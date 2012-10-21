Trending

Lindine wins on day one of Downeast 'cross weekend

Anthony wins elite women's race

Image 1 of 61

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) takes the victory on day one.

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) takes the victory on day one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 61

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com).

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 61

Women were forced to dismount due to congestion on lap one.

Women were forced to dismount due to congestion on lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 61

Christina Tamillo (Ladies First Racing) tangling with a wheel ahead of her.

Christina Tamillo (Ladies First Racing) tangling with a wheel ahead of her.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 61

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) following a track that would take her into the course tape.

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) following a track that would take her into the course tape.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 61

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) had trouble with the mud on lap one.

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) had trouble with the mud on lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 61

Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com) and the rest of the front row.

Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com) and the rest of the front row.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 61

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) leading Dan Timmerman on the last lap

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) leading Dan Timmerman on the last lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 61

The mud and water had a significant impact on the race results today.

The mud and water had a significant impact on the race results today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 61

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) with one lap to go.

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund) with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 61

Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) rode nearly the whole race alone in 3rd place.

Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) rode nearly the whole race alone in 3rd place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 61

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches) and Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) battling for the win.

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches) and Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) battling for the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 61

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches) and Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) head out onto their last lap.

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches) and Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) head out onto their last lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 61

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race-Blacksmith Cycles) alone before the big descent.

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race-Blacksmith Cycles) alone before the big descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 61

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) cresting a hill in front of the calf barn.

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) cresting a hill in front of the calf barn.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 61

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers with the race lead.

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers with the race lead.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 61

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) was brilliant today.

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) was brilliant today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 61

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) is the Verge series leader

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) is the Verge series leader
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 61

Christin Tamillo (Ladies First Racing).

Christin Tamillo (Ladies First Racing).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 61

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) at the start

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 61

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) is a rising star in the sport.

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) is a rising star in the sport.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 61

Women’s podium (L to R) Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com), 2nd; Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld), 1st; Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria), 3rd

Women’s podium (L to R) Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com), 2nd; Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld), 1st; Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria), 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 61

Even the young cows on Pineland Farm seemed interested in the racing.

Even the young cows on Pineland Farm seemed interested in the racing.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 61

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) riding the whole race in second place.

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) riding the whole race in second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 61

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) using her mountain biking skills in the woods.

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) using her mountain biking skills in the woods.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 61

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) seemed to be on a mission today.

Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) seemed to be on a mission today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 61

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) had time for a smile.

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) had time for a smile.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 61

Elizabeth Lukowski (NYcross.com p/b VOmax) hurtling over the barriers.

Elizabeth Lukowski (NYcross.com p/b VOmax) hurtling over the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 61

Karin Holmen (Riverside Racing) running the barriers in the mud.

Karin Holmen (Riverside Racing) running the barriers in the mud.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 61

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) racing in fourth place.

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) racing in fourth place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 61

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) descending with the race lead.

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) descending with the race lead.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 61

Even the farm machinery seemed to be in autumn colors.

Even the farm machinery seemed to be in autumn colors.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 61

Johnny Herrick (UVM Cycling) climbing out of the saddle.

Johnny Herrick (UVM Cycling) climbing out of the saddle.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 61

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) chasing Anthony Clark.

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) chasing Anthony Clark.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 61

Pineland Farm was damp and foggy today.

Pineland Farm was damp and foggy today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 61

Cameron McCormack (Hot Tubes Development) on the climb.

Cameron McCormack (Hot Tubes Development) on the climb.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 61

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Func /NCC/Vittoria) got off to an amazing start.

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Func /NCC/Vittoria) got off to an amazing start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 61

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) on the biggest climb of the course.

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) on the biggest climb of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 61

Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis).

Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 61

Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain) on lap one.

Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain) on lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 61

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race-Blacksmith Cycles) had little trouble with the mud today.

Mike Garrigan (Stage Race-Blacksmith Cycles) had little trouble with the mud today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 61

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) in the deep mud.

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) in the deep mud.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 61

The mud wreaked havoc with many riders today.

The mud wreaked havoc with many riders today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 61

Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain) got a great start.

Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain) got a great start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 61

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) leading throught the first hills.

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) leading throught the first hills.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 61

Elite Men’s front row.

Elite Men’s front row.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 61

Jesse Keough (keoughcyclocrss.com) had a front row start today.

Jesse Keough (keoughcyclocrss.com) had a front row start today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 61

Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) on a 180-degree corner.

Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) on a 180-degree corner.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 61

Justine Lindine and Jeremy Martin running the barriers.

Justine Lindine and Jeremy Martin running the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 50 of 61

Riders running the barriers.

Riders running the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 51 of 61

Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) remounting after the barriers.

Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) remounting after the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 52 of 61

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) was a DNF today due to knee issues.

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) was a DNF today due to knee issues.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 53 of 61

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) running the barriers.

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) running the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 54 of 61

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) riding alone on Pineland Farm.

