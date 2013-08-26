Image 1 of 5 Jerome Clementz on his way to winning in Val d'Isere (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 2 of 5 Anne Caroline Chausson on her way to winning in Val d'Isere (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 3 of 5 Martin Maes (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 4 of 5 Tracy Moseley (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 5 of 5 Jared Graves (Image credit: Matt Wragg)

The mountain threw everything it had at racers and organizers during the sixth round of the Enduro World Series, held in the French Alps at Val d'Isere this weekend, including snow, an apocalyptic alpine storm, rolling fog, mud and sunshine, in equal measure.

Men

The godfather of enduro mountain bike racing, and host for this round, Tribe Events' Fred Glo, declared it to be one of the hardest weekends ever in the 10 years he has been organizing enduro in the high mountains, offering thanks to the riders for adapting to the schedule and race modifications required to redress the wild weather.

Intense performances were delivered all around, on a course that started with a hike-a-bike to Bellevarde mountain's 2800m summit, the start gate for the Olympic and world championship downhill ski course.

After one hour and seven minutes of intense racing in constantly changing conditions, the battle was finally declared for French enduro champion Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain), with Australia's Jared Graves (Yeti Fox) just 11 seconds behind, after making an epic recovery in the final stage to regain ground lost from a crash in stage 3.

The third fastest time overall was logged by Belgium's Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), who proved that he's not only the dominant force in the junior race, but can match his pace with the open field.

The men's podium was rounded out by France's Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory).

Clementz, Barel and Remy Absalon (Team Commencal) (who placed eighth overall) combined forces to win the Enduro of Nations for France, with a 17-minute lead over their Italian counterparts.

The women's race was a back-and-forth duel between the UK's Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) and France's Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) with Chausson finally taking the win by a 17 second margin after Moseley incurred a time penalty.

Third and fourth ranked riders Anneke Beerten (Specialized) and Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory) got lost in the foggy conditions and failed to finish. French racer Cecile Ravanel took third.

Women

The women's trio of Chausson, Ravanel and Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale Overmountain) won the Enduro of Nations for France, with a combined time that put them 15 minutes ahead of their closest contenders, Team Great Britain.

After two rounds of racing in North America, the sixth race in the Enduro World Series was a world away from the sunny seaside resort of Punta Ala where this season began, and continued to prove that riders shouldn't be looking to enduro mountain bike racing if they want a cruisy day out.

Diversity, challenge and personal reward are all up for grabs, though, as Enduro World Series Managing Director Chris Ball said, "Enduro is a wild and challenging discipline in often wild and challenging environments. It was a savagely hard race for everyone, but that makes it all the more worthwhile."

