Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

Van Aert second, Aerts third

Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert second at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Champion Wout Van Aert at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
US Champion Stephen Hyde at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens Sweeck at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Champion Wout Van Aert and Laurens Sweeck at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Pauwels at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jim Aernouts at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
American Stephen Hyde

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Champion Wout Van Aert at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Champion Wout Van Aert at Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the DVV verzekeringen trofee-Azencross in Loenhout on Thursday. The Dutchman soloed to victory 35 seconds ahead of rival Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) and a minute ahead of third-placed Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon1:00:41
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:00:35
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:00
4Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:32
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:35
6Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:00
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:02:06
8Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:07
9Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:02:33
10Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus0:02:40
11Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:02:50
12Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:54
13Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:02:59
14Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:05
15Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:03:09
16Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ginestar - Delikia0:03:27
17Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:36
18Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:03:55
19Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:04:25
20Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:28
21Sascha Weber (Ger)0:05:10
22Stephen Hyde (USA)0:05:28
23Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:06:08
24Severin Sägesser (Swi)0:06:25
25David Menut (Fra)-1Lap
26Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Ginestar - Delikia-2Laps
27Garry Millburn (Aus)
28Kenneth Hansen (Den)
29Martin Eriksson (Swe)
30Dries Pauwels (Bel)-3 Laps
31Niels Koyen (Bel)
32Andrew Juiliano (USA)
33Kohei Maeda (Jpn)
34Ulrich Theobald (Ger)
35Yannick Mayer (Ger)
36Jonas Hablitzel (Ger)-4 Laps
DNFHenrik Jansson (Swe)
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel)
DNFDaniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)
DNFDario Tielen (Bel)

