94 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:26:39 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:51 96 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:26:53 97 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:11 98 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:33 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:27:45 100 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:27:49 101 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:08 103 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:14 104 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:43 105 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:46 106 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:29:36 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:02 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:03 109 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:30:26 110 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:31:01 111 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:02 112 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:06 113 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 0:31:15 114 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:31:43 115 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:32:17 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:34 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:32:40 118 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:32:59 119 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:33:03 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:16 121 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:42 122 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:34:11 123 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:18 124 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:41 125 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:34:45 126 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:34:46 128 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:56 129 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:01 130 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:35:03 131 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:05 132 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 0:35:06 133 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:35:07 134 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:35:16 135 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:24 136 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:35:42 137 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:56 138 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:36:03 139 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:36 140 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:54 141 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:34 142 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:41:58 143 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:43:43 144 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:44 145 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:55:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 55 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 46 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 34 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 26 14 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 25 17 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 18 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 19 20 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 26 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 13 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 28 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 12 29 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12 30 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 31 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 10 33 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 35 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 48 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 26 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 17 5 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 6 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 11 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 8 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 15 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 8 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 17 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 18 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 19 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 6 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 27 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 28 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2