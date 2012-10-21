Image 1 of 61 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) takes the victory on day one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 61 Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 61 Women were forced to dismount due to congestion on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 61 Christina Tamillo (Ladies First Racing) tangling with a wheel ahead of her. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 61 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) following a track that would take her into the course tape. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 61 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) had trouble with the mud on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 61 Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com) and the rest of the front row. The second weekend of racing in the 2012 Verge New England Pro Cyclocross Series started today in New Gloucester, Maine, where racers faced an exceptionally challenging course. The rain fell hard the night before the racers took to the course at Pineland Farms, ensuring Downeast Cyclocross would live up to its muddy reputation. On redesigned trail sections, racers spent half of their lap in the woods on this foggy autumn day in New England, the remainder of their lap shared between long but muddy power sections along straightaways and challenging off-camber looping turns. The most exceptional course feature today, however, was the mud - as it usually is at Downeast.

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) is on the top of her game this season, showing exceptional form and growing technical prowess. Her tactic today was similar to her tactic at the first weekend in the Verge Series, at Green Mountain Cyclocross weekend in Vermont: Anthony took a solid gap on the Elite Women's field within the first half lap of the race. When she re-emerged from the woods, her gap was already up to 30 seconds.

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective), Anna Barensfeld (Pedal Power Training), Britlee Bowman (Pedal Power Training), Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) and Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) followed in a chase group, but the bunch soon began to break up. Barensfeld made a jump, gapping off the rest; while Sterling and Bowman looked strong slogging through the mud, they were unable to match Morrison's power as she too rode away.

The gaps in the field only grew, Anthony ultimately winning with the substantial margin of two minutes and thirty seconds. Barensfeld, also riding alone once she left her group, rode into a smooth second place, while Morrison motored to third, building an increasing gap on Sterling and Bowman in fourth and fifth.

The Elite Men's race took to the muddy, chewed-up course next, with mountain biker Mike Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith Cycle) taking the hole shot. However, a shake-up occurred in the woods from which Justin Lindine (BikeReg), Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria), Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs), and Christian Favata (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs) emerged the leaders, and there they would remain.

Timmerman and teammate Favata took the front of the race, riding together until Timmerman slipped away to build a solid solo gap for much of the race. Lindine found his legs, however, building speed to catch Timmerman in the penultimate lap. Lindine and Timmerman rode together until the second half of the last lap, when Lindine attacked on a long, soupy mud stretch to take the win, relegating Timmerman to second.

Favata rode alone into a third place finish, Durrin with a great ride for fourth, and Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) took fifth in a battle with Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory).

Elite men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 1:02:14 2 Dan Timmerman (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS 0:00:10 3 Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS 0:01:51 4 Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Vittoria 0:02:33 5 Shawn Milne (USA) CyclocrossWorld.Com 0:02:45 6 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Vittoria 0:03:20 7 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:04:08 8 Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com 0:04:22 9 Jeremy Martin (USA) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory team 0:04:17 10 Michael Garrigan (Can) Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle 0:05:19 11 Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com 0:06:14 12 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS 0:06:50 13 Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis 0:07:16 14 Mitch Bailey (Can) Trek Canada 0:07:29 15 Josh Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness 0:08:20 16 Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage 0:09:46 17 Mike Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco 0:09:55 -1 lap Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager -1 lap Joshua Lehmann (USA) Boston Bicycle School -1 lap David Wilcox (Can) MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATI -1 lap Colin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com -1 lap John Burns (USA) Burns Racing -2 laps John Herrick (USA) UVM Cycling -2 laps Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) nbx bikes/narragansett beer PB : AP -2 laps Joshua Friedman (USA) The Devil's Gear Bike Shop/New Have -3 laps Cameron McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team -3 laps John Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cy -3 laps Brendan McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team -3 laps Greg Whitney (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com

Results