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) riding alone on Pineland Farm.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 55 of 61

Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain) took the hole shot.

Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain) took the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 56 of 61

Elite Men’s start.

Elite Men’s start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 57 of 61

Jesse Keough (keoughcyclocrss.com).

Jesse Keough (keoughcyclocrss.com).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 58 of 61

Men’s Podium (L to R) Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) 2nd, Justine Lindine (bikereg.com) 1st, Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) 3rd.

Men’s Podium (L to R) Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) 2nd, Justine Lindine (bikereg.com) 1st, Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) 3rd.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 59 of 61

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) took second place.

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) took second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 60 of 61

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) was pushed hard today.

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) was pushed hard today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 61 of 61

David Wilcox (Mad Alchemy) streaking past the barns.

David Wilcox (Mad Alchemy) streaking past the barns.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The second weekend of racing in the 2012 Verge New England Pro Cyclocross Series started today in New Gloucester, Maine, where racers faced an exceptionally challenging course. The rain fell hard the night before the racers took to the course at Pineland Farms, ensuring Downeast Cyclocross would live up to its muddy reputation. On redesigned trail sections, racers spent half of their lap in the woods on this foggy autumn day in New England, the remainder of their lap shared between long but muddy power sections along straightaways and challenging off-camber looping turns. The most exceptional course feature today, however, was the mud - as it usually is at Downeast.

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) is on the top of her game this season, showing exceptional form and growing technical prowess. Her tactic today was similar to her tactic at the first weekend in the Verge Series, at Green Mountain Cyclocross weekend in Vermont: Anthony took a solid gap on the Elite Women's field within the first half lap of the race. When she re-emerged from the woods, her gap was already up to 30 seconds.

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective), Anna Barensfeld (Pedal Power Training), Britlee Bowman (Pedal Power Training), Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) and Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) followed in a chase group, but the bunch soon began to break up. Barensfeld made a jump, gapping off the rest; while Sterling and Bowman looked strong slogging through the mud, they were unable to match Morrison's power as she too rode away.

The gaps in the field only grew, Anthony ultimately winning with the substantial margin of two minutes and thirty seconds. Barensfeld, also riding alone once she left her group, rode into a smooth second place, while Morrison motored to third, building an increasing gap on Sterling and Bowman in fourth and fifth.

The Elite Men's race took to the muddy, chewed-up course next, with mountain biker Mike Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith Cycle) taking the hole shot. However, a shake-up occurred in the woods from which Justin Lindine (BikeReg), Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria), Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs), and Christian Favata (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs) emerged the leaders, and there they would remain.

Timmerman and teammate Favata took the front of the race, riding together until Timmerman slipped away to build a solid solo gap for much of the race. Lindine found his legs, however, building speed to catch Timmerman in the penultimate lap. Lindine and Timmerman rode together until the second half of the last lap, when Lindine attacked on a long, soupy mud stretch to take the win, relegating Timmerman to second.

Favata rode alone into a third place finish, Durrin with a great ride for fourth, and Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) took fifth in a battle with Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory).

Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (USA) Redline1:02:14
2Dan Timmerman (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:00:10
3Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:01:51
4Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Vittoria0:02:33
5Shawn Milne (USA) CyclocrossWorld.Com0:02:45
6Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Vittoria0:03:20
7Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:04:08
8Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:04:22
9Jeremy Martin (USA) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory team0:04:17
10Michael Garrigan (Can) Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle0:05:19
11Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:06:14
12Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:06:50
13Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis0:07:16
14Mitch Bailey (Can) Trek Canada0:07:29
15Josh Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness0:08:20
16Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:09:46
17Mike Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:09:55
-1 lapJean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
-1 lapJoshua Lehmann (USA) Boston Bicycle School
-1 lapDavid Wilcox (Can) MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATI
-1 lapColin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
-1 lapJohn Burns (USA) Burns Racing
-2 lapsJohn Herrick (USA) UVM Cycling
-2 lapsGeoffrey Bouchard (USA) nbx bikes/narragansett beer PB : AP
-2 lapsJoshua Friedman (USA) The Devil's Gear Bike Shop/New Have
-3 lapsCameron McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team
-3 lapsJohn Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cy
-3 lapsBrendan McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team
-3 lapsGreg Whitney (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM0:42:48
2Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:02:32
3Frances Morrison (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Vittoria0:03:43
4Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:04:04
5Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:04:38
6Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective p/b Trk0:04:43
7Maghalie Rochette (USA) Powerwatts-FTTIME0:04:58
8Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing0:05:23
9Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:05:57
10Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:06:11
11Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen0:06:37
12Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:07:03
13Kerry Litka (USA)0:07:24
14Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCROSS.com p/b VOmax0:07:35
15Ana Sirianni (USA) HUP United0:08:51
16Emily Flynn (USA) Tommy and Lefebvre Cycling0:10:16

Latest on Cyclingnews