Docker wins stage ahead of Farrar, Brown
Farrar in overall lead
Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) won the second stage of the Delta Tour Zeeland in the Netherlands on Saturday, beating rival English-speaking sprinters Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank).
Docker took his first win as a professional with a perfect throw to the line. Farrar had the consolation of taking the overall race lead thanks to his fourth place in Friday's prologue time trial.
The short stage race ends on Sunday with a twisting 195.8km stage near the town of Terneuzen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|4:33:07
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|5
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|8
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:05
|11
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:07
|12
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:16
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:49
|14
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|16
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|20
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|25
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|26
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|28
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|30
|Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|35
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|38
|Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|40
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|41
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|42
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|43
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|44
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|45
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|47
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|48
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|49
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|52
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|55
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|58
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|61
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|64
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|65
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|66
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|67
|José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|68
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|72
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|73
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|74
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|75
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|77
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|78
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|79
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|80
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:34
|81
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|82
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|83
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|84
|Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|85
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
|86
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|89
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|90
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|91
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|92
|Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
|93
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|94
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|95
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|96
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|97
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|98
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|99
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|101
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|102
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:23
|104
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:37
|105
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:11
|106
|Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:25
|107
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:56
|108
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:54
|109
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|110
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|111
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|112
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|113
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|114
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|115
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|117
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|118
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|119
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|120
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|121
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|122
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:07:56
|DNS
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|4
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|pts
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|4
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|23
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|21
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|19
|5
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|17
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|15
|7
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|11
|11
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|10
|12
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|14
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|15
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|6
|16
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|18
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|19
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|20
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|4:33:07
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:02
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:05
|6
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:49
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|11
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|12
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|13
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|14
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|15
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|16
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|18
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|19
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|22
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|26
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|27
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|28
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|31
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|32
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|33
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|36
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|37
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:34
|38
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|39
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|41
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|42
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:37
|44
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:11
|45
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:56
|46
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:54
|47
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|48
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|49
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|50
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|51
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|52
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|53
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|54
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|55
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:07:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Transitions
|13:39:28
|2
|Rabobank
|0:00:44
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:31
|4
|Carmiooro - NGC
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|ISD - Neri
|0:01:36
|8
|Palmans - Cras
|0:02:16
|9
|Verandas Willems
|0:02:20
|10
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|13
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|14
|Team NetApp
|15
|Qin Cycling Team
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4:36:09
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:04
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:10
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|8
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:15
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:18
|10
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:19
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:22
|12
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:29
|13
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:55
|14
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:56
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:58
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:00
|19
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:01
|20
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:02
|21
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|22
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:01:03
|23
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|24
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|25
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|26
|José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|27
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|30
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:05
|31
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|32
|Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|34
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|35
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|36
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|37
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:06
|38
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|40
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|41
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|43
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:07
|44
|Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:08
|48
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|49
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|50
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:01:09
|51
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|52
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|53
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:10
|55
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|57
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:11
|58
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|59
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|60
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|61
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|62
|Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:13
|65
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|68
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:01:14
|69
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:15
|70
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|71
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|73
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|74
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|75
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:17
|76
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:19
|77
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:20
|78
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:21
|79
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:22
|80
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:48
|81
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:50
|83
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|84
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:01:52
|85
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|86
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|87
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
|88
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:01:53
|89
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:56
|90
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|91
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:59
|92
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
|94
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:00
|96
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|97
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:02
|98
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:04
|99
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|100
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:02:05
|101
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:09
|102
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:02:10
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:40
|104
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:55
|105
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:35
|106
|Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:50
|107
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:07
|108
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:05:08
|109
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:13
|110
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:05:15
|111
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|112
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|113
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|114
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|115
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|0:05:17
|116
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:20
|117
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:05:21
|118
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|119
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:23
|120
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:05:24
|121
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:05:25
|122
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:08:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|pts
|2
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|5
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|6
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|42
|pts
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|37
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|33
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|30
|5
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|6
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|27
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|26
|8
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|9
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|10
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|21
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|21
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|19
|13
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|15
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|16
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|17
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|11
|18
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|19
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|8
|20
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|21
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|7
|22
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|6
|23
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|25
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|4:36:13
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:06
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:14
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:18
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:54
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:57
|9
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:58
|10
|Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:59
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:00
|13
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|14
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:01
|15
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|16
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|17
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|18
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|19
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:02
|20
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:03
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:04
|23
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|24
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:05
|25
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:06
|26
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:08
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|28
|Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:09
|30
|Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|31
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|0:01:11
|32
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|34
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:13
|35
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:15
|36
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:17
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:47
|38
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:52
|39
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|40
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:00
|41
|Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|42
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:02:01
|43
|Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:51
|44
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:31
|45
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:03
|46
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:09
|47
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:05:11
|48
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:05:12
|49
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:16
|50
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:05:17
|51
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|52
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:19
|53
|Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:05:20
|54
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:05:21
|55
|Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:08:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Transitions
|13:49:00
|2
|Rabobank
|0:00:35
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:38
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:52
|6
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:53
|7
|ISD - Neri
|0:02:09
|8
|Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:02:32
|9
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:02:36
|10
|Verandas Willems
|0:02:41
|11
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:44
|12
|Team NetApp
|13
|Qin Cycling Team
|14
|Palmans - Cras
|0:02:45
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:23
