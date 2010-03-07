Boeckmans bests peloton in Ichtegem
Keukeleire crowned overall winner
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:21:36
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|8
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|10
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|16
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|25
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|29
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|37
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|38
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|40
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|44
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|47
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|50
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|51
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|52
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|58
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|59
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|60
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|61
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:28
|63
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|64
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|65
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:12
|68
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|70
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:13
|71
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|72
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|73
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:50
|74
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|75
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|76
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:04:45
|77
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:46
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Glenn D`Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|DNF
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|DNF
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|DNF
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|DNF
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|DNF
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|DNF
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|DNF
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|DNS
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|pts
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|5
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|6
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|6
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4
|8
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|9
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|3
|10
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|2
|11
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|12
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|14
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|15
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1
|16
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|3
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|3
|pts
|2
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:21:26
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:06
|3
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:10
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|8
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|14
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|17
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|21
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|23
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|24
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|26
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|27
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|28
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:22
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|30
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:23
|31
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:32
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13:04:48
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Rabobank Continental
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Team Radioshack
|9
|Palmans - Cras
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:12
|13
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|14
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:13
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:50
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12:56:39
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:08
|5
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:11
|7
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:13
|10
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|0:00:15
|11
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:16
|12
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17
|15
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:18
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|18
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|20
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|24
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|31
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|32
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|33
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|37
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|44
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:36
|45
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:37
|46
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|47
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|48
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|49
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:31
|50
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|51
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:55
|52
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|54
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:23
|55
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:03:24
|56
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|57
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:40
|58
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:45
|59
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:04
|60
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:23
|61
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:08:24
|62
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:38
|63
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|64
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:18
|67
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:40
|68
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:30
|69
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|70
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:13:05
|71
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:13:15
|72
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:27
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:28
|74
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:18:09
|75
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:19:27
|76
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:22:50
|77
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:27:35
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|pts
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|28
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|5
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|9
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|11
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|6
|13
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|6
|14
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|15
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4
|17
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|4
|18
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|3
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|21
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|22
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|24
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1
|25
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|27
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|6
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|3
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|8
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|9
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|11
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Dmitry Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1
|13
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|15
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12:56:39
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:11
|5
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:16
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:18
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|10
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|13
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|14
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|16
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:37
|19
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|20
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|21
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|22
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:31
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|24
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:03:24
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:40
|26
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:23
|27
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:08:24
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:38
|29
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:13:05
|31
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:19:27
|32
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:22:50
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|38:50:51
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Rabobank Continental
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Team Radioshack
|9
|Palmans - Cras
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:13
|13
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:33
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:38
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:50
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy