Sauser wins Elsa Bike Marathon
Dahler, Baumann finish second, third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi)
|2:18:16
|2
|Friedrich Dahler (Swi)
|0:04:45
|3
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|0:05:06
|4
|Manuel Scheidegger (Swi)
|0:05:41
|5
|Stefan Roffler (Swi)
|0:08:18
|6
|Silvio Busser (Swi)
|0:09:41
|7
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi)
|0:10:01
|8
|Patrick Leuzinger (Swi)
|0:10:37
|9
|Norbert Wyss (Swi)
|0:11:05
|10
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:11:06
|11
|Lucien Peterhans (Swi)
|0:11:07
|12
|Samuel Jud (Swi)
|0:11:46
|13
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|0:13:02
|14
|Gregory Frison (Fra)
|0:13:52
|15
|Benoît Beaud (Swi)
|0:13:55
|16
|Florian Bolt (Swi)
|0:14:06
|17
|Daniel Zucconi (Swi)
|0:15:06
|18
|Joel Niederberger (Swi)
|0:15:13
|19
|Marcus Derungs (Swi)
|0:16:10
|20
|Valentin Scherz (Swi)
|0:16:27
|21
|Florian Peiry (Swi)
|0:16:53
|22
|Christian Biffiger (Swi)
|0:17:29
|23
|Ramon Krebs (Swi)
|0:18:16
|24
|Raphael Gremaud (Swi)
|0:18:57
|25
|Aurélien Sottas (Swi)
|0:20:12
|26
|Oliver Schär (Swi)
|0:22:51
|27
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA)
|0:24:25
|28
|Olivier Raguideau (Fra)
|0:25:39
|29
|Sandro Herrmann (Swi)
|0:26:24
|31
|Rafael Ruiz Del Potal (Swi)
|0:27:42
|33
|Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)
|0:30:24
|34
|Thomas Heitland (Ger)
|0:30:42
|35
|Michael Teutschmann (Swi)
|0:31:10
|36
|Adam Ferrari (Swi)
|0:34:19
|37
|Richard Hoekstra (Ned)
|0:34:44
|38
|Michael Caille (Swi)
|0:38:47
|39
|Alexis Bohn (Fra)
|0:43:21
