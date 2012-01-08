Image 1 of 11 Lars Boom is running out of fingers to count the number of national titles he's won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Thijs Van Amerongen (AA Drink) surged to take silver. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Lars Boom leads his Rabobank teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Lars Boom shows that even as a part-timer, he still has the best 'cross skills (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Lars Boom is still head and shoulders above the rest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Lars Boom (Rabobank) runs at the Dutch cyclo-cross championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Boom leads teammate Niels Wubben (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 The 2012 Dutch 'cross men's podium: Thijs Van Amerongen, Lars Boom and Niels Wubben (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 The elite men tackle the Dutch championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rabobank's Lars Boom claimed his sixth consecutive elite cyclo-cross national championship in Huijbergen on Sunday, coming in 22 seconds ahead of Thijs Van Amerongen (AA Drink), with Rabo-Giant's Niels Wubben in third.

Boom's record for national titles was made even more remarkable by the fact that it comes along with three previous titles at the U23 and two junior wins, as well as victories as a beginner.

Despite not putting his focus on cyclo-cross, as he did during his two-year reign as world champion, Boom secured his title albeit with less margin than in previous years. Wubben stayed close for much of the race, but on the final lap crashed, allowing Van Amerongen to slip past for silver.

