Bak bucks the kick

HTC-Columbia pro overcomes locals

Image 1 of 12

The Designa GP podium (l-r): Michael Reihs, Lars Ytting Bak and Sebastian Lander.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 2 of 12

Lars Bak chases down a late escape.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 3 of 12

Michael Rasmussen at the head of proceedings.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 4 of 12

Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) on his own behind the leaders.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 5 of 12

Michael Reihs leads Sebastian Lander.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 6 of 12

Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) corners hard.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 7 of 12

Liquigas-Doimo rider Brian Vandborg.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 8 of 12

Michael Rasmussen leads the chase.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 9 of 12

Brian Vandborg (Liquigas-Doimo).

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 10 of 12

Sebastian Lander leads Lars Bak late in the race.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 11 of 12

Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia) wins the Design GP.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 12 of 12

Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia) wins the Design GP.

(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
2Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Køkken-Blue Water
3Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia
4Michael Rasmussen (Den) Unattached

