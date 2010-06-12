Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) won the second stage of the Delta Tour Zeeland in the Netherlands on Saturday, beating rival English-speaking sprinters Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank).

Docker took his first win as a professional with a perfect throw to the line. Farrar had the consolation of taking the overall race lead thanks to his fourth place in Friday's prologue time trial.





The short stage race ends on Sunday with a twisting 195.8km stage near the town of Terneuzen.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 4:33:07 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 5 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 7 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 8 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:00:05 11 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:07 12 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:16 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:49 14 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 16 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 18 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 19 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 20 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 21 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 22 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 24 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 25 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 26 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 27 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 28 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 29 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 30 Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 32 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 34 Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 35 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 36 Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 37 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 38 Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 40 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 41 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 42 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 43 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 44 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 45 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 47 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 48 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions 49 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 52 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 55 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 57 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 58 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 59 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 60 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 61 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 64 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 65 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 66 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 67 José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 68 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 69 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 70 Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 72 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 73 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 74 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 75 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 77 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 78 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 79 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 80 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:34 81 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 82 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 83 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 84 Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 85 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp 86 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 87 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 88 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 89 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 90 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 91 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 92 Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp 93 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 94 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 95 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 96 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 97 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 98 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 99 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 101 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 102 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:23 104 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:02:37 105 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:11 106 Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:25 107 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:56 108 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:54 109 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 110 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 111 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 112 Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 113 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 114 Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 115 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 116 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 117 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 118 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions 119 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 120 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 121 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 122 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:07:56 DNS Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC DNF David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2 4 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 5 pts 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 3 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 4 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 25 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 23 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 21 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 19 5 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 17 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 15 7 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 12 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 11 11 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 10 12 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 9 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 14 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 15 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 6 16 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 18 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 19 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 2 20 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 4:33:07 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 4 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:02 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:00:05 6 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:49 7 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 11 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 12 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 13 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 14 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 15 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 16 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 18 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 19 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 22 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 24 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 25 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 26 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 27 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 28 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 31 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 32 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 33 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 36 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 37 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:34 38 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 39 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 41 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 42 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:02:37 44 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:11 45 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:56 46 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:54 47 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 48 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 49 Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 50 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 51 Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 52 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 53 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions 54 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 55 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:07:56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Transitions 13:39:28 2 Rabobank 0:00:44 3 Skil - Shimano 0:01:31 4 Carmiooro - NGC 5 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 6 Landbouwkrediet 7 ISD - Neri 0:01:36 8 Palmans - Cras 0:02:16 9 Verandas Willems 0:02:20 10 Van Vliet EBH Elshof 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Cycling Team Jo Piels 13 Xacobeo - Galicia 14 Team NetApp 15 Qin Cycling Team 16 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:50

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4:36:09 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:04 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:07 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:10 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 7 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 8 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:15 9 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 0:00:18 10 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:19 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:00:22 12 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:29 13 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:55 14 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:56 15 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:58 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 17 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 18 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:00 19 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:02 21 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 22 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:01:03 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 24 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 25 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:04 26 José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 27 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 30 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:05 31 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 32 Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 33 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 34 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 35 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 36 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 37 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:06 38 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 40 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 41 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 42 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 43 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:07 44 Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 45 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 47 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:08 48 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 49 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 50 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:01:09 51 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 52 Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 53 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:10 55 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 57 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:11 58 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions 59 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:12 60 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 61 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 62 Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 63 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 64 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:13 65 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 68 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:01:14 69 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:15 70 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 71 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras 73 Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 74 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 75 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:17 76 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:19 77 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:20 78 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:21 79 Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:22 80 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:48 81 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 82 Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:50 83 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 84 Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:01:52 85 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 86 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 87 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp 88 Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:01:53 89 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:56 90 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 91 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:01:59 92 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 93 Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp 94 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 95 Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:02:00 96 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 97 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:02:02 98 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:04 99 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 100 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:02:05 101 Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:09 102 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:02:10 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:40 104 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:02:55 105 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:35 106 Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:50 107 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:07 108 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:05:08 109 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:05:13 110 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:05:15 111 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 112 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 113 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 114 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 115 Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras 0:05:17 116 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:20 117 Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 0:05:21 118 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions 119 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:23 120 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:05:24 121 Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:05:25 122 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:08:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 pts 2 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 3 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 5 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 1 6 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 42 pts 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 37 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 33 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 30 5 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 27 6 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 27 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 26 8 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 9 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 21 10 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 21 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 21 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 19 13 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 16 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 14 15 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 16 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions 12 17 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 11 18 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 9 19 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 8 20 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 21 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 7 22 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 6 23 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 25 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 2 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 4:36:13 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:06 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras 0:00:14 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:00:18 6 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:54 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 8 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:57 9 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:58 10 Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia 0:00:59 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:00 13 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 14 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:01 15 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 16 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 17 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 18 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions 19 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:02 20 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:03 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 22 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:04 23 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 24 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:05 25 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:01:06 26 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:08 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 28 Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:09 30 Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 31 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 0:01:11 32 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 34 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:13 35 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:15 36 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:17 37 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:47 38 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:52 39 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 40 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:00 41 Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 42 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:02:01 43 Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:02:51 44 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:31 45 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:03 46 Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:05:09 47 Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:05:11 48 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:05:12 49 Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:16 50 Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 0:05:17 51 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions 52 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:19 53 Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:05:20 54 Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:05:21 55 Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras 0:08:31