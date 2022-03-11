Christine Majerus wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld
By Cyclingnews published
SD Worx rider beats Alison Jackson and Floortje Mackaij in breakaway sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Sd Worx
|3:19:35
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing Xstra
|3
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Dsm
|4
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Maike Van Der Duin (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:34
|6
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team Dsm
|7
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team Sd Worx
|10
|Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|11
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|12
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
|13
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team Sd Worx
|14
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Dsm
|15
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Team Sd Worx
|0:01:38
|17
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team Sd Worx
|0:01:43
|18
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Team Dsm
|0:02:54
|19
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|20
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Dsm
|22
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
|23
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned)
|24
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
|0:02:57
|27
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
|29
|Yuli Van Der Molen (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
|30
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
|31
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|32
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
|33
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|34
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Team Dsm
|35
|Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|36
|Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
|37
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|38
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|39
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:05
|40
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03:07
|42
|Anastasia Carbonari (Lat) Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03:10
|43
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03:11
|44
|Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:11
|45
|Marith Vanhove (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cofidis Women Team
|47
|Lieke Zeelst (Ned)
|48
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|49
|Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar - Travel & Service
|50
|Jennifer Van Der Voort (Ned)
|51
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|52
|Sophia Zwaan (Ned)
|53
|Femke De Vries (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|54
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|55
|Friederike Stern (Ger) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
|56
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|57
|Manon De Boer (Ned)
|58
|Quinty Schoens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
|60
|Rose Kloese (Ned)
|61
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
|62
|Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
|63
|Haike Verbree (Ned)
|DNF
|Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) Liv Racing Xstra
|DNF
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
|DNF
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
|DNF
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
|DNF
|Daniela Campos (Por) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Aileen Schweikart (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clea Seidel (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Juliet Eickhof (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Nxtg By Experza
|DNF
|Leonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Emma Redaelli (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|DNF
|Estelle De Jong (Ned)
|DNF
|Paulien Koster (Ned)
|DNF
|Inez Beijer (Ned)
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned)
|DNF
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned)
|DNF
|Miriam Fuselier (Ned)
|DNF
|Fieke Keulen (Ned)
|DNF
|Arenda Middendorp (Ned)
|DNF
|Eline Van Den Pol (Ned)
|DNF
|Tamara Linde (Ned)
|DNF
|Emma Van Deursen (Ned)
|DNF
|Tjitske Eppinga (Ned)
|DNF
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|DNF
|Yvet Schoonewille (Ned)
|DNF
|Fleur Smith (Ned)
|DNF
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa)
|DNF
|Femke De Graaff (Ned)
|DNF
|Eva Van Agt (Ned)
|DNF
|Yonna Van Dam (Ned)
|DNF
|Myrthe Willemsen (Ned)
|DNF
|Demi Beernink (Ned)
|DNF
|Lieske Coumans (Ned)
|DNF
|Marit Wasmus (Ned)
|DNF
|Lieke Van Weereld (Ned)
|DNF
|Annick Holzhauer (Ned)
|DNF
|Liena De Jong (Ned)
|DNF
|Anniek Mos (Ned)
|DNF
|Marlies Vos (Ned)
|DNF
|Lexi Brown (GBr)
|DNF
|Francien Looije (Ned)
|DNF
|Dewi Nicolai (Ned)
|DNF
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|DNF
|Dagmar Hejhalová (Cze)
|DNF
|Felicia Bengtsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Karlijn Koops (Ned)
|DNF
|Kitija Siltumena (Lat)
|DNF
|Iris Timmermans (Ned)
|DNF
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
|DNF
|Laura Molenaar (Ned)
|DNF
|Isa Nomden (Ned)
|DNF
|Cecilia Van Zuthem (Ned)
