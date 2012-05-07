Trending

Ryan solos to victory at Electric City Circuit

Purcell, Allar complete podium

Full Results
1Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)1:01:21
2Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:08
3Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
4Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)0:01:09
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
7Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
8Lindsay Bayer (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
9Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)0:01:10
10Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
11Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
12Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
13Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)0:01:11
14Sara Clafferty (ABRT)0:01:12
15Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-Sanofi)0:01:13
16Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:16
17Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:17
18Erin Burton (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:18
19Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)0:01:19
20Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
21Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:01:20
22Miller Hannah (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:01:21
23Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)0:01:22
24Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
25Lauren Komanski (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:01:24
26Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:26
27Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
28Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:33
29Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:01:36
DNFJennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
DNFAlice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling)
DNFAmy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)
DNFKate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
DNFSetter Jocelyn (Stranamanti Cycling)
DNFColleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
DNFRebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
DNFMandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
DNFProuty Debbie

