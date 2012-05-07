Trending

Williams prevails at Electric City Circuit

Alzate, Forster round out top three

Full Results
1David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)1:07:26
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:35
3Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
4Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:36
5Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
6Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
7John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:37
8Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:38
9Leonardo Marquez (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
10Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:39
11Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
12Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
13Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
14Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:40
15Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
16Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:41
17Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
18David Guttenplan (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:42
19Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
20Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
21Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
22Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
23Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi)0:00:43
24Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:44
25Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
26Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
27Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
28Christian Parrett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
29Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:46
30Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
31Josh Thornton (Z Motion Hill)
32Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
33Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
34Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)0:00:47
35Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
36Brandon Spencer (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
37Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)0:00:48
38Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
39David Cueli (Team Coco's)0:00:49
40Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:00:50
41Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
42Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Devo)
43Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:00:52
44Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
45Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:58
46Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)0:01:05
47Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:01:06
48Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:07
49Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:01:10
50Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:15
51Unknown rider0:01:16
52Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:01:22
53Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:35
54Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Devo)
55David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
56Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:13:12
DNFMatthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)
DNFOliver Flautt (Athens Velo Club)
DNFBen Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
DNFKyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
DNFJonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
DNFNick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
DNFAlejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFMichael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)
DNFPhillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
DNFJustin Reddell (DNA Racing)
DNFJacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)
DNFKarel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
DNFIsaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
DNFDustin Greer (Maxxis/First Endurance)
DNFKenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
DNFDaniel Asconeguy (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
DNFJose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
DNFZachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
DNFArtiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 Devo)
DNFDamien Dunn
DNFAndy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
DNFYusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFVictor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)

