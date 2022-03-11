Christine Majerus wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld

By published

SD Worx rider beats Alison Jackson and Floortje Mackaij in breakaway sprint

DWINGELOO NETHERLANDS MARCH 11 Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx celebrates winning ahead of Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Xstra Floortje Mackaij of Netherlands and Team DSM Women and Thalita De Jong of Netherlands and Team Netherlands during the 15th Drentse Acht Van Westerveld 2022 Womens Elite a 1342km race from Dwingeloo to Dwingeloo UCIWWT RondevDrenthe on March 11 2022 in Dwingeloo Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Christine Majerus wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld (Image credit: Getty Images)
DWINGELOO NETHERLANDS MARCH 11 LR Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Xstra on second place race winner Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx and Floortje Mackaij of Netherlands and Team DSM Women on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 15th Drentse Acht Van Westerveld 2022 Womens Elite a 1342km race from Dwingeloo to Dwingeloo UCIWWT RondevDrenthe on March 11 2022 in Dwingeloo Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Christine Majerus wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Sd Worx 3:19:35
2Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing Xstra
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Dsm
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Netherlands
5Maike Van Der Duin (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:34
6Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team Dsm
7Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team Sd Worx
10Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
11Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
12Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
13Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team Sd Worx
14Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Dsm
15Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands
16Marlen Reusser (Swi) Team Sd Worx 0:01:38
17Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team Sd Worx 0:01:43
18Megan Jastrab (USA) Team Dsm 0:02:54
19Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
20Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
21Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Dsm
22Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
23Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned)
24Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
25Mareille Meijering (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
26Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Nxtg By Experza 0:02:57
27Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
28Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
29Yuli Van Der Molen (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
30Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
31Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
32Katia Ragusa (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
33Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
34Léa Curinier (Fra) Team Dsm
35Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)
36Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Nxtg By Experza
37Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
38Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
39Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:05
40Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
41Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service 0:03:07
42Anastasia Carbonari (Lat) Valcar - Travel & Service 0:03:10
43Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service 0:03:11
44Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:11
45Marith Vanhove (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cofidis Women Team
47Lieke Zeelst (Ned)
48Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
49Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar - Travel & Service
50Jennifer Van Der Voort (Ned)
51Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
52Sophia Zwaan (Ned)
53Femke De Vries (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
54Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
55Friederike Stern (Ger) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
56Clara Lundmark (Swe) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
57Manon De Boer (Ned)
58Quinty Schoens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
60Rose Kloese (Ned)
61Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
62Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
63Haike Verbree (Ned)
DNFAyesha Mcgowan (USA) Liv Racing Xstra
DNFMichelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
DNFGeorgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
DNFKerry Jonker (RSA) Andy Schleck - Cp Nvst - Immo Losch
DNFDaniela Campos (Por) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFEukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAileen Schweikart (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFCatalina Soto Campos (Chi) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAlba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFMartina Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
DNFClea Seidel (Ger) Germany
DNFMarissa Baks (Ned) Gt Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFJuliet Eickhof (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFBritt Knaven (Bel) Nxtg By Experza
DNFLeonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEmma Redaelli (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
DNFEstelle De Jong (Ned)
DNFPaulien Koster (Ned)
DNFInez Beijer (Ned)
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned)
DNFIngrit Verhoeff (Ned)
DNFMiriam Fuselier (Ned)
DNFFieke Keulen (Ned)
DNFArenda Middendorp (Ned)
DNFEline Van Den Pol (Ned)
DNFTamara Linde (Ned)
DNFEmma Van Deursen (Ned)
DNFTjitske Eppinga (Ned)
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
DNFYvet Schoonewille (Ned)
DNFFleur Smith (Ned)
DNFAranka Lisanne Berends (Spa)
DNFFemke De Graaff (Ned)
DNFEva Van Agt (Ned)
DNFYonna Van Dam (Ned)
DNFMyrthe Willemsen (Ned)
DNFDemi Beernink (Ned)
DNFLieske Coumans (Ned)
DNFMarit Wasmus (Ned)
DNFLieke Van Weereld (Ned)
DNFAnnick Holzhauer (Ned)
DNFLiena De Jong (Ned)
DNFAnniek Mos (Ned)
DNFMarlies Vos (Ned)
DNFLexi Brown (GBr)
DNFFrancien Looije (Ned)
DNFDewi Nicolai (Ned)
DNFPernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
DNFDagmar Hejhalová (Cze)
DNFFelicia Bengtsson (Swe)
DNFKarlijn Koops (Ned)
DNFKitija Siltumena (Lat)
DNFIris Timmermans (Ned)
DNFCathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
DNFLaura Molenaar (Ned)
DNFIsa Nomden (Ned)
DNFCecilia Van Zuthem (Ned)

