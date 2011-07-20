Rattray continues dominant run with win at Brunswick
Crosbie and Carey take podium positions
Lewis Rattray has continued his dominance of the Dirty Deeds Cyclocross Series, taking out the second race at Jackson Reserve, Brunswick on Sunday.
My Mountain’s Mat Gray led for the first lap, but Rattray was on his wheel from the get-go, and stole the lead from Gray on the second lap down the finishing straight. After his valiant effort Gray faded quickly through the pack, eventually coming home 4th. Newcomer Michael Crosbie from Swim-Bike_run, fresh from his scolding at the hands of the officials, caused a pile up when he tripped over the first barrier on the first lap, but rode strongly to take second place, with the recently promoted from B-Grade Simon Carey (Cycling Edge) taking out third.
Rattray’s second consecutive win means that he has placed a lock on the overall CX prize – he merely needs to show up and the coveted blue sash will be his.
Elite Women
In the women’s race, Emma Caddy was nowhere to be seen as Amy Bradley and Nadine Le Mescan battled it out for first place. The number one position changed hands a number of times during the race, but eventually Bradley took it out, with Le Mescan eventually fading to third as a strong finishing Diane Nelson blazed into second place. Jess Steger showed her spirit in this race, fighting her way around the course on a bike that Erle Pavlis dragged out of hard rubbish and threw together, and earning a one-year subscription to Treadlie for her trouble.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lewis Rattray
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Crosbie
|10
|3
|Simon Carey
|10
|4
|Matt Gray
|10
|5
|Andrew Blair
|10
|6
|Gary Wearmouth
|10
|7
|Steven Waite
|10
|8
|Allan Iacuore
|10
|9
|Nicholas Edwards
|10
|10
|Warrack Leach
|10
|11
|Daniel Macmunn
|10
|12
|Adam Trewin
|10
|13
|Kristjan Snorrason
|10
|14
|Cam Mckenzie
|10
|15
|Leigh De Luca
|9
|16
|Jeremy Soawyer
|9
|17
|Mark Hester
|9
|18
|Malachi Moxon
|9
|19
|Huw Vellacott
|9
|20
|Chris Carr
|9
|21
|Nicholas Cotterell
|9
|22
|Ashley Hayat
|9
|23
|James Kent
|9
|24
|Llewellyn Thomas
|9
|25
|William Gear
|9
|26
|Ken Moore
|9
|27
|Karl Pavey
|9
|28
|Justin Matthews
|9
|29
|Sam Mcgregor
|8
|30
|Troy Mckinna
|8
|31
|Hugh Watson
|8
|32
|Ben English
|8
|33
|Mikelee Godfree
|8
|34
|Joshua Mcdougal
|8
|35
|Gene Mills
|8
|36
|Ross Wilkinson
|8
|37
|Dwayne Meredita
|8
|38
|Stewart Howell
|8
|39
|Alistair Mcdonald
|8
|40
|Grant Edmonds
|8
|41
|Alex Geers
|8
|42
|James Royce
|8
|DNF
|Ben Vlass
|7
|DNF
|Tim Mcgrath
|5
|DNF
|Craig Towers
|4
|DNF
|Richard Kemp
|3
|DNF
|Hayden Kerr
|3
|DNF
|Daniel Strauss
