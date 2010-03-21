Trending

Mouris claims a victory for Vacansoleil

Eeckhout and Vanmarcke complete Groene Hart podium

Image 1 of 28

The podium (l-r): Niko Eeckhout, Jens Mouris and Sep Vanmarcke.

The podium (l-r): Niko Eeckhout, Jens Mouris and Sep Vanmarcke.
(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 2 of 28

Perennial strong man Niko Eeckhout before the start.

Perennial strong man Niko Eeckhout before the start.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 28

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 28

No smiles from Belgian stalwart Niko Eeckhout.

No smiles from Belgian stalwart Niko Eeckhout.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 28

The peloton early in the race.

The peloton early in the race.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 28

Piet Rooijakkers (Skil Shimano) looks a little bemused.

Piet Rooijakkers (Skil Shimano) looks a little bemused.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 28

Rabobank helmets ready for duty.

Rabobank helmets ready for duty.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 28

Rabobank's Rick Flens was a cool customer before the start.

Rabobank's Rick Flens was a cool customer before the start.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 28

Robert Wagner (Skil Shimano).

Robert Wagner (Skil Shimano).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 28

Servais Knaven (Team Milram).

Servais Knaven (Team Milram).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 28

Tulips - must be spring time in Holland!

Tulips - must be spring time in Holland!
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 28

Old teammates... Tristan Hoffman and Servais Knaven catch up before the start.

Old teammates... Tristan Hoffman and Servais Knaven catch up before the start.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 28

Wim Stroetinga (Team Milram) was another local rider with a good chance of winning.

Wim Stroetinga (Team Milram) was another local rider with a good chance of winning.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 28

Milram's Niki Terpstra was a rider to watch for in this race.

Milram's Niki Terpstra was a rider to watch for in this race.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 28

Kenny Van Hummel on his way to fifth.

Kenny Van Hummel on his way to fifth.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 28

Jens Mouris picks up the win for Vacansoleil.

Jens Mouris picks up the win for Vacansoleil.
(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 17 of 28

Jens Mouris (l) and Niko Eeckhout go on the attack

Jens Mouris (l) and Niko Eeckhout go on the attack
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 28

A last minute addition to the race cargo...

A last minute addition to the race cargo...
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 28

Vacansoleil rider Bjorn Leukemans.

Vacansoleil rider Bjorn Leukemans.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 28

Bouke Mollema (Rabobank).

Bouke Mollema (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 28

The end of the race for Tomasz Repinski (CCC Polsat).

The end of the race for Tomasz Repinski (CCC Polsat).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 28

The front group before the attack from Mouris and Eeckhout.

The front group before the attack from Mouris and Eeckhout.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 28

Geert Omloop (Palmans).

Geert Omloop (Palmans).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 28

Graeme Brown (Rabobank)

Graeme Brown (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 25 of 28

Eventual winner Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil).

Eventual winner Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil).
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 26 of 28

Kamil Zielinski (CCC Polsat)

Kamil Zielinski (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 27 of 28

All smiles for local boy Kenny Van Hummel before the start.

All smiles for local boy Kenny Van Hummel before the start.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 28 of 28

A Dutch race wouldn't be complete without a windmill...

A Dutch race wouldn't be complete without a windmill...
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Vacansoleil's Jens Mouris staged an audacious late-race attack to win the Ronde van het Groene Hart on Sunday afternoon. The Dutch rider was able to maintain his slight advantage all the way to the end, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Nico Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly Team) and Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen).

The peloton split early, with a group of 33 riders getting away and the field behind them breaking into two. The last of the groups eventually removed from the event by the race jury. The large leading group eventually settled into a group of 15, which was able to work together better and built up a lead of up to three minutes.

Vacansoleil had two riders in the lead group but still led the charge to catch the break, splitting the peloton yet again. With a little more than 10 kilometres to go, Mouris attacked out of the lead group and was able to stay away to the end.

The Continental-ranked Team Worldofbike.gr was not allowed to race, as it had insufficient riders at the start. 

Full Results
1Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4:27:42
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:11
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
9David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
10Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
11Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
14Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:00:30
15Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:38
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
17Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
19Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
22Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
23Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
24Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
27Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
30Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
32Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
33David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
34Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
35Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
39Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
41Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
42Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
43Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
44Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
46Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
47Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
48Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
50Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
51Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
53Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
54Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
55Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
56Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
57Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
59Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
60Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
62Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
65Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
66Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
68Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
69Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
70Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:53
72Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:06:04
73Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
74Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
75François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
76Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
77Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
78Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
79Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
80Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
84Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

