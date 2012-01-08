Boom wins Dutch 'cross title
Freshly crowned champion will switch back to road
Rabobank's Lars Boom claimed his sixth consecutive elite cyclo-cross national championship in Huijbergen on Sunday, coming in 22 seconds ahead of Thijs Van Amerongen (AA Drink), with Rabo-Giant's Niels Wubben in third.
Boom's record for national titles was made even more remarkable by the fact that it comes along with three previous titles at the U23 and two junior wins, as well as victories as a beginner.
Despite not putting his focus on cyclo-cross, as he did during his two-year reign as world champion, Boom secured his title albeit with less margin than in previous years. Wubben stayed close for much of the race, but on the final lap crashed, allowing Van Amerongen to slip past for silver.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom
|1:04:05
|2
|Thijs Van Amerongen
|0:00:22
|3
|Niels Wubben
|0:00:44
|4
|Twan Van Den Brand
|0:00:57
|5
|Thijs Al
|0:01:12
|6
|Gerben De Knegt
|0:01:45
|7
|Patrick Van Leeuwen
|0:02:22
|8
|Hans Becking
|0:02:29
|9
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn
|0:03:47
|10
|Jeroen Boelen
|0:04:20
|11
|Kobus Hereijgers
|0:04:33
|12
|Jordy Luisman
|0:05:12
|13
|Marco Minnaard
|0:05:22
|14
|Bas Stamsnijder
|15
|Liwald Doornbos
|16
|Daan De Jonge
|17
|Bas De Bruin
|18
|Jerry Kallenfels
|19
|Joost Spring In T Veld
|20
|Peter Woestenberg
|21
|Alain Van Der Velde
|22
|Rick Van Der Zanden
|23
|Jefte De Bruin
