Robert Wagner (Skil - Shimano) won the second stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen in a photo finish, outsprinting Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) and race leader Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) to the line in Handzame. Wagner's field sprint victory is the first win of the season for the Dutch Pro Continental squad.

"The difference between me and Oscar Freire in the second stage of the Ruta del Sol was also small," said Wagner. "I'm glad this time it was in my favor."

Time bonuses earned by Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) keep him in the race lead, where he holds a four-second advantage over Wagner and a five-second margin on Traksel.

The Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen concludes on Sunday with a 194.5km stage from Middelkerke to Ichtegem.

Full Results 1 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4:03:21 2 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 9 Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 10 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 19 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 20 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 21 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 23 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 24 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 25 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 27 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 30 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 33 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 34 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 36 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 37 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 39 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 40 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 41 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 43 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 45 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 52 Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 54 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 55 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 57 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 58 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 60 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 62 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 65 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 67 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 68 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 69 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 72 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 73 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 77 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 78 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 79 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 80 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 81 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 85 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:10 87 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:26 88 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 89 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 90 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 91 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 92 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:29 93 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 94 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 95 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 96 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 97 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 98 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:27 99 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:29 100 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 101 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 102 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:03 103 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 104 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:54 105 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:17 106 Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 107 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:09 108 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:06:17 110 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:20 111 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 112 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 113 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 114 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 115 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 116 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 117 Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 119 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 120 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 121 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 122 Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 123 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 124 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 125 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 126 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 127 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 128 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 129 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 130 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 131 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 132 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 133 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 135 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras 137 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 139 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 140 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 141 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 142 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 143 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 144 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 145 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 146 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 147 Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 148 Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 149 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 150 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 151 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 152 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 153 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 154 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 155 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram DNF André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNS Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram DNS Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack

Points 1 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 15 pts 2 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 4 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 7 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 3 10 Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 2 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 12 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1 13 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 15 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Eerste passage Handzamestraat, 9.1km 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 2 - Gasthuisstraat Diksmuide, 122.6km 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 pts 2 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - passage Handzamestraat, 143.3km 1 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 pts 2 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Best young rider 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:03:17 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:04 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 5 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 11 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 12 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 16 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 17 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 18 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 19 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 20 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 24 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 25 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 26 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 30 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 33 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 35 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 36 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 37 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:14 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:30 41 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 42 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:33 43 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 44 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 45 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:33 46 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 47 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:07 48 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:04:21 50 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:13 51 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:06:21 52 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:10:24 53 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 54 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 55 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 56 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 58 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 59 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 60 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 61 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 62 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 63 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 64 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 72 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 73 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 74 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams 1 Skil - Shimano 12:10:03 2 Rabobank Continental 3 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Landbouwkrediet 9 Saur - Sojasun 10 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Itera-Katusha 12 Palmans - Cras 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Van Vliet EBH Elshof 15 Team Radioshack 16 Team Milram 17 An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Verandas Willems 0:00:26 19 Team Saxo Bank 20 Qin Cycling Team 21 ISD Continental Team 0:30:34

General classification after stage 2 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8:35:07 2 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:04 3 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 5 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:07 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 7 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:10 9 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:11 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:12 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:13 13 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:14 14 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 17 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 18 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 20 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 22 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 23 Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 24 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 25 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 31 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 33 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 38 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 39 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 40 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 41 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 42 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 44 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 46 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 47 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 49 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 53 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 56 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 59 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 63 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 66 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 68 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:32 69 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:33 70 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:00:35 71 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:36 72 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:40 73 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 74 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 75 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:09 76 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:43 77 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:51 78 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 79 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 81 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 82 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 84 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 85 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 86 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 87 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 88 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:03:20 90 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 91 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:20 92 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:29 93 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:05:19 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:06:31 95 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:45 96 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:08 97 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:19 98 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:08:20 99 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 100 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:08:39 101 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:00 102 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:09:05 103 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:06 104 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:21 105 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:34 106 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 110 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 111 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 114 Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 115 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 117 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:10:58 118 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:11:17 119 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:39 120 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:42 121 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 122 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:11:49 123 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:26 124 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 0:13:11 125 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 126 Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 128 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 129 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 130 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 131 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 132 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 133 François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras 134 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 135 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 136 Marnix Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 137 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 138 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 139 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:48 140 Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:16:43 141 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:18:11 142 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 143 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:18:59 144 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 145 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 146 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 147 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:22:46 148 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 149 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 150 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 151 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 152 Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 153 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 154 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 155 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:23:06

Points classification 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 pts 2 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 21 3 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 5 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 7 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 8 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 6 13 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 14 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 5 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 16 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 3 17 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 3 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 19 Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 2 20 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 21 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 22 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1 24 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1

Sprints classification 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 pts 2 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 3 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 4 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 5 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 3 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 9 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 10 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Best young rider classification 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8:35:07 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 3 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:07 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:10 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:12 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:13 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:14 9 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 11 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 14 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 19 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 20 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 21 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 22 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 28 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:33 31 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:35 32 Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:36 33 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:40 34 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 35 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:43 36 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:02:51 37 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 38 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 39 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 40 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:03:20 41 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 42 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:20 43 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:29 44 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:05:19 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:06:31 46 Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:08:20 47 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:08:39 48 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:00 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:34 50 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 51 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 52 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:39 55 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:42 56 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:11:49 58 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 0:13:11 59 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 60 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 61 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 62 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 63 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 64 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 65 Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 66 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 67 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:16:43 68 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:18:11 69 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:18:59 70 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 71 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 72 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:22:46 73 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 74 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:23:06