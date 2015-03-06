Vorobyev wins prologue in Middelkerke
Katusha rider takes early leader's jersey in Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:57
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:05
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:14
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|14
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|18
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|21
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|25
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:21
|29
|Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|31
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|33
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|36
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|37
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|45
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:27
|48
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team
|0:00:28
|50
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|51
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|56
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|58
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|60
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|61
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:30
|62
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|63
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|66
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:32
|69
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|70
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:33
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|76
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|77
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:35
|80
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|81
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|83
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|86
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|89
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|91
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|92
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|93
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|96
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
|98
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:38
|100
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|102
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|104
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:00:39
|105
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|106
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|107
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|109
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:42
|112
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|114
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|0:00:44
|115
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:00:45
|119
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|120
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|121
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|123
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|124
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:47
|125
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|126
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|127
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:48
|128
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:49
|130
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|131
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|132
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|134
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|136
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:00:52
|137
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|139
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|141
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:54
|143
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|144
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|145
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:56
|146
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|147
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|148
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|149
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|150
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|151
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|152
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|153
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|154
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|155
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|156
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|157
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|159
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:01
|160
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|161
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:02
|162
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|163
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|164
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|165
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|166
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|167
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|168
|KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|169
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:06
|170
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:08
|171
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|172
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|173
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:01:09
|174
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|175
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|176
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:11
|177
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|178
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:20
|179
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|180
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:25
|181
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:53
|182
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:01:59
|183
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