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gary Jackson
|7
|pts
|2
|Steven Young
|7
|3
|Neville Bird
|7
|4
|Nick Grosso
|7
|5
|Chris Murphy
|7
|6
|Chris Rayment
|7
|7
|Thomas Coltrain
|7
|8
|Andrew Spencer
|7
|9
|Che Dungey
|7
|10
|Andrew Blake
|7
|11
|Jason Butler
|7
|12
|Rik Blazevic
|7
|13
|Jason Flaherty
|7
|14
|Lloyd Donovan
|7
|15
|Patrick Oliver
|7
|16
|Piers Morgan
|7
|17
|William Hartnell
|7
|18
|Reuben Ruiter
|7
|19
|Duncan Macgregor
|7
|20
|Damian Hodges
|6
|21
|Justin Hopkins
|6
|22
|Chris Black
|6
|23
|John Roy
|6
|24
|James Jurivech
|6
|25
|Kristan Baker
|6
|26
|Michael Dann
|6
|27
|Jonathan Gunn
|6
|28
|Paul Larkin
|6
|29
|Amy Bradley
|6
|30
|Tristan Bretherton
|6
|31
|Diane Nelson
|6
|32
|Nadine Le Mescam
|6
|33
|Damion De Soto
|6
|34
|Simon Wade
|6
|35
|Brent Wejendorp
|6
|36
|Nicholas Bark
|6
|37
|Mik Efford
|6
|38
|Thomas Kurka
|6
|39
|Jon Stanley
|6
|40
|Nick Lett
|6
|41
|Brad Clark
|6
|42
|Kirk Ratcliff
|6
|43
|Laura Choong
|6
|44
|Silvio Di Cocco
|6
|45
|Ash Scott
|5
|46
|Shane Ford
|5
|47
|Emma Caddy
|5
|48
|Tate Heiskanen
|5
|49
|Bryan Hester
|5
|50
|Dylan Warne
|5
|51
|Jessica Steger
|5
|52
|Emily White
|5
|53
|Wendy Reiter
|5
|54
|Justine Clear
|5
|55
|Ann Greenwood
|4
|56
|Anthony Burns
|4
|57
|Holly Lusher
|4
|DNF
|Tim Rodrigo
|4
|DNF
|Murray Mckenny
|1
|DNS
|Bronwen Baulch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Jeffries
|3
|pts
|2
|Sam Wilson
|3
|3
|Adam Blazevic
|3
|4
|Ryan Schilt
|3
|5
|Paddy Butler
|2
|6
|Corral Murphy
|2
|7
|Emily Hughes
|2
|8
|Hannah Campbell
|2
|9
|Georgia Wilson
|2
|10
|Otis Wilson
|2
|11
|Adam Boyd
|2
|12
|Darcy Guiliani
|2
|13
|Bella Soccio
|2
|14
|Jake Nelson
|2
|15
|Daniel Jackson
|2
|16
|Wiliam Deane
|2
|17
|Emily Jackson
|1
|18
|Mia Spencer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Jackson
|6
|pts
|2
|Cameron Mckenzie
|6
|3
|Jarad Kohlan
|6
|4
|Duncan Murray
|6
|5
|Lee Floyd
|6
|6
|Joshua Mcdougall
|6
|7
|Adam Mitchell
|6
|8
|James Deane
|6
|9
|Anthony Fewster
|6
|10
|Nick Carter
|5
|11
|Amity Mcswan
|5
|12
|Jeremiah Vella
|5
|13
|Pearse Elton
|5
|14
|Anthony Netkow
|5
|15
|Michael Holder
|5
|16
|Brett Matson
|5
|17
|David Tynnon
|5
|18
|Chris Smith
|5
|19
|Hamish Smith
|5
|20
|Nazceno Gouislow
|5
|21
|Aaron Campbell
|5
|22
|Michael Cyach
|5
|23
|Darragh O’Donovan
|5
|24
|David Shackleford
|5
|25
|Chris Wilson
|5
|26
|Mal Doreian
|5
|27
|Mike Claytor
|5
|28
|Giovanni Mancini
|5
|29
|Adam Hodger
|4
|30
|Matt Thomas
|4
|31
|Dylan Warner
|4
|32
|J. Lamshed / S. Bach
|4
|33
|Sam Murphy
|4
|34
|Michael Sparke
|4
|35
|Timothy Findlay
|4
|36
|Ben Walkerden
|4
|37
|Catherine Fraser-Smith
|4
|38
|Phil Alach
|3
|39
|Lisa Jackson
|3
|40
|Dylan Reilly
|2
|DNF
|Mark Edmondson
|4
|DNF
|Michael Spencer
|1
|DNS
|Glyn Edmunds
|DNS
|Simone Scott
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy