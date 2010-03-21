Image 1 of 28 The podium (l-r): Niko Eeckhout, Jens Mouris and Sep Vanmarcke. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 28 Perennial strong man Niko Eeckhout before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 28 Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 28 No smiles from Belgian stalwart Niko Eeckhout. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 28 The peloton early in the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 28 Piet Rooijakkers (Skil Shimano) looks a little bemused. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 28 Rabobank helmets ready for duty. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 28 Rabobank's Rick Flens was a cool customer before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 28 Robert Wagner (Skil Shimano). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 28 Servais Knaven (Team Milram). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 28 Tulips - must be spring time in Holland! (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 28 Old teammates... Tristan Hoffman and Servais Knaven catch up before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 28 Wim Stroetinga (Team Milram) was another local rider with a good chance of winning. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 28 Milram's Niki Terpstra was a rider to watch for in this race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 28 Kenny Van Hummel on his way to fifth. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 28 Jens Mouris picks up the win for Vacansoleil. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 17 of 28 Jens Mouris (l) and Niko Eeckhout go on the attack (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 28 A last minute addition to the race cargo... (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 28 Vacansoleil rider Bjorn Leukemans. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 28 Bouke Mollema (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 28 The end of the race for Tomasz Repinski (CCC Polsat). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 28 The front group before the attack from Mouris and Eeckhout. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 28 Geert Omloop (Palmans). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 28 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 28 Eventual winner Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 28 Kamil Zielinski (CCC Polsat) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 28 All smiles for local boy Kenny Van Hummel before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 28 A Dutch race wouldn't be complete without a windmill... (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Vacansoleil's Jens Mouris staged an audacious late-race attack to win the Ronde van het Groene Hart on Sunday afternoon. The Dutch rider was able to maintain his slight advantage all the way to the end, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Nico Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly Team) and Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen).

The peloton split early, with a group of 33 riders getting away and the field behind them breaking into two. The last of the groups eventually removed from the event by the race jury. The large leading group eventually settled into a group of 15, which was able to work together better and built up a lead of up to three minutes.

Vacansoleil had two riders in the lead group but still led the charge to catch the break, splitting the peloton yet again. With a little more than 10 kilometres to go, Mouris attacked out of the lead group and was able to stay away to the end.

The Continental-ranked Team Worldofbike.gr was not allowed to race, as it had insufficient riders at the start.