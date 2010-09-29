Trending

Lindine bests St John for Ellison Park victory

Lindine goes two-for-two after winning Saturday's Nor'Easter 'Cross

Full Results
1Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott1:00:56
2Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy0:00:11
3Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista0:03:56
4Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:58
5Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company0:04:51
6Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care0:04:52
7Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company0:04:53
8Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC0:06:11
9Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:06:13
10Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy0:06:34
11Brian Lawney (USA) Cambridge Bicycle0:07:58
12Seamus Powell (USA) Ollett Coaching
13Peter Mancini (Can) EsteemTraining.com
14Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee
15Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
16Jeffrey Ingraham (USA) FinKraft Cycling Team
17Paul Mesi (USA) French Meadow Bakery-Fortistar
18Lance Johnson (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
19Nick Bishop (Can) The Hub Race Team
20Corey Knowles (USA) Team ROG
21John Roden (USA) Handlebars Cycle Company
22Phillip McCarthy (USA) Team Ommegang – Syracuse Bicycle
23Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C
24Daniel Zotter (USA) Team ROG

