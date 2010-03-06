Wagner wins in Handzame
Keukeleire remains in race lead
Robert Wagner (Skil - Shimano) won the second stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen in a photo finish, outsprinting Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) and race leader Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) to the line in Handzame. Wagner's field sprint victory is the first win of the season for the Dutch Pro Continental squad.
"The difference between me and Oscar Freire in the second stage of the Ruta del Sol was also small," said Wagner. "I'm glad this time it was in my favor."
Time bonuses earned by Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) keep him in the race lead, where he holds a four-second advantage over Wagner and a five-second margin on Traksel.
The Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen concludes on Sunday with a 194.5km stage from Middelkerke to Ichtegem.
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:03:21
|2
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|9
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|10
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|24
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|25
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|27
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|30
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|33
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|34
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|37
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|39
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|41
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|45
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|52
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|55
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|58
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|62
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|67
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|68
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|72
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|73
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|77
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|78
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|79
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|80
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|85
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:10
|87
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:26
|88
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|90
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|91
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|92
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:29
|93
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|94
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|95
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|98
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:27
|99
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:29
|100
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:03
|103
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:54
|105
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:17
|106
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|107
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:09
|108
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:06:17
|110
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:20
|111
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|112
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|113
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|114
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|115
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|116
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|117
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|119
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|120
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|121
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|122
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|123
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|124
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|125
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|126
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|127
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|128
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|129
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|130
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|131
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|132
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|133
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|135
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|137
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|140
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|141
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|142
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|143
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|144
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|145
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|146
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|147
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|148
|Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|149
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|150
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|151
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|152
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|153
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|154
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|155
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|DNF
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|4
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|7
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|10
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|2
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|12
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|13
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|15
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:03:17
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:04
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|5
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|12
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|16
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|18
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|19
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|20
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|25
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|31
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|33
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|35
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|36
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:14
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:30
|41
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|42
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:33
|43
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|44
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|45
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:33
|46
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:07
|48
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|50
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:13
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:06:21
|52
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:10:24
|53
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|54
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|55
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|56
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|58
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|59
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|60
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|61
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|62
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|64
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|67
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|72
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|73
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|74
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|12:10:03
|2
|Rabobank Continental
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Itera-Katusha
|12
|Palmans - Cras
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|15
|Team Radioshack
|16
|Team Milram
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Verandas Willems
|0:00:26
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Qin Cycling Team
|21
|ISD Continental Team
|0:30:34
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8:35:07
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:04
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|5
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:07
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08
|7
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:10
|9
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:11
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:12
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:13
|13
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:14
|14
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|17
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|18
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|22
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|24
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|25
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|31
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|38
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|41
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|42
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|44
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|46
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|53
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|56
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|60
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|68
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:32
|69
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:33
|70
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:00:35
|71
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:36
|72
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:40
|73
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:09
|76
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:43
|77
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:51
|78
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|79
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|81
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|84
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|86
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|87
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|88
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:03:20
|90
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|91
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:20
|92
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:29
|93
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:19
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:06:31
|95
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:45
|96
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:08
|97
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|98
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:08:20
|99
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|100
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|101
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:00
|102
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|103
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:06
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:21
|105
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:34
|106
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|108
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|110
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|112
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|114
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|115
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|117
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:10:58
|118
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:11:17
|119
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:39
|120
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:42
|121
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:11:49
|123
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:26
|124
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:13:11
|125
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|126
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|128
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|129
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|130
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|131
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|132
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|133
|François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|134
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|135
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|136
|Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|137
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|138
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|139
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:48
|140
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|141
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:18:11
|142
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|143
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|144
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|145
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|146
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|147
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:22:46
|148
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|149
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|150
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|151
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|152
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|153
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|154
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|155
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:23:06
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|pts
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|21
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|5
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|7
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|8
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|6
|13
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|14
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|16
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|17
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|19
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|2
|20
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|21
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|22
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|24
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|3
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|4
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|5
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|3
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|10
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8:35:07
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:07
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:10
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:12
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:13
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:14
|9
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|11
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|14
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|19
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|20
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|21
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|22
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:33
|31
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:35
|32
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:36
|33
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:40
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:43
|36
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:02:51
|37
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|39
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|40
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:03:20
|41
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|42
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:20
|43
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:29
|44
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:19
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:06:31
|46
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:08:20
|47
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|48
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:00
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:34
|50
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|52
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:39
|55
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:42
|56
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:11:49
|58
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:13:11
|59
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|60
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|61
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|62
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|63
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|64
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|65
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|66
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|67
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|68
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:18:11
|69
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|70
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|71
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|72
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:22:46
|73
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|74
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:23:06
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|25:46:03
|2
|Team Milram
|3
|Rabobank Continental
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Team Radioshack
|15
|Palmans - Cras
|16
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:21
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:26
|18
|Verandas Willems
|19
|Itera-Katusha
|0:02:37
|20
|Qin Cycling Team
|0:08:17
|21
|ISD Continental Team
|0:38:51
