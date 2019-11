Image 1 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Sunweb teammates Ellen van Dijk and Floortje Mackaij open the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 The peloton heads out for Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Champagne time on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Sunweb teammates Ellen van Dijk and Floortje Mackaij on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Chloe Hosking, in fluo, crosses in 11th place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) takes second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten crosses in fifth with the first chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Sarah Roy crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Elena Cecchini of Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 The Sunweb team ahead of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 The Ale Cipollini team ahead of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Ellen van Dijk with her pony after winnning Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Ellen van Dijk takes a swig of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 There were several crashes during the women's Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) gets some assistance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Jolien d'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) suffered a puncture (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 The series of climbs split the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 It was a wet and cold Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) used her time trial skills to get away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 The race is lined out in the gutter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) accelerates on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 The Dwars door Vlaanderen podium (l-r): Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), Ellen van Dijk and Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Van Dijk leads the decisive attack of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) suffers in the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 The race was a real battle of survival (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 The attack of the race emerged on the Knoteberg climb after 84km of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 The rain and cold made Dwars door Vlaanderen a battle of survival (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) makes her move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Everyone suffered during the 118km race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) won the women's Dwars door Vlaanderen thanks to a powerful solo attack in the final seven kilometres of the rain-soaked race.

She gradually opened a gap on a group of riders that had emerged on the Knoteberg climb after 84km of racing. They struggled to respond to her time trialling skills and van Dijk won alone.

Three-time winner Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) won the sprint for second place ahead of Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb).

The mid-week, semi-classic was positioned between two Women's WorldTour races; Gent-Wevelgem, won by Marta Bastianelli on March 25, and Tour of Flanders on April 1, which offered a good test for the riders looking for success in Oudenaarde.

The women raced 117.9km starting in Tielt and finishing in Waregem. The parcours was mainly flat in the first half but hit the bergs mid-race with Kluisberg, Knokteberg, Vossenhol and Nokereberg climbs, and the cobblestoned roads Holstraat and Herlegemstraat.

Van Dijk was in a late-race lead group that included Pieters and Mackaij, along with Eugenia Bujak, Annemiek Van Vleuten, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Kasia Niewiadoma. They held a 20-second lead over the field in the closing kilometres.

Van Dijk made her signature late-race attack out of that group and built a lead of 10 seconds with five kilometres to go, leaving the chasers scrambling to close the gap before the finish line in Waregem. Pieters, who won the event from 2014-2016 before the event gained UCI status, sprinted for second place.

