Mouris claims a victory for Vacansoleil
Eeckhout and Vanmarcke complete Groene Hart podium
Vacansoleil's Jens Mouris staged an audacious late-race attack to win the Ronde van het Groene Hart on Sunday afternoon. The Dutch rider was able to maintain his slight advantage all the way to the end, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Nico Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly Team) and Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen).
The peloton split early, with a group of 33 riders getting away and the field behind them breaking into two. The last of the groups eventually removed from the event by the race jury. The large leading group eventually settled into a group of 15, which was able to work together better and built up a lead of up to three minutes.
Vacansoleil had two riders in the lead group but still led the charge to catch the break, splitting the peloton yet again. With a little more than 10 kilometres to go, Mouris attacked out of the lead group and was able to stay away to the end.
The Continental-ranked Team Worldofbike.gr was not allowed to race, as it had insufficient riders at the start.
|1
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4:27:42
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:11
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|9
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:30
|15
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:38
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|17
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|22
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|24
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|32
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|37
|David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|39
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|42
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|43
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|46
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|47
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|48
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|49
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|50
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|54
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|55
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|56
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|57
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|59
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|60
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|62
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|65
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|70
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:53
|72
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:06:04
|73
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|74
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|75
|François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|76
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|77
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|79
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy