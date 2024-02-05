Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Route

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen route summary Distance 188.6 kilometres Start Roeselare, Belgium Finish Waregem, Belgium Start time 12:15 CET Finish time 16:31 CET

This year's route at 188.6 kilometres is 5km longer than in 2023, and as usual starts in Roeselare and finishes in Waregem, which is only around 20km away on the other side of the motorway. However, in between they head into the heart of the Flemish Ardennes for a string of cobbles and climbs in the playground that hosts these much-loved Belgian Classics.

A flat start should see a breakaway form before the peloton hits the 'hill zone' after 52km, starting with the Hellestraat. The route includes the double passage on the Côte de Trieu, the Hotond, Nokereberg and Berg Ten Houte.

Cobblestone sections include the Huisepontweg, the Maria Borrestraat - twice - and the Herlegemstraat which, just like Nokereberg, is part of the local lap in Waregem.

The course for the 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen includes a total of 12 climbs, one more than the previous year, and eight cobblestone sections.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2024 climbs

Hellestraat, 52km

Volkegemberg, 71.2km

Hotond, 88.1km

Knokteberg-Trieu, 95.5km

Kortekeer, 103.2km

Berg Ten Houte, 117km

Kanarieberg, 122.7km

Knokteberg-Trieu, 135.7km

Hotond, 139.3km

Ladeuze, 150.5km

Nokereberg, 166.8km

Nokere, 179.4km

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2023 cobbled sectors