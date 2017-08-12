Trending

BinckBank Tour: Wellens wins stage 6

Dumoulin rides into race lead

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (QuickStep-Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Peter Sagan waving from the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stefan Kung (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Loïc Vliegen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
'This way to the podium Peter'

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep-Floors) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) grimaces over the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jasper Stuyven pushes it to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
New race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
'This way to the finish line'

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Wellens celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep-Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Defending champion Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet was well wrapped up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders wait for the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom in green after winning stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan waits for the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom and Piet Allegaert on the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan chats to Elia Viviani as the riders roll out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The wet weather gear was out in force on stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim Wellens wins stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stefan Kung has had a good BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert ahead of the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Danny van Poppel was in a smiley mood

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Edmondson at the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom on the podium ahead of stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A cap for Tony Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Oliver Naesen talks to the press

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin ahead of stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Oliver Naesen at the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom at the start of stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The start of the BinckBank Tour's sixth stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) mastered a wet and windy day to take victory on stage 6 of the BinckBank Tour. Wellens beat Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in a two-up sprint, after the pair got away in the closing kilometres of the race.

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) got the upper hand on Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the bunch behind to take third place on the stage. While Dumoulin was unable to better Wellens in the sprint, he did enough to take the overall race lead from Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) who finished over a minute down on the leaders. Wellens gained some ground with the bonus seconds on offer in the golden kilometre, putting him just four seconds behind Dumoulin in the overall standings.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had started the day just two seconds down on the race lead, but dropped out of overall contention after he finished in the same group as Boom following a badly timed puncture. As well as the lack of help chasing from the other riders, Sagan will be most frustrated as he'd initially been in what proved to be the race-winning break.

Sagan had gone clear with Wellens in the final 25 kilometres soon after the riders had tackled the Cote de Saint Roch. The pair appeared to be making good ground when the world champion began shouting into his radio and slipped back from his Belgian companion. The timing could hardly have been worse with no team cars allowed on the section of road as it was too narrow. Sagan was thus forced to ride on with a puncture in his front tyre. Riding with a flat in those conditions proved a challenge even for a rider with Sagan's bike handling skills and he struggled around some corners and was quickly dropped.

How it happened

With 14 climbs to contend with, it was always going to be an important day for the overall classification and so it turned out to be. The torrential rain throughout only added to the occasion. At 203.7 kilometres, it was the longest stage of the race but it still took some 50 kilometres for the day's break to form. Six riders took their chance and slipped up the road. They were: Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Pieter Weening (Roompot Nederlandse Loterij).

The gap was allowed to grow above five minutes, but with so much at stake and with Martin, Gougars and Van Baarle just over a minute behind in the overall standings, they were never going to be allowed to stay away. By the time they reached the final loop with just over 30 kilometres to go that lead had been brought back to just 30 seconds.

Lotto Soudal had made their intentions known throughout with Andre Greipel putting in long shifts on the front of the peloton. Tiesj Benoot took that role up on the approach to the finishing circuit and the pace that he set on the Cote de Saint Roch blew the group of favourites apart. Race leader Boom was one of those that quickly lost touch, as was Vanmarcke.

Up front, Geoghegan Hart had made an attempt to extend his time up front, taking Sutherland and Weening with him, but they would not last much longer and with just under 30 kilometres to go they were back with the very reduced bunch of favourites. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) didn't wait too long before making his own break for freedom.

The Belgian champion gained 20 seconds on the chasers, which was now split up across the road. Naesen pushed hard, taking some risks in the slippy conditions, but it was on the climbs that he struggled to maintain the gap. As the golden kilometre approached, Sagan attacked, passing Naesen like he was standing still.

Wellens was the only rider who could match Sagan's attack and the two began working together. Wellens soon found himself alone when a puncture put paid to Sagan's challenge, not a surprise in the wet conditions. By the time that Sagan had a new wheel, he was more than a minute behind in a group that contained Boom and Vanmarcke. Neither seemed overly keen to help Sagan make the chase and, in the end, the world champion gave a sarcastic thumbs up to the TV camera, signalling his displeasure with the situation.