Final Round

The final race in the series will take place in Finale Ligure, Italy, October 19-20, where the first enduro world champion will be declared.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Clementz 1:07:04 2 Jared Graves 0:00:12 3 Fabien Barel 0:00:32 4 Nicolas Lau 0:01:08 5 Jamie Nicoll 0:01:20 6 François Bailly-Maître 0:01:50 7 René Wildhaber 0:01:56 8 Rémy Absalon 0:02:12 9 Yoann Barelli 0:02:45 10 Curtis Keene 0:03:02 11 Cedric Gracia 0:03:09 12 Ludovic May 0:03:11 13 Théo Galy 0:03:12 14 Bryan Regnier 0:03:14 15 Florian Nicolai 0:03:31 16 Adam Craig 0:03:38 17 Florian Golay 0:03:57 18 Michael Schärer 0:04:20 19 Alexandre Cure 0:04:22 20 Jérémy Arnould 0:04:24 21 Thomas Lapeyrie 0:04:29 22 Cedric Ravanel 0:04:36 23 Emmanuel Allaz 0:04:54 24 Manuel Ducci 0:05:11 25 Joe Barnes 0:05:18 26 Thomas Decugis 0:05:29 27 Antonin Gourgin 0:05:29 28 Nicolas Quere 0:05:35 29 Mark Scott 0:05:36 30 Vincent Colange 0:05:59 31 Alex Lupato 0:06:13 32 Dan Wolfe 0:06:16 33 Ludovic Oget 0:06:28 34 Clément Benoit 0:06:41 35 James Shirley 0:07:09 36 Nicola Casadei 0:07:14 37 Liam Moynihan 0:07:19 38 Justin Leov 0:07:20 39 Vittorio Gambirasio 0:07:42 40 Yannick Senechal 0:08:00 41 Davide Sottocornola 0:08:04 42 Kristjan Medvecek 0:08:05 43 Robert Kordez 0:08:17 44 Sam Flanagan 0:08:18 45 Gavin Carroll 0:08:37 46 Petrik Brückner 0:08:58 47 Scott Laughland 0:08:58 48 Xavier Marovelli 0:09:00 49 Mathieu Buatois 0:09:02 50 Damien Oton 0:09:04 51 Yann Gadoin 0:09:44 52 Xavier Murigneux 0:09:50 53 Max Schumann 0:09:51 54 Lucas Redois 0:09:57 55 Benoit Dekeyser 0:09:59 56 Julien Roissard 0:10:01 57 Emmanuel Bonne 0:10:06 58 Maxime Di Nardo 0:10:13 59 Markus Reiser 0:10:24 60 Cédric Carrez 0:10:33 61 Gregory Frison 0:10:39 62 Primoz Strancar 0:10:47 63 Tobias Woggon 0:10:51 64 Ari Kurvinen 0:11:00 65 Denny Lupato 0:11:06 66 Andrea Pirazzoli 0:11:22 67 Marco Fidalgo 0:11:26 68 Camille Chaffre 0:11:32 69 David Missud 0:11:38 70 Tom Maes 0:11:50 71 Barthélémy Julien 0:11:57 72 Johnny Magis 0:12:04 73 Yannick Pontal 0:12:09 74 Peter Mlinar 0:12:15 75 David Metche 0:12:30 76 Thomas Blondeau 0:12:40 77 François Voitey 0:12:41 78 David Rimailho 0:12:42 79 Jeremy Voet 0:12:54 80 Lewis Kirkwood 0:13:15 81 Gregory Demesy 0:13:16 82 Gaël Wirz 0:13:45 83 Jerome Schandene 0:14:11 84 Marco Bühler 0:14:14 85 Thibaud David 0:14:14 86 Fouad Gourirane 0:14:15 87 Pierre Lehry 0:14:30 88 James Green 0:14:39 89 Sauli Hjerppe 0:14:43 90 Paul Jeppson 0:15:18 91 Juuso Pihlaja 0:16:04 92 Steve Lecourt 0:16:07 93 Mehdi Gabrillargues 0:16:22 94 Ulysse Francoglio 0:16:42 95 François Boulin 0:16:47 96 Pascal Widmer 0:16:52 97 Lividini Giuseppe 0:17:20 98 Quentin Champion 0:17:25 99 Benoit Maronneau 0:17:26 100 Quentin Arnaud 0:17:29 101 Franck Dalla Costa 0:17:38 102 Fabien Volet 0:17:46 103 Jeremy Vasseur 0:17:51 104 Sylvain Maronneau 0:18:08 105 Stephane Valverde 0:18:22 106 Philippe Widmer 0:18:30 107 Thomas Chazottes 0:18:31 108 Christophe Rizzetto 0:19:15 109 Alexis Roche 0:19:15 110 Thomas Jouet Pastre 0:20:00 111 Greg Callaghan 0:20:00 112 Julien Mairot 0:20:02 113 Robert Hamilton-Smith 0:20:11 114 Maximilian Mittelbach 0:20:19 115 Samuel Pougnet 0:20:19 116 Jean-Baptiste Ferrari 0:20:28 117 Gilles Doze 0:20:36 118 Gilles Caramagnol 0:20:39 119 Raphael Imbs 0:20:46 120 Damien Guichard 0:21:21 121 Jean-Baptiste Gali 0:21:23 122 Julien Thomas 0:21:26 123 Nicolas Roissard 0:21:41 124 Michele Pasquali 0:21:47 125 Fabrice Terrones 0:21:56 126 Eric Regallet 0:22:21 127 Emmanuel Millard 0:23:27 128 Greg Pottier 0:24:24 129 Laurent Tanguy 0:24:59 130 Sébastien Guillaume 0:25:29 131 Fabio Magistri 0:25:43 132 Nicolas Legrand 0:25:45 133 Eric Bourdonnec 0:26:02 134 Jerome Nouiser 0:26:07 135 Andrew Dapre 0:26:12 136 Vincent Chico 0:26:59 137 Nicolas Idelon 0:27:34 138 Aurélien Ferriere 0:27:39 139 Matthias Avril 0:27:53 140 Cyril Scata 0:27:57 141 Maurice Vercellino 0:28:35 142 Erwan Rolles 0:30:42 143 Jacky Bougeard 0:32:33 144 Jean-Claude Jacquelin 0:34:06 145 Maurian Marnay 0:35:46 146 Lionel Fernandes 0:36:49 147 Michel Vasseur 0:40:49 148 Stéphane Chico 0:41:32 149 Marc Lammens 0:45:35 150 Christophe Gaillard 0:53:23 151 Sam Gerrett 0:54:22

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Caroline Chausson 1:17:23 2 Tracy Moseley 0:00:18 3 Cecile Ravanel 0:02:13 4 Isabeau Courdurier 0:08:24 5 Pauline Dieffenthaler 0:09:04 6 Lorraine Truong 0:11:36 7 Anka Martin 0:12:02 8 Katy Winton 0:12:37 9 Anita Gehrig 0:13:01 10 Emily Horridge 0:13:29 11 Valérie Schandene 0:14:22 12 Laurine Macinot 0:16:20 13 Valentina Macheda 0:17:31 14 Kelli Emmett 0:17:57 15 Julia Hofmann 0:19:33 16 Axelle Murigneux 0:21:00 17 Carolin Gehrig 0:24:13 18 Morgane Jonnier 0:24:15 19 Maxine Filby 0:32:21 20 Nina Mezcua-Jensen 0:34:42

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Maes 1:07:33 2 Aurélien Demailly 0:08:39 3 Clement Decugis 0:08:43 4 Sebastien Claquin 0:08:44 5 Adrien Dailly 0:09:18 6 Elliot Trabac 0:09:24 7 Corentin Macinot 0:10:14 8 Valentin Brulas 0:11:41 9 Lucas Monetti 0:11:50 10 Matteo Raimondi 0:12:40 11 Valentin Escriou 0:13:17 12 Jacopo Orbassano 0:13:20 13 Baptiste Remblier 0:13:29 14 Camille Servant 0:13:55 15 Jean-Francois Pugin 0:14:48 16 Brice Liebrechts 0:15:24 17 Edwin Le Gallic 0:16:52 18 Eliott Baud 0:23:10 19 Andrea Tondi 0:46:59

Men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium 3:23:54 2 Switzerland 0:16:45 3 Germany 0:25:42 4 Finland 0:25:54 5 France 0:26:29 6 Great Britain 0:32:11 7 Ireland 0:39:04 8 Italy 0:43:37 DNF Slovenia DNF San Marino