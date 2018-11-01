Image 1 of 17 Kim van de Steene (Tarteletto - Isorex) wins Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 17 The women's race at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 17 Annemarie Worst, Kim van de Steene and Alice Arzuffi on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 17 Annemarie Worst, Kim van de Steene and Alice Arzuffi on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 17 Katie Compton climbs the Koppenberg (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 17 Geerte Hoeke leads the group with world champion Sanne Cant (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 17 Geerte Hoeke (Creafin Tüv Sud) collapsed after the line (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 17 Sanne Cant fights her way up the Koppenberg (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 17 Ellen van Loy (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 17 Kim van de Steene (Tarteletto - Isorex) wins Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 17 Eva Lechner (Clif) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 17 Alice Arzuffi and Annemarie Worst lead up the climb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 17 Helen Wyman (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 17 The women's race at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 17 The women's race at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 17 The women's race at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 17 Kim van de Steene (Tarteletto - Isorex) wins Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Kim Van de Steene (Tartoletto-Isorex) won the first round of the DVV Trofee at Koppenbergcross, beating the Steylaerts-777.be duo of Alice-Maria Arzuffi and Annemarie Worst into second and third place. Arzuffi was 21 seconds down, while Worst finished 27 seconds behind Van de Steene.

The win was Van de Steene's second victory of the season after her triumph at the second round of the Superprestige Trophy in Boom last month. The 32-year-old Belgian was the strongest on the steep and bumpy slopes of the Koppenberg, pulling out and closing gaps every time up the legendary climb.

After the Steylaerts-777.be duo had established themselves as the lead group early on in the race, Van de Steene chased across with a stinging attack, eventually picking them off with powerful, sustained riding on the final lap of the race.

How it happened

Van de Steene laid her cards on the table right at the start, as the peloton tackled the Koppenberg immediately after the start. She flew up the cobbled climb, helping establish a lead group of around ten riders. After the fast start, Steylaerts-777.be took control, with Alice-Maria Arzuffi and Annemarie Worst leading the race.

The duo separated themselves from the lead group on the Koppenberg, with Van de Steene coming to the fore of the seven-woman chase group on the cobbled climb. Nikki Brammeier (Mudiita Pro Team), Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) and Helen Wyman (Xypex-Verge Sport) were notable names among the chasers.

By the start of the next lap, Van de Steene had caught the lead duo, thanks in no small part to her strong riding on the Koppenberg. The chase group lay 22 seconds back as they began lap three, and it looked like the leading trio would be competing for the victory amongst themselves.

Van de Steene, knowing she would have to attack to break through the teamwork of the Steylaerts-777.be duo to win, tried several times on lap three, though largely rode at the back of the group otherwise. Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea Lions) emerged as the strongest chaser, leaving the rest behind in an attempt to catch the leaders.

Heading into the final lap, Van de Steene and Worst led, with Arzuffi struggling a little on the Koppenberg and lying four seconds down. Van Loy was 25 seconds back. Soon after, Van de Steene went on the offensive, leaving Worst behind too.

Van de Steene immediately pulled out a gap with her impressive acceleration, with neither Steylaerts-777.be woman able to respond. It was quickly clear that the win was decided, leaving Worst and Arzuffi to fight for the remaining podium places.

Full Results