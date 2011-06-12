Trending

Sauser wins Elsa Bike Marathon

Dahler, Baumann finish second, third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi)2:18:16
2Friedrich Dahler (Swi)0:04:45
3Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:05:06
4Manuel Scheidegger (Swi)0:05:41
5Stefan Roffler (Swi)0:08:18
6Silvio Busser (Swi)0:09:41
7Xavier Dafflon (Swi)0:10:01
8Patrick Leuzinger (Swi)0:10:37
9Norbert Wyss (Swi)0:11:05
10Damian Perrin (Swi)0:11:06
11Lucien Peterhans (Swi)0:11:07
12Samuel Jud (Swi)0:11:46
13Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)0:13:02
14Gregory Frison (Fra)0:13:52
15Benoît Beaud (Swi)0:13:55
16Florian Bolt (Swi)0:14:06
17Daniel Zucconi (Swi)0:15:06
18Joel Niederberger (Swi)0:15:13
19Marcus Derungs (Swi)0:16:10
20Valentin Scherz (Swi)0:16:27
21Florian Peiry (Swi)0:16:53
22Christian Biffiger (Swi)0:17:29
23Ramon Krebs (Swi)0:18:16
24Raphael Gremaud (Swi)0:18:57
25Aurélien Sottas (Swi)0:20:12
26Oliver Schär (Swi)0:22:51
27Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:24:25
28Olivier Raguideau (Fra)0:25:39
29Sandro Herrmann (Swi)0:26:24
31Rafael Ruiz Del Potal (Swi)0:27:42
33Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)0:30:24
34Thomas Heitland (Ger)0:30:42
35Michael Teutschmann (Swi)0:31:10
36Adam Ferrari (Swi)0:34:19
37Richard Hoekstra (Ned)0:34:44
38Michael Caille (Swi)0:38:47
39Alexis Bohn (Fra)0:43:21

Latest on Cyclingnews