Up front, Wellens didn't panic and maintained a slim lead over the small group behind him. With just over 20 kilometres remaining, Dumoulin and Van Avermaet set out to bridge the gap but the latter faltered, leaving only Dumoulin able to make contact with Wellens. The gap for the duo was never a big one, but it didn't need to be. Wellens did most of the grunt work, digging in hard on a couple of occasions to push the advantage over 20 seconds. Dumoulin pitched in a few times, but appeared to be happy to sit in Wellens' wheel. Despite the huge efforts put in, Wellens still had the legs to beat Dumoulin in the rush to the line. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:04:36
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:42
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
10Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
17Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
20Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
23Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:49
24Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:03
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:54
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
30Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:05:32
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:08:29
33Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
35Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
37Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
38Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
39Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:32
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
46Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
48Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
49Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
50Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:08:37
52Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
53Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
54Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:12:29
55Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:48
56Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
57Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
60Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
61Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
62Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
65Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
66Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
67Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
68Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
69Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
70Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
71Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
72Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
73Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
77Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:14:54
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
79Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:39
81Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:08
82Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
86Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
89Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
90Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
91Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
93Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
100Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
103Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
104Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
109Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
110Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
111Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
112Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
113Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
115Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
116Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
117Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
119Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
121Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
124Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
125Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
126Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
127Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:20
128Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
133André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
134Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
136Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
137Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
138Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:25
139Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
140Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
141Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:08
142Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
143Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
144Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:09
145Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:23:16
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDavid Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFTom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
DNSSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
DNSCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij

Primus sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo8
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2

Primus sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team10pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky6
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal30pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb25
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo22
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team15
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale13
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac11
10Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal15:18:59
2Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
3Team Sunweb0:05:03
4AG2R La Mondiale0:05:23
5Movistar Team0:06:50
6Astana Pro Team0:07:31
7BMC Racing Team0:08:56
8Quick-Step Floors0:13:01
9Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:29
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:35
11Katusha-Alpecin0:19:48
12FDJ
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:51
14Orica-Scott
15Team Sky0:20:30
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:42
17Cannondale-Drapac0:26:07
18UAE Team Emirates0:26:18
19Bahrain-Merida0:27:00
20Dimension Data0:32:58
21Veranda's Willems Crelan0:39:14
22Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:45:34

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb20:27:49
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
7Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:46
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:48
9Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:13
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:15
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:18
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:02:21
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:22
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:40
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
17Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:15
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:17
20Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:19
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:49
22Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:42
23Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
24Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:52
25Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:09:16
26Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:19
27Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:41
28Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:48
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:53
30Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:07
31Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:13
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:10:17
33Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:34
34Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:35
35Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:47
36Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:11:11
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:15
38Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:20
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:29
40Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:37
41Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:12:58
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:14:32
44Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:00
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:15:17
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:31
47Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:38
48Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:15:40
49Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:42
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:46
51Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:15:50
52Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:55
53Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:00
54Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:16:08
55Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:16:13
56Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:15
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:16:16
58Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:18
59Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:16:23
60Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:40
61Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:23
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:23
63Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:18:56
64Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:19:22
65Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:24
66Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:50
67Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:52
68Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:20:15
69Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:21:17
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:20
71Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:34
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:22:35
73Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:49
74Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:07
75Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:21
76Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:31
77Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:37
78Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:39
79Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:56
80Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:13
81Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:24:14
82André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:24:20
83Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:24
84Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:24:29
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:40
86Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:24:42
87Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:44
88Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:25:14
89Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:16
90Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:25:19
92Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:35
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:25:37
94Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:26:39
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:51
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:26:53
97Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:11
98Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:33
99Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:27:45
100Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:27:49
101Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:28:08
103Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:14
104Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:43
105Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:28:46
106Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:29:36
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:30:02
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:03
109Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:26
110Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:31:01
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:02
112Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:06
113Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates0:31:15
114Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:31:43
115Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:32:17
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:34
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:32:40
118Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:32:59
119Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:33:03
120Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:33:16
121Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:42
122Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:34:11
123Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:18
124Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:41
125Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:34:45
126Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:34:46
128Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:56
129Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:01
130Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:35:03
131Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:05
132Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates0:35:06
133Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:35:07
134Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:35:16
135Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:24
136Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:42
137Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:56
138Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:03
139Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:36
140Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:40:54
141Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:34
142Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:41:58
143Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:43:43
144Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:44
145Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:55:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe104pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo55
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo55
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal53
5Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo47
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb47
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb46
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team41
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo39
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac34
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky26
14Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise25
16Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates25
17Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
18Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb19
20Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
22Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team15
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
26Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo13
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
28Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ12
29Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12
30André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
31Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team10
33Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
35Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise64pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij48
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team26
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky17
5Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team11
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij9
12Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors8
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
15Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo8
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe6
17Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
18Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
19Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac6
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
22Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott4
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
26Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
27Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
28Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal61:31:36
2Trek-Segafredo0:02:12
3Team Sunweb0:04:36
4AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
5Movistar Team0:06:53
6BMC Racing Team0:08:28
7Quick-Step Floors0:12:10
8Astana Pro Team0:12:29
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:21
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:23
11Orica-Scott0:20:13
12Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:24
13Katusha-Alpecin0:22:10
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:41
15Cannondale-Drapac0:26:30
16Bahrain-Merida0:28:52
17Team Sky0:33:19
18Dimension Data0:35:48
19FDJ0:37:26
20UAE Team Emirates0:38:13
21Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:49:12
22Veranda's Willems Crelan0:53:47

