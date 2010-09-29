Lindine bests St John for Ellison Park victory
Lindine goes two-for-two after winning Saturday's Nor'Easter 'Cross
|1
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|1:00:56
|2
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|0:00:11
|3
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|0:03:56
|4
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:58
|5
|Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company
|0:04:51
|6
|Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care
|0:04:52
|7
|Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
|0:04:53
|8
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|0:06:11
|9
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:06:13
|10
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:06:34
|11
|Brian Lawney (USA) Cambridge Bicycle
|0:07:58
|12
|Seamus Powell (USA) Ollett Coaching
|13
|Peter Mancini (Can) EsteemTraining.com
|14
|Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee
|15
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
|16
|Jeffrey Ingraham (USA) FinKraft Cycling Team
|17
|Paul Mesi (USA) French Meadow Bakery-Fortistar
|18
|Lance Johnson (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
|19
|Nick Bishop (Can) The Hub Race Team
|20
|Corey Knowles (USA) Team ROG
|21
|John Roden (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
|22
|Phillip McCarthy (USA) Team Ommegang – Syracuse Bicycle
|23
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C
|24
|Daniel Zotter (USA) Team ROG
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy