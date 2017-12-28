Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross
Van Aert second, Aerts third
Elite Men: Loenhout - Loenhout
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won the DVV verzekeringen trofee-Azencross in Loenhout on Thursday. The Dutchman soloed to victory 35 seconds ahead of rival Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) and a minute ahead of third-placed Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|1:00:41
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:35
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:00
|4
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:32
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:01:35
|6
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:00
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:06
|8
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:07
|9
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:02:33
|10
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:02:40
|11
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:02:50
|12
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:54
|13
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:02:59
|14
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:05
|15
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:03:09
|16
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ginestar - Delikia
|0:03:27
|17
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:36
|18
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:03:55
|19
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:04:25
|20
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:28
|21
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|0:05:10
|22
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:05:28
|23
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:06:08
|24
|Severin Sägesser (Swi)
|0:06:25
|25
|David Menut (Fra)
|-1Lap
|26
|Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Ginestar - Delikia
|-2Laps
|27
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|28
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|29
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|30
|Dries Pauwels (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|31
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|32
|Andrew Juiliano (USA)
|33
|Kohei Maeda (Jpn)
|34
|Ulrich Theobald (Ger)
|35
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|36
|Jonas Hablitzel (Ger)
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Henrik Jansson (Swe)
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|DNF
|Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)
|DNF
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy