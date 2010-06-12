Trending

Docker wins stage ahead of Farrar, Brown

Farrar in overall lead

Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) won the second stage of the Delta Tour Zeeland in the Netherlands on Saturday, beating rival English-speaking sprinters Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank).

Docker took his first win as a professional with a perfect throw to the line. Farrar had the consolation of taking the overall race lead thanks to his fourth place in Friday's prologue time trial.

The short stage race ends on Sunday with a twisting 195.8km stage near the town of Terneuzen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano4:33:07
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
5Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
7Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
8Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:05
11Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:00:07
12Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions0:00:16
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:49
14Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
16Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
18Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
20Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
21Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
25Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
26Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
27Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
28Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
29Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
30Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
32Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
34Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
35Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
37Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
38Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
40Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
41Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
42Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
43David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
44Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
45Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
46Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
47Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
48Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
49Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
52Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
55Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
57Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
58Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
61Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
64Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
65Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
66Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
67José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
68Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
69Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
70Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
72Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
73Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
74Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
75Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
77Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
78Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
79Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
80Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:34
81Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
82Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
83Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
84Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
85Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
86Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
87Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
88Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
89Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
90Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
91Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
92Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
93Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
94Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
95Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
96Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
97Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
98Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
99Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
101Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
102Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:23
104Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:37
105Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:11
106Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:25
107Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:03:56
108Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:54
109Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
110Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
111Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
112Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
113Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
114Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
115Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
117Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
118Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
119Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
120Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
121Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
122Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:07:56
DNSAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet3
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions2
4Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions5pts
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank3
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
4Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano25pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions23
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank21
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras19
5Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC17
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions15
7Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
8Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet13
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank12
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri11
11Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions10
12Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions9
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano8
14Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
15Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems6
16Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
17Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
18Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems3
19Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
20Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano4:33:07
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
4Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:02
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:05
6Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:49
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
11Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
12Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
13Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
15Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
16Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
18Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
19Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
22Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
24Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
26Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
27Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
28Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
29Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
31Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
32Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
33Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
36Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
37Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:34
38Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
39Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
41Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
42Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:37
44Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:11
45Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:03:56
46Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:54
47Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
48Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
49Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
50Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
51Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
52Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
53Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
54Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
55Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:07:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Transitions13:39:28
2Rabobank0:00:44
3Skil - Shimano0:01:31
4Carmiooro - NGC
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
6Landbouwkrediet
7ISD - Neri0:01:36
8Palmans - Cras0:02:16
9Verandas Willems0:02:20
10Van Vliet EBH Elshof
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Cycling Team Jo Piels
13Xacobeo - Galicia
14Team NetApp
15Qin Cycling Team
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:50

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions4:36:09
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:04
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:07
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:10
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
7Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
8Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions0:00:15
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras0:00:18
10Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:19
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:22
12Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions0:00:29
13Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:55
14Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:56
15Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:58
16Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
17Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
18Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:00
19Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:02
21Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
22Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia0:01:03
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
24Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
25Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:04
26José Anton De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
27Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
30Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:05
31Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
32Frederic Amarison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
33Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
34Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
35Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
36Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
37Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:06
38Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
40Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
41Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
42Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
43Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:07
44Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
47Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:08
48David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
49Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
50Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:01:09
51Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
52Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia
53Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:10
55Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:11
58Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
59Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:12
60Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
61Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
62Sven Nijs (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
64Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:13
65Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
68Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:01:14
69Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:15
70Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
71Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
73Sven Van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
74Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
75Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:17
76Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:19
77James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:20
78Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:21
79Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:22
80Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:48
81Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
82Vicioso Arcos Angel (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:50
83Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
84Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:01:52
85Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
86Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
87Huub Duyn (Ned) Team NetApp
88Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:01:53
89Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:56
90Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
91Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:01:59
92Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
93Eric Bauman (Ger) Team NetApp
94Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
95Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:00
96Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
97Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:02
98Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:04
99Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
100Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:02:05
101Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:09
102Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:02:10
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:40
104Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:55
105Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:35
106Estrada Ruiz Juan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:50
107Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:04:07
108Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo - Galicia0:05:08
109Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:13
110Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:05:15
111Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
112Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
113Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
114Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
115Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras0:05:17
116Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:20
117Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC0:05:21
118Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
119Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:23
120Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:05:24
121Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:05:25
122Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:08:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions7pts
2Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank3
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
5Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions1
6Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions42pts
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank37
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank33
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano30
5Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank27
6Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions27
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions26
8Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
9Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank21
10Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC21
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano21
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras19
13Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank16
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank14
15Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet13
16Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin-Transitions12
17Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri11
18Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank9
19Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
20Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
21Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems7
22Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano6
23Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
24Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems3
25Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank4:36:13
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras0:00:14
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:00:18
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:54
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
8Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:57
9Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:58
10Vladimer Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:59
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo - Galicia
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:00
13Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
14Peter Schulting (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:01
15Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
16Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
17Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
18Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin-Transitions
19Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:02
20Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:03
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
22Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:04
23Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
24Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:05
25Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:01:06
26Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:08
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
28Tom Van den Houte (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:09
30Alain Van der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
31Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp0:01:11
32Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
34Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:13
35Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:15
36Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:17
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:47
38Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:52
39Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
40Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:00
41Eric Van de Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
42Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:02:01
43Van Dulmen Thom (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:51
44Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:31
45Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:04:03
46Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:09
47Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:05:11
48Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:05:12
49Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:16
50Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC0:05:17
51Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin-Transitions
52Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:19
53Casare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:05:20
54Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:05:21
55Mortelmans Stijn (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:08:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Transitions13:49:00
2Rabobank0:00:35
3Skil - Shