E3 Saxo Bank Classic winners 1958-2024

By
published

Champions 1958-2024

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 22 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 67th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2024 a 2076km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 22 2024 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins 2024 E3 Saxo Bank Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
2024Mathieu van der Poel (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2023Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2022Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
2021Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2020No race due to pandemic
2019Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2018Niki Terpstra (Ned) QuickStep Floors
2017Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2015Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2014Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
2013Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard
2012Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek
2010Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
2009Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
2008Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2006Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2002Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
2001Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2000Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997Hendrik Van Dijck (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1996Carlo Bomans (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995Bart Leysen (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Andrei Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
1993Mario Cipollini (Ita) GB-MG Maglificio
1992Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK
1991Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic–Sportlife
1990Soren Lilholt (Den) Histor-Sigma
1989Eddy Planckaert (Bel) ADR-Coors Light
1988Guido Bontempi (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
1987Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
1985Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic–Raleigh
1983William Tackaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
1982Jan Bogaert (Bel) Europ Decor
1981Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1980Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1979Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
1977Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
1976Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Maes-Watney
1974Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
1973Willy In 't Ven (Bel) Molteni
1972Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel) Goldor-IJsboerke
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
1970Daniel Van Ryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Rik Van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
1968Jaak De Boever (Bel) Smiths
1967Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
1966Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1965Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1964Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
1963Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962André Messelis (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1961Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
1960Daniel Doom (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
1959Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1958Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race histories
Men&#039;s 2024 podium at Tour of Flanders (L to R): Luca Mozzato of Arkéa-BB Hotels on second place, race winner Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Nils Politt of UAE Team Emirates on third place

Tour of Flanders winners 1913-2024
ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place overall race winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Yellow Leader Jersey and Pauliena Rooijakkers of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Tour de France Femmes past winners
Route of the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic

E3 Saxo Classic 2025 route
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews