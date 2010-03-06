Trending

Wagner wins in Handzame

Keukeleire remains in race lead

Robert Wagner (Skil - Shimano) won the second stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen in a photo finish, outsprinting Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) and race leader Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) to the line in Handzame. Wagner's field sprint victory is the first win of the season for the Dutch Pro Continental squad.

"The difference between me and Oscar Freire in the second stage of the Ruta del Sol was also small," said Wagner. "I'm glad this time it was in my favor."

Time bonuses earned by Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) keep him in the race lead, where he holds a four-second advantage over Wagner and a five-second margin on Traksel.

The Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen concludes on Sunday with a 194.5km stage from Middelkerke to Ichtegem.

Full Results
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:03:21
2Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
9Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
10Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
19David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
20Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
21Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
23Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
24Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
25Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
27Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
28Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
30Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
33Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
34Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
36Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
37Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
39Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
40Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
41Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
45Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
47Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
52Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
54Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
55Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
57Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
60Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
62Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
67Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
68Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
72Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
73Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
77James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
78Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
79Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
81Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
85Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:10
87Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:26
88Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
89Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
90Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
91Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
92Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:29
93Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
95Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
96Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
97Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
98Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:27
99Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:29
100Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
102Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:03
103Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:03:54
105Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:17
106Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
107Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:09
108Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:06:17
110Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:20
111Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
112Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
113Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
114Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
115Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
116Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
117Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
119Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
120Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
121Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
122Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
123Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
124Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
125Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
126Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
127Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
128Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
129Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
130Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
131Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
132Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
133Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
134Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
135Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
137Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
138Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
139Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
140Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
141Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
142Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
143Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
144Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
145Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
146Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
147Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
148Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
149Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
150Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
151Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
152Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
153James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
154Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
155Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFSébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFWim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
DNFAndré Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNSArtur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
DNSTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack

Points
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano15pts
2Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
4Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly9
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
7Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
8Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental4
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental3
10Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha2
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
12Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1
13Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
15Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Eerste passage Handzamestraat, 9.1km
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 2 - Gasthuisstraat Diksmuide, 122.6km
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3pts
2Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - passage Handzamestraat, 143.3km
1Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Best young rider
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:03:17
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:04
3Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
5Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
11Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
12Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
16Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
17Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
18Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
19Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
20Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
24Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
25David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
26Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
28Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
33Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
35James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
36Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:14
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:30
41Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
42Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:33
43Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
44Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
45Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:33
46Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
47Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:07
48Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:04:21
50Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:13
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:06:21
52Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:10:24
53Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
54Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
55Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
56Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
57Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
58Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
59Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
60Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
61Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
62Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
63Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
64Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
67Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
72Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
73Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
74Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams
1Skil - Shimano12:10:03
2Rabobank Continental
3Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4BMC Racing Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Landbouwkrediet
9Saur - Sojasun
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Itera-Katusha
12Palmans - Cras
13Ag2R La Mondiale
14Van Vliet EBH Elshof
15Team Radioshack
16Team Milram
17An Post - Sean Kelly
18Verandas Willems0:00:26
19Team Saxo Bank
20Qin Cycling Team
21ISD Continental Team0:30:34

General classification after stage 2
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8:35:07
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:04
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
5Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:07
6Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
7Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
8Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:10
9Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:11
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:12
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:13
13Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:14
14Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
17Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
18Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
20Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
22Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
23Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
24Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
25John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
29Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
31Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
33Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
38David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
39Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
40Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
41Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
42Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
44Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
46Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
49Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
53Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
56Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
66Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
68Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:32
69Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:33
70Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:00:35
71Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:36
72Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:40
73Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
74Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
75Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:09
76Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:43
77Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:51
78Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
79Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
81Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
82Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
84Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
85Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
86Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
87James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
88Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:03:20
90Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
91Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:20
92Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:04:29
93Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:19
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:06:31
95Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:06:45
96Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:08
97Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:19
98Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:08:20
99Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
100Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:08:39
101Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:00
102Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:09:05
103Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:06
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:21
105Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:10:34
106Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
110Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
111Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
114Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
115Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
117Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:10:58
118Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:11:17
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:39
120Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:42
121Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:11:49
123Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:26
124Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:13:11
125Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
126Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
128Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
129Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
130Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
131Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
132Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
133François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
134Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
135Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
136Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
137Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
138Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
139Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:48
140Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:16:43
141Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:18:11
142Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
143Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:18:59
144Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
145Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
146Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
147Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:22:46
148Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
149Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
150Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
151Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
152Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
153Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
154Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
155Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:23:06

Points classification
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne25pts
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano21
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
4Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly12
5Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
6Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
7Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8
8Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
12Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental6
13Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
14Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram5
15Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
16Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental3
17Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental3
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
19Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha2
20Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
21Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
22Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
23Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1
24Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1

Sprints classification
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8pts
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
3Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
4Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
5Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
6Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental3
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
10Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
11Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Best young rider classification
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8:35:07
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:07
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:10
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:12
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:13
8Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:14
9Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
11Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
14Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
19Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
20Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
21Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
22Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
28Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:33
31Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:35
32Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:36
33Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:40
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
35Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:43
36Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:02:51
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
38Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
39James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
40Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:03:20
41Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
42Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:20
43Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:29
44Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:19
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:06:31
46Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:08:20
47Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:08:39
48Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:00
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:34
50Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
51Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
52Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:39
55Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:42
56Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:11:49
58Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:13:11
59Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
60Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
61Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
62Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
63Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
64Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
65Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
66Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
67Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:16:43
68Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:18:11
69Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:18:59
70Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
71Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
72Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:22:46
73Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
74Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:23:06

Teams classification
1Skil - Shimano25:46:03
2Team Milram
3Rabobank Continental
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5An Post - Sean Kelly
6BMC Racing Team
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Saur - Sojasun
12Landbouwkrediet
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Team Radioshack
15Palmans - Cras
16Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:21
17Team Saxo Bank0:00:26
18Verandas Willems
19Itera-Katusha0:02:37
20Qin Cycling Team0:08:17
21ISD Continental Team0:38:51

Latest on Cyclingnews