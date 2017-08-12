BinckBank Tour: Wellens wins stage 6
Dumoulin rides into race lead
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) mastered a wet and windy day to take victory on stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour. Wellens beat Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in a two-up sprint, after the pair got away in the closing kilometres of the race.
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) got the upper hand on Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the bunch behind to take third place on the stage. While Dumoulin was unable to better Wellens in the sprint, he did enough to take the overall race lead from Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) who finished over a minute down on the leaders. Wellens gained some ground with the bonus seconds on offer in the golden kilometre, putting him just four seconds behind Dumoulin in the overall standings.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had started the day just two seconds down on the race lead, but dropped out of overall contention after he finished in the same group as Boom following a badly timed puncture. As well as the lack of help chasing from the other riders, Sagan will be most frustrated as he'd initially been in what proved to be the race-winning break.
Sagan had gone clear with Wellens in the final 25 kilometres soon after the riders had tackled the Cote de Saint Roch. The pair appeared to be making good ground when the world champion began shouting into his radio and slipped back from his Belgian companion. The timing could hardly have been worse with no team cars allowed on the section of road as it was too narrow. Sagan was thus forced to ride on with a puncture in his front tyre. Riding with a flat in those conditions proved a challenge even for a rider with Sagan's bike handling skills and he struggled around some corners and was quickly dropped.
How it happened
With 14 climbs to contend with, it was always going to be an important day for the overall classification and so it turned out to be. The torrential rain throughout only added to the occasion. At 203.7 kilometres, it was the longest stage of the race but it still took some 50 kilometres for the day's break to form. Six riders took their chance and slipped up the road. They were: Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Pieter Weening (Roompot Nederlandse Loterij).
The gap was allowed to grow above five minutes, but with so much at stake and with Martin, Gougars and Van Baarle just over a minute behind in the overall standings, they were never going to be allowed to stay away. By the time they reached the final loop with just over 30 kilometres to go that lead had been brought back to just 30 seconds.
Lotto Soudal had made their intentions known throughout with Andre Greipel putting in long shifts on the front of the peloton. Tiesj Benoot took that role up on the approach to the finishing circuit and the pace that he set on the Cote de Saint Roch blew the group of favourites apart. Race leader Boom was one of those that quickly lost touch, as was Vanmarcke.
Up front, Geoghegan Hart had made an attempt to extend his time up front, taking Sutherland and Weening with him, but they would not last much longer and with just under 30 kilometres to go they were back with the very reduced bunch of favourites. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) didn't wait too long before making his own break for freedom.
The Belgian champion gained 20 seconds on the chasers, which was now split up across the road. Naesen pushed hard, taking some risks in the slippy conditions, but it was on the climbs that he struggled to maintain the gap. As the golden kilometre approached, Sagan attacked, passing Naesen like he was standing still.
Wellens was the only rider who could match Sagan's attack and the two began working together. Wellens soon found himself alone when a puncture put paid to Sagan's challenge, not a surprise in the wet conditions. By the time that Sagan had a new wheel, he was more than a minute behind in a group that contained Boom and Vanmarcke. Neither seemed overly keen to help Sagan make the chase and, in the end, the world champion gave a sarcastic thumbs up to the TV camera, signalling his displeasure with the situation.
Up front, Wellens didn't panic and maintained a slim lead over the small group behind him. With just over 20 kilometres remaining, Dumoulin and Van Avermaet set out to bridge the gap but the latter faltered, leaving only Dumoulin able to make contact with Wellens. The gap for the duo was never a big one, but it didn't need to be. Wellens did most of the grunt work, digging in hard on a couple of occasions to push the advantage over 20 seconds. Dumoulin pitched in a few times, but appeared to be happy to sit in Wellens' wheel. Despite the huge efforts put in, Wellens still had the legs to beat Dumoulin in the rush to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5:04:36
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:42
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|20
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|24
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:03
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:54
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|29
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:32
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:08:29
|33
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|37
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:32
|42
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|46
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|50
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:08:37
|52
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:29
|55
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:48
|56
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|66
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|70
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|71
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:54
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:39
|81
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:08
|82
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|87
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|89
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|90
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|93
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|104
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|115
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|116
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|117
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|119
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|121
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|124
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|125
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|126
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:20
|128
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|131
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|136
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|138
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:25
|139
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|140
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:08
|142
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|144
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:09
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:23:16
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|DNS
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|DNS
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|15:18:59
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:03
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:50
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:31
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:56
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:01
|9
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:29
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:35
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:48
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:51
|14
|Orica-Scott
|15
|Team Sky
|0:20:30
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:42
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:07
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:18
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:00
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:32:58
|21
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:39:14
|22
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:45:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20:27:49
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:48
|9
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:15
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:18
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:02:21
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:22
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:40
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|17
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:15
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:17
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:19
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:49
|22
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:42
|23
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|24
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:52
|25
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:16
|26
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:19
|27
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:41
|28
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:48
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:53
|30
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:07
|31
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:13
|32
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:10:17
|33
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:34
|34
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:35
|35
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:47
|36
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:11
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:15
|38
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:20
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:29
|40
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:37
|41
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:12:58
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:32
|44
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:00
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:17
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:31
|47
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:38
|48
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:15:40
|49
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:42
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:46
|51
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:50
|52
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:55
|53
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:00
|54
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:16:08
|55
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:13
|56
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:15
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:16
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:18
|59
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:23
|60
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:40
|61
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:23
|62
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:23
|63
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:56
|64
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:22
|65
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:24
|66
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:50
|67
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:52
|68
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:20:15
|69
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:17
|70
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:20
|71
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:34
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:35
|73
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:49
|74
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:07
|75
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:21
|76
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:31
|77
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:37
|78
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:39
|79
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:56
|80
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:13
|81
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:14
|82
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:20
|83
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:24
|84
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:29
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:40
|86
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:42
|87
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:44
|88
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:25:14
|89
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:16
|90
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:25:19
|92
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:35
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:25:37
|94
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:26:39
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:51
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:53
|97
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:11
|98
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:33
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:27:45
|100
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:27:49
|101
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:08
|103
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:14
|104
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:43
|105
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:46
|106
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:29:36
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:02
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:03
|109
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:26
|110
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:31:01
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:02
|112
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:06
|113
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|0:31:15
|114
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:31:43
|115
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:32:17
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:34
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:40
|118
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:32:59
|119
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:33:03
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:16
|121
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:42
|122
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:34:11
|123
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:18
|124
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:41
|125
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:34:45
|126
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:34:46
|128
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:56
|129
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:01
|130
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:35:03
|131
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:05
|132
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|0:35:06
|133
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:35:07
|134
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:35:16
|135
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:24
|136
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:42
|137
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:56
|138
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:03
|139
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:36
|140
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:54
|141
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:34
|142
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:58
|143
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:43:43
|144
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:44
|145
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:55:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|46
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|26
|14
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|16
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|25
|17
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|18
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|19
|20
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|26
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|28
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|12
|29
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|31
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|10
|33
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|35
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|26
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|5
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|11
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|15
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|17
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|18
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|19
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|28
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|61:31:36
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:12
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:36
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:28
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:10
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:29
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:21
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:23
|11
|Orica-Scott
|0:20:13
|12
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:24
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:10
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:41
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:30
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:52
|17
|Team Sky
|0:33:19
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:35:48
|19
|FDJ
|0:37:26
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:13
|21
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:49:12
|22
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:53:47
