Rattray continues dominant run with win at Brunswick

Crosbie and Carey take podium positions

Image 1 of 18

Women's podium

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 2 of 18

Adam Trewin

(Image credit: Andy Rogers)
Image 3 of 18

Amy McSwann

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 4 of 18

Amy Bradley

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 5 of 18

Boy's podium.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 6 of 18

Emma Caddy gets a helping hand

(Image credit: Andy Rogers)
Image 7 of 18

Girl's podium

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 8 of 18

Jess Steger

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 9 of 18

Laura Choong

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 10 of 18

Rattray bewildered onlookers with his ride.

(Image credit: Andy Rogers)
Image 11 of 18

Rattray in full flight.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 12 of 18

A grade podium.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 13 of 18

Men's B grade podium

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 14 of 18

The men's podium.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 15 of 18

Michael Crosbie takes an early spill on the course.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 16 of 18

Michael Sparke.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 17 of 18

Sam Beck and teammate riding the tandem.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)
Image 18 of 18

The women's podium.

(Image credit: Brian Mangano)

Lewis Rattray has continued his dominance of the Dirty Deeds Cyclocross Series, taking out the second race at Jackson Reserve, Brunswick on Sunday.

My Mountain’s Mat Gray led for the first lap, but Rattray was on his wheel from the get-go, and stole the lead from Gray on the second lap down the finishing straight. After his valiant effort Gray faded quickly through the pack, eventually coming home 4th. Newcomer Michael Crosbie from Swim-Bike_run, fresh from his scolding at the hands of the officials, caused a pile up when he tripped over the first barrier on the first lap, but rode strongly to take second place, with the recently promoted from B-Grade Simon Carey (Cycling Edge) taking out third.

Rattray’s second consecutive win means that he has placed a lock on the overall CX prize – he merely needs to show up and the coveted blue sash will be his.

Elite Women

In the women’s race, Emma Caddy was nowhere to be seen as Amy Bradley and Nadine Le Mescan battled it out for first place. The number one position changed hands a number of times during the race, but eventually Bradley took it out, with Le Mescan eventually fading to third as a strong finishing Diane Nelson blazed into second place. Jess Steger showed her spirit in this race, fighting her way around the course on a bike that Erle Pavlis dragged out of hard rubbish and threw together, and earning a one-year subscription to Treadlie for her trouble.

Full Results - A Grade : 40 Minutes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lewis Rattray10pts
2Michael Crosbie10
3Simon Carey10
4Matt Gray10
5Andrew Blair10
6Gary Wearmouth10
7Steven Waite10
8Allan Iacuore10
9Nicholas Edwards10
10Warrack Leach10
11Daniel Macmunn10
12Adam Trewin10
13Kristjan Snorrason10
14Cam Mckenzie10
15Leigh De Luca9
16Jeremy Soawyer9
17Mark Hester9
18Malachi Moxon9
19Huw Vellacott9
20Chris Carr9
21Nicholas Cotterell9
22Ashley Hayat9
23James Kent9
24Llewellyn Thomas9
25William Gear9
26Ken Moore9
27Karl Pavey9
28Justin Matthews9
29Sam Mcgregor8
30Troy Mckinna8
31Hugh Watson8
32Ben English8
33Mikelee Godfree8
34Joshua Mcdougal8
35Gene Mills8
36Ross Wilkinson8
37Dwayne Meredita8
38Stewart Howell8
39Alistair Mcdonald8
40Grant Edmonds8
41Alex Geers8
42James Royce8
DNFBen Vlass7
DNFTim Mcgrath5
DNFCraig Towers4
DNFRichard Kemp3
DNFHayden Kerr3
DNFDaniel Strauss2

B Grade : 30 Minutes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gary Jackson7pts
2Steven Young7
3Neville Bird7
4Nick Grosso7
5Chris Murphy7
6Chris Rayment7
7Thomas Coltrain7
8Andrew Spencer7
9Che Dungey7
10Andrew Blake7
11Jason Butler7
12Rik Blazevic7
13Jason Flaherty7
14Lloyd Donovan7
15Patrick Oliver7
16Piers Morgan7
17William Hartnell7
18Reuben Ruiter7
19Duncan Macgregor7
20Damian Hodges6
21Justin Hopkins6
22Chris Black6
23John Roy6
24James Jurivech6
25Kristan Baker6
26Michael Dann6
27Jonathan Gunn6
28Paul Larkin6
29Amy Bradley6
30Tristan Bretherton6
31Diane Nelson6
32Nadine Le Mescam6
33Damion De Soto6
34Simon Wade6
35Brent Wejendorp6
36Nicholas Bark6
37Mik Efford6
38Thomas Kurka6
39Jon Stanley6
40Nick Lett6
41Brad Clark6
42Kirk Ratcliff6
43Laura Choong6
44Silvio Di Cocco6
45Ash Scott5
46Shane Ford5
47Emma Caddy5
48Tate Heiskanen5
49Bryan Hester5
50Dylan Warne5
51Jessica Steger5
52Emily White5
53Wendy Reiter5
54Justine Clear5
55Ann Greenwood4
56Anthony Burns4
57Holly Lusher4
DNFTim Rodrigo4
DNFMurray Mckenny1
DNSBronwen Baulch

U15 Juniors : 15 Minutes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries3pts
2Sam Wilson3
3Adam Blazevic3
4Ryan Schilt3
5Paddy Butler2
6Corral Murphy2
7Emily Hughes2
8Hannah Campbell2
9Georgia Wilson2
10Otis Wilson2
11Adam Boyd2
12Darcy Guiliani2
13Bella Soccio2
14Jake Nelson2
15Daniel Jackson2
16Wiliam Deane2
17Emily Jackson1
18Mia Spencer1

Open (No Bike Restrictions) : 30 Minutes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Jackson6pts
2Cameron Mckenzie6
3Jarad Kohlan6
4Duncan Murray6
5Lee Floyd6
6Joshua Mcdougall6
7Adam Mitchell6
8James Deane6
9Anthony Fewster6
10Nick Carter5
11Amity Mcswan5
12Jeremiah Vella5
13Pearse Elton5
14Anthony Netkow5
15Michael Holder5
16Brett Matson5
17David Tynnon5
18Chris Smith5
19Hamish Smith5
20Nazceno Gouislow5
21Aaron Campbell5
22Michael Cyach5
23Darragh O’Donovan5
24David Shackleford5
25Chris Wilson5
26Mal Doreian5
27Mike Claytor5
28Giovanni Mancini5
29Adam Hodger4
30Matt Thomas4
31Dylan Warner4
32J. Lamshed / S. Bach4
33Sam Murphy4
34Michael Sparke4
35Timothy Findlay4
36Ben Walkerden4
37Catherine Fraser-Smith4
38Phil Alach3
39Lisa Jackson3
40Dylan Reilly2
DNFMark Edmondson4
DNFMichael Spencer1
DNSGlyn Edmunds
DNSSimone Scott

 

