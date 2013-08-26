Trending

Image 1 of 5

Jerome Clementz on his way to winning in Val d'Isere

Jerome Clementz on his way to winning in Val d'Isere
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 2 of 5

Anne Caroline Chausson on her way to winning in Val d'Isere

Anne Caroline Chausson on her way to winning in Val d'Isere
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 3 of 5

Martin Maes

Martin Maes
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 4 of 5

Tracy Moseley

Tracy Moseley
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 5 of 5

Jared Graves

Jared Graves
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)

The mountain threw everything it had at racers and organizers during the sixth round of the Enduro World Series, held in the French Alps at Val d'Isere this weekend, including snow, an apocalyptic alpine storm, rolling fog, mud and sunshine, in equal measure.

Men

The godfather of enduro mountain bike racing, and host for this round, Tribe Events' Fred Glo, declared it to be one of the hardest weekends ever in the 10 years he has been organizing enduro in the high mountains, offering thanks to the riders for adapting to the schedule and race modifications required to redress the wild weather.

Intense performances were delivered all around, on a course that started with a hike-a-bike to Bellevarde mountain's 2800m summit, the start gate for the Olympic and world championship downhill ski course.

After one hour and seven minutes of intense racing in constantly changing conditions, the battle was finally declared for French enduro champion Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain), with Australia's Jared Graves (Yeti Fox) just 11 seconds behind, after making an epic recovery in the final stage to regain ground lost from a crash in stage 3.

The third fastest time overall was logged by Belgium's Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), who proved that he's not only the dominant force in the junior race, but can match his pace with the open field.

The men's podium was rounded out by France's Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory).

Clementz, Barel and Remy Absalon (Team Commencal) (who placed eighth overall) combined forces to win the Enduro of Nations for France, with a 17-minute lead over their Italian counterparts.

The women's race was a back-and-forth duel between the UK's Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) and France's Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) with Chausson finally taking the win by a 17 second margin after Moseley incurred a time penalty.

Third and fourth ranked riders Anneke Beerten (Specialized) and Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory) got lost in the foggy conditions and failed to finish. French racer Cecile Ravanel took third.

Women

The women's trio of Chausson, Ravanel and Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale Overmountain) won the Enduro of Nations for France, with a combined time that put them 15 minutes ahead of their closest contenders, Team Great Britain.

After two rounds of racing in North America, the sixth race in the Enduro World Series was a world away from the sunny seaside resort of Punta Ala where this season began, and continued to prove that riders shouldn't be looking to enduro mountain bike racing if they want a cruisy day out.

Diversity, challenge and personal reward are all up for grabs, though, as Enduro World Series Managing Director Chris Ball said, "Enduro is a wild and challenging discipline in often wild and challenging environments. It was a savagely hard race for everyone, but that makes it all the more worthwhile."

Final Round

The final race in the series will take place in Finale Ligure, Italy, October 19-20, where the first enduro world champion will be declared.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Clementz1:07:04
2Jared Graves0:00:12
3Fabien Barel0:00:32
4Nicolas Lau0:01:08
5Jamie Nicoll0:01:20
6François Bailly-Maître0:01:50
7René Wildhaber0:01:56
8Rémy Absalon0:02:12
9Yoann Barelli0:02:45
10Curtis Keene0:03:02
11Cedric Gracia0:03:09
12Ludovic May0:03:11
13Théo Galy0:03:12
14Bryan Regnier0:03:14
15Florian Nicolai0:03:31
16Adam Craig0:03:38
17Florian Golay0:03:57
18Michael Schärer0:04:20
19Alexandre Cure0:04:22
20Jérémy Arnould0:04:24
21Thomas Lapeyrie0:04:29
22Cedric Ravanel0:04:36
23Emmanuel Allaz0:04:54
24Manuel Ducci0:05:11
25Joe Barnes0:05:18
26Thomas Decugis0:05:29
27Antonin Gourgin0:05:29
28Nicolas Quere0:05:35
29Mark Scott0:05:36
30Vincent Colange0:05:59
31Alex Lupato0:06:13
32Dan Wolfe0:06:16
33Ludovic Oget0:06:28
34Clément Benoit0:06:41
35James Shirley0:07:09
36Nicola Casadei0:07:14
37Liam Moynihan0:07:19
38Justin Leov0:07:20
39Vittorio Gambirasio0:07:42
40Yannick Senechal0:08:00
41Davide Sottocornola0:08:04
42Kristjan Medvecek0:08:05
43Robert Kordez0:08:17
44Sam Flanagan0:08:18
45Gavin Carroll0:08:37
46Petrik Brückner0:08:58
47Scott Laughland0:08:58
48Xavier Marovelli0:09:00
49Mathieu Buatois0:09:02
50Damien Oton0:09:04
51Yann Gadoin0:09:44
52Xavier Murigneux0:09:50
53Max Schumann0:09:51
54Lucas Redois0:09:57
55Benoit Dekeyser0:09:59
56Julien Roissard0:10:01
57Emmanuel Bonne0:10:06
58Maxime Di Nardo0:10:13
59Markus Reiser0:10:24
60Cédric Carrez0:10:33
61Gregory Frison0:10:39
62Primoz Strancar0:10:47
63Tobias Woggon0:10:51
64Ari Kurvinen0:11:00
65Denny Lupato0:11:06
66Andrea Pirazzoli0:11:22
67Marco Fidalgo0:11:26
68Camille Chaffre0:11:32
69David Missud0:11:38
70Tom Maes0:11:50
71Barthélémy Julien0:11:57
72Johnny Magis0:12:04
73Yannick Pontal0:12:09
74Peter Mlinar0:12:15
75David Metche0:12:30
76Thomas Blondeau0:12:40
77François Voitey0:12:41
78David Rimailho0:12:42
79Jeremy Voet0:12:54
80Lewis Kirkwood0:13:15
81Gregory Demesy0:13:16
82Gaël Wirz0:13:45
83Jerome Schandene0:14:11
84Marco Bühler0:14:14
85Thibaud David0:14:14
86Fouad Gourirane0:14:15
87Pierre Lehry0:14:30
88James Green0:14:39
89Sauli Hjerppe0:14:43
90Paul Jeppson0:15:18
91Juuso Pihlaja0:16:04
92Steve Lecourt0:16:07
93Mehdi Gabrillargues0:16:22
94Ulysse Francoglio0:16:42
95François Boulin0:16:47
96Pascal Widmer0:16:52
97Lividini Giuseppe0:17:20
98Quentin Champion0:17:25
99Benoit Maronneau0:17:26
100Quentin Arnaud0:17:29
101Franck Dalla Costa0:17:38
102Fabien Volet0:17:46
103Jeremy Vasseur0:17:51
104Sylvain Maronneau0:18:08
105Stephane Valverde0:18:22
106Philippe Widmer0:18:30
107Thomas Chazottes0:18:31
108Christophe Rizzetto0:19:15
109Alexis Roche0:19:15
110Thomas Jouet Pastre0:20:00
111Greg Callaghan0:20:00
112Julien Mairot0:20:02
113Robert Hamilton-Smith0:20:11
114Maximilian Mittelbach0:20:19
115Samuel Pougnet0:20:19
116Jean-Baptiste Ferrari0:20:28
117Gilles Doze0:20:36
118Gilles Caramagnol0:20:39
119Raphael Imbs0:20:46
120Damien Guichard0:21:21
121Jean-Baptiste Gali0:21:23
122Julien Thomas0:21:26
123Nicolas Roissard0:21:41
124Michele Pasquali0:21:47
125Fabrice Terrones0:21:56
126Eric Regallet0:22:21
127Emmanuel Millard0:23:27
128Greg Pottier0:24:24
129Laurent Tanguy0:24:59
130Sébastien Guillaume0:25:29
131Fabio Magistri0:25:43
132Nicolas Legrand0:25:45
133Eric Bourdonnec0:26:02
134Jerome Nouiser0:26:07
135Andrew Dapre0:26:12
136Vincent Chico0:26:59
137Nicolas Idelon0:27:34
138Aurélien Ferriere0:27:39
139Matthias Avril0:27:53
140Cyril Scata0:27:57
141Maurice Vercellino0:28:35
142Erwan Rolles0:30:42
143Jacky Bougeard0:32:33
144Jean-Claude Jacquelin0:34:06
145Maurian Marnay0:35:46
146Lionel Fernandes0:36:49
147Michel Vasseur0:40:49
148Stéphane Chico0:41:32
149Marc Lammens0:45:35
150Christophe Gaillard0:53:23
151Sam Gerrett0:54:22

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Caroline Chausson1:17:23
2Tracy Moseley0:00:18
3Cecile Ravanel0:02:13
4Isabeau Courdurier0:08:24
5Pauline Dieffenthaler0:09:04
6Lorraine Truong0:11:36
7Anka Martin0:12:02
8Katy Winton0:12:37
9Anita Gehrig0:13:01
10Emily Horridge0:13:29
11Valérie Schandene0:14:22
12Laurine Macinot0:16:20
13Valentina Macheda0:17:31
14Kelli Emmett0:17:57
15Julia Hofmann0:19:33
16Axelle Murigneux0:21:00
17Carolin Gehrig0:24:13
18Morgane Jonnier0:24:15
19Maxine Filby0:32:21
20Nina Mezcua-Jensen0:34:42

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Maes1:07:33
2Aurélien Demailly0:08:39
3Clement Decugis0:08:43
4Sebastien Claquin0:08:44
5Adrien Dailly0:09:18
6Elliot Trabac0:09:24
7Corentin Macinot0:10:14
8Valentin Brulas0:11:41
9Lucas Monetti0:11:50
10Matteo Raimondi0:12:40
11Valentin Escriou0:13:17
12Jacopo Orbassano0:13:20
13Baptiste Remblier0:13:29
14Camille Servant0:13:55
15Jean-Francois Pugin0:14:48
16Brice Liebrechts0:15:24
17Edwin Le Gallic0:16:52
18Eliott Baud0:23:10
19Andrea Tondi0:46:59

Men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium3:23:54
2Switzerland0:16:45
3Germany0:25:42
4Finland0:25:54
5France0:26:29
6Great Britain0:32:11
7Ireland0:39:04
8Italy0:43:37
DNFSlovenia
DNFSan Marino

Women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy4:03:26
2Switzerland0:15:08
3France0:37:33
DNFGreat Britain

