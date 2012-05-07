Ryan solos to victory at Electric City Circuit
Purcell, Allar complete podium
Elite Women: -
|1
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|1:01:21
|2
|Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:08
|3
|Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|4
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|0:01:09
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|7
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|8
|Lindsay Bayer (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|9
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
|0:01:10
|10
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
|11
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|12
|Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
|13
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)
|0:01:11
|14
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|0:01:12
|15
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|0:01:13
|16
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:01:16
|17
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:17
|18
|Erin Burton (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:18
|19
|Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)
|0:01:19
|20
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|21
|Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:01:20
|22
|Miller Hannah (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:01:21
|23
|Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|0:01:22
|24
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|25
|Lauren Komanski (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:01:24
|26
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:01:26
|27
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
|28
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:01:33
|29
|Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:01:36
|DNF
|Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|DNF
|Alice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|DNF
|Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)
|DNF
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|DNF
|Setter Jocelyn (Stranamanti Cycling)
|DNF
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|DNF
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|DNF
|Prouty Debbie
