Boeckmans bests peloton in Ichtegem

Keukeleire crowned overall winner

Full Results
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:21:36
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
6Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
8Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
10Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
16Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
20Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
25Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
29Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
30Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
32Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
33Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
37Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
38Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
40Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
44Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
47Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
51Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
52Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
54Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
55Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
58Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
59Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
60Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
61Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:28
63Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
64Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:12
68Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
70Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:13
71Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
72Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
73Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:50
74Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
75Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
76Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:04:45
77Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:46
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFAdam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGlenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFTom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFAnders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
DNFThomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFMatthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFSaïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRomain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFAlexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFHans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFGeert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJob Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFKim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFBenny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMaxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFJurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
DNFTom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
DNFJochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFMarnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFJames Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
DNFEric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
DNFAlain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFMichaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFJan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFAndy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFDieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFSven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
DNFYuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFYegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
DNFAnatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFVolodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFOleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFAlexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
DNFAndrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
DNFDmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
DNFAlexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
DNFStanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
DNFSergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
DNFMaurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
DNFJack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
DNFBas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
DNSRobert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
DNSJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNSGregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems

Points
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18pts
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
5Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
6Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras6
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha4
8Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack3
10Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha2
11Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
12Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
13Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
14Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
15Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1
16Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Kruispunt De Engel Ichtegem, 28.2km
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - Kemmelberg - Kemmel, 87.2km
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
3Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1

Sprint 3 - Eerste passage Engelstraat Ichtegem, 165km
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack3pts
2Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:21:26
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:06
3Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras0:00:10
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
8Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
11Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
14Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
16Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
17Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
21David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
22Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
23Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
24Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
26Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
27Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
28Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:22
29Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
30Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:23
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:32

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13:04:48
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Rabobank Continental
4Skil - Shimano
5Landbouwkrediet
6Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Team Radioshack
9Palmans - Cras
10Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
11BMC Racing Team0:01:02
12Team Saxo Bank0:01:12
13Van Vliet EBH Elshof
14Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:13
15An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:50
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:22

Final general classification
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12:56:39
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:08
5Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
6Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:11
7Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:13
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack0:00:15
11Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:16
12Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:00:17
15Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:18
17Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
18Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
20Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
21Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
24Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
25David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
26Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
31Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
32Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
33Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
37Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
44Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:36
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:37
46Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
47Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
48Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
49Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:31
50Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
51Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:55
52Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
54Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:23
55Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:03:24
56Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
57Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:40
58Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:45
59Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:04
60Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:23
61Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:08:24
62Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:38
63James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
64Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
65Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
66Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:18
67Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:40
68Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:30
69Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:48
70Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:13:05
71Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:13:15
72Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:27
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:28
74Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:18:09
75Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:19:27
76Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:22:50
77Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:27:35

Points classification
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne35pts
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano28
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram18
5Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17
6Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8
9Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
11Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
12Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental6
13Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras6
14Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
15Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram5
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha4
17Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha4
18Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack3
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental3
21Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
22Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
24Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1
25Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
26Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
27Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprints classification
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8pts
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
5Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
6Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack3
7Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
8Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
9Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
11Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
12Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1
13Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
15Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12:56:39
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:11
5Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:16
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:18
9Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
13Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
14Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
16Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
18Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:37
19Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
20Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
21Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
22Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:31
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
24Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:03:24
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:40
26Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:23
27Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:08:24
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:38
29Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
30Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:13:05
31Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:19:27
32Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:22:50

Teams classification
1Skil - Shimano38:50:51
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Rabobank Continental
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Landbouwkrediet
7Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Team Radioshack
9Palmans - Cras
10Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
11BMC Racing Team0:01:02
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:13
13Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:33
14Team Saxo Bank0:01:38
15An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:50
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:22

