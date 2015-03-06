Trending

Vorobyev wins prologue in Middelkerke

Katusha rider takes early leader's jersey in Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Image 1 of 5

Russian Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha competes during the first day of the Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.

Russian Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha competes during the first day of the Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.
Image 2 of 5

Russian Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha on the podium at Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.

Russian Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha on the podium at Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.
Image 3 of 5

Russian Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha celebrates on the podium after winning the first day of the Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.

Russian Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha celebrates on the podium after winning the first day of the Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.
Image 4 of 5

Australian Campbell Flakemore of BMC Racing Team competes during the first day of the Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.

Australian Campbell Flakemore of BMC Racing Team competes during the first day of the Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen.
Image 5 of 5

Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha on his way to winning the prologue.

Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha on his way to winning the prologue.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:57
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:05
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:09
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
11Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
12Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
14Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
18Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:21
29Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
31Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
34John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
36Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
37Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
39Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
41Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
45Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
47Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
48Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team0:00:28
50Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
51Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
56José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
58Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
59Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
60Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:30
62Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
63Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
66Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:32
69Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
70Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:33
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
76Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:34
77Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:35
80Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
82Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
83Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:36
86Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
89Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
90Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
91Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
93Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
96Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
98Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:38
100Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
102Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
104Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:00:39
105Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
106Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
107Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
109Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
111Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
112Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
114Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:00:44
115Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
117Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:00:45
119Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:46
120Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
121Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
123Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
124Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:47
125Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
126Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
127Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:48
128Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49
130Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
131Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:50
132Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:51
134Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
136Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:00:52
137Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
139Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
141Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:54
143Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
144Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
145Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:56
146Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
147Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
148Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
149Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
150Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:58
151Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
152Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:59
153Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
154Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
155Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
156Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
157Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
158Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
159Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:01
160Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
161Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:02
162Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
163Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
164James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
165Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
166Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
167VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
168KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
169André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:06
170Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:08
171Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
172Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
173Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi0:01:09
174Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:10
175Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
176Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:11
177Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
178Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:20
179Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
180Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:25
181Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:53
182Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:01:59
183Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:15

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step0:24:28
2BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:04
4Trek Factory Racing
5Team Katusha0:00:08
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
7Bora-Argon 180:00:14
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
9Lotto Soudal0:00:20
10Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:30
11Team Europcar0:00:34
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:35
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
14Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:41
15Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:00:45
16FDJ0:00:53
17Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:56
18Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
19Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:08
20Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:09
21Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:12
22An Post - Chainreaction0:01:21
23Team Roompot0:01:29
24Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:36

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:57
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:05
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:09
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
11Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
12Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
14Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
18Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:21
29Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
31Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
34John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
36Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
37Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
39Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
41Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
45Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
47Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
48Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team0:00:28
50Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
51Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
56José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
58Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
59Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
60Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:30
62Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
63Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
66Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:32
69Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
70Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:33
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
76Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:34
77Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:35
80Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
82Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
83Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:36
86Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
89Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
90Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
91Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
93Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
96Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
98Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:38
100Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
102Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
104Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:00:39
105Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
106Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
107Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
109Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
111Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
112Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
114Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:00:44
115Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
117Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:00:45
119Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:46
120Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
121Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
123Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
124Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:47
125Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
126Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
127Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:48
128Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49
130Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
131Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:50
132Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:51
134Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
136Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:00:52
137Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
139Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
141Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:54
143Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
144Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
145Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:56
146Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
147Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
148Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
149Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
150Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:58
151Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
152Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:59
153Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
154Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
155Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
156Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
157Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
158Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
159Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:01
160Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
161Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:02
162Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
163Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
164James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
165Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
166Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
167VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
168KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
169André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:06
170Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:08
171Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
172Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
173Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi0:01:09
174Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:10
175Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
176Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:11
177Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
178Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:20
179Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
180Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:25
181Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:53
182Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:01:59
183Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step0:24:28
2BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:04
4Trek Factory Racing
5Team Katusha0:00:08
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
7Bora-Argon 180:00:14
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
9Lotto Soudal0:00:20
10Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:30
11Team Europcar0:00:34
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:35
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
14Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:41
15Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:00:45
16FDJ0:00:53
17Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:56
18Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
19Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:08
20Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:09
21Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:12
22An Post - Chainreaction0:01:21
23Team Roompot0:01:29
24Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:36

Latest on Cyclingnews