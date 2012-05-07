Williams prevails at Electric City Circuit
Alzate, Forster round out top three
Elite Men: -
|1
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|1:07:26
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:35
|3
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|5
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|6
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|7
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:37
|8
|Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|9
|Leonardo Marquez (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|10
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:39
|11
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|12
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|13
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|14
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:40
|15
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|16
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:41
|17
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|18
|David Guttenplan (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:42
|19
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|20
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|21
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|22
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|23
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|0:00:43
|24
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:44
|25
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|26
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|27
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|28
|Christian Parrett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|29
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:46
|30
|Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
|31
|Josh Thornton (Z Motion Hill)
|32
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|33
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|34
|Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)
|0:00:47
|35
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|36
|Brandon Spencer (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|37
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|0:00:48
|38
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|39
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|0:00:49
|40
|Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:00:50
|41
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
|42
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Devo)
|43
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:52
|44
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|45
|Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:58
|46
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|0:01:05
|47
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:01:06
|48
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:01:07
|49
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:01:10
|50
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|51
|Unknown rider
|0:01:16
|52
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:01:22
|53
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:35
|54
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Devo)
|55
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|56
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:13:12
|DNF
|Matthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt (Athens Velo Club)
|DNF
|Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
|DNF
|Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
|DNF
|Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
|DNF
|Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Michael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|DNF
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|DNF
|Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
|DNF
|Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)
|DNF
|Karel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Dustin Greer (Maxxis/First Endurance)
|DNF
|Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|DNF
|Daniel Asconeguy (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|DNF
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|DNF
|Artiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 Devo)
|DNF
|Damien Dunn
|DNF
|Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
