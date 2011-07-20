Image 1 of 18 Women's podium (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 2 of 18 Adam Trewin (Image credit: Andy Rogers) Image 3 of 18 Amy McSwann (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 4 of 18 Amy Bradley (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 5 of 18 Boy's podium. (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 6 of 18 Emma Caddy gets a helping hand (Image credit: Andy Rogers) Image 7 of 18 Girl's podium (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 8 of 18 Jess Steger (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 9 of 18 Laura Choong (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 10 of 18 Rattray bewildered onlookers with his ride. (Image credit: Andy Rogers) Image 11 of 18 Rattray in full flight. (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 12 of 18 A grade podium. (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 13 of 18 Men's B grade podium (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 14 of 18 The men's podium. (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 15 of 18 Michael Crosbie takes an early spill on the course. (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 16 of 18 Michael Sparke. (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 17 of 18 Sam Beck and teammate riding the tandem. (Image credit: Brian Mangano) Image 18 of 18 The women's podium. (Image credit: Brian Mangano)

Lewis Rattray has continued his dominance of the Dirty Deeds Cyclocross Series, taking out the second race at Jackson Reserve, Brunswick on Sunday.

My Mountain’s Mat Gray led for the first lap, but Rattray was on his wheel from the get-go, and stole the lead from Gray on the second lap down the finishing straight. After his valiant effort Gray faded quickly through the pack, eventually coming home 4th. Newcomer Michael Crosbie from Swim-Bike_run, fresh from his scolding at the hands of the officials, caused a pile up when he tripped over the first barrier on the first lap, but rode strongly to take second place, with the recently promoted from B-Grade Simon Carey (Cycling Edge) taking out third.

Rattray’s second consecutive win means that he has placed a lock on the overall CX prize – he merely needs to show up and the coveted blue sash will be his.

Elite Women

In the women’s race, Emma Caddy was nowhere to be seen as Amy Bradley and Nadine Le Mescan battled it out for first place. The number one position changed hands a number of times during the race, but eventually Bradley took it out, with Le Mescan eventually fading to third as a strong finishing Diane Nelson blazed into second place. Jess Steger showed her spirit in this race, fighting her way around the course on a bike that Erle Pavlis dragged out of hard rubbish and threw together, and earning a one-year subscription to Treadlie for her trouble.

Full Results - A Grade : 40 Minutes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lewis Rattray 10 pts 2 Michael Crosbie 10 3 Simon Carey 10 4 Matt Gray 10 5 Andrew Blair 10 6 Gary Wearmouth 10 7 Steven Waite 10 8 Allan Iacuore 10 9 Nicholas Edwards 10 10 Warrack Leach 10 11 Daniel Macmunn 10 12 Adam Trewin 10 13 Kristjan Snorrason 10 14 Cam Mckenzie 10 15 Leigh De Luca 9 16 Jeremy Soawyer 9 17 Mark Hester 9 18 Malachi Moxon 9 19 Huw Vellacott 9 20 Chris Carr 9 21 Nicholas Cotterell 9 22 Ashley Hayat 9 23 James Kent 9 24 Llewellyn Thomas 9 25 William Gear 9 26 Ken Moore 9 27 Karl Pavey 9 28 Justin Matthews 9 29 Sam Mcgregor 8 30 Troy Mckinna 8 31 Hugh Watson 8 32 Ben English 8 33 Mikelee Godfree 8 34 Joshua Mcdougal 8 35 Gene Mills 8 36 Ross Wilkinson 8 37 Dwayne Meredita 8 38 Stewart Howell 8 39 Alistair Mcdonald 8 40 Grant Edmonds 8 41 Alex Geers 8 42 James Royce 8 DNF Ben Vlass 7 DNF Tim Mcgrath 5 DNF Craig Towers 4 DNF Richard Kemp 3 DNF Hayden Kerr 3 DNF Daniel Strauss 2

B Grade : 30 Minutes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gary Jackson 7 pts 2 Steven Young 7 3 Neville Bird 7 4 Nick Grosso 7 5 Chris Murphy 7 6 Chris Rayment 7 7 Thomas Coltrain 7 8 Andrew Spencer 7 9 Che Dungey 7 10 Andrew Blake 7 11 Jason Butler 7 12 Rik Blazevic 7 13 Jason Flaherty 7 14 Lloyd Donovan 7 15 Patrick Oliver 7 16 Piers Morgan 7 17 William Hartnell 7 18 Reuben Ruiter 7 19 Duncan Macgregor 7 20 Damian Hodges 6 21 Justin Hopkins 6 22 Chris Black 6 23 John Roy 6 24 James Jurivech 6 25 Kristan Baker 6 26 Michael Dann 6 27 Jonathan Gunn 6 28 Paul Larkin 6 29 Amy Bradley 6 30 Tristan Bretherton 6 31 Diane Nelson 6 32 Nadine Le Mescam 6 33 Damion De Soto 6 34 Simon Wade 6 35 Brent Wejendorp 6 36 Nicholas Bark 6 37 Mik Efford 6 38 Thomas Kurka 6 39 Jon Stanley 6 40 Nick Lett 6 41 Brad Clark 6 42 Kirk Ratcliff 6 43 Laura Choong 6 44 Silvio Di Cocco 6 45 Ash Scott 5 46 Shane Ford 5 47 Emma Caddy 5 48 Tate Heiskanen 5 49 Bryan Hester 5 50 Dylan Warne 5 51 Jessica Steger 5 52 Emily White 5 53 Wendy Reiter 5 54 Justine Clear 5 55 Ann Greenwood 4 56 Anthony Burns 4 57 Holly Lusher 4 DNF Tim Rodrigo 4 DNF Murray Mckenny 1 DNS Bronwen Baulch

U15 Juniors : 15 Minutes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 3 pts 2 Sam Wilson 3 3 Adam Blazevic 3 4 Ryan Schilt 3 5 Paddy Butler 2 6 Corral Murphy 2 7 Emily Hughes 2 8 Hannah Campbell 2 9 Georgia Wilson 2 10 Otis Wilson 2 11 Adam Boyd 2 12 Darcy Guiliani 2 13 Bella Soccio 2 14 Jake Nelson 2 15 Daniel Jackson 2 16 Wiliam Deane 2 17 Emily Jackson 1 18 Mia Spencer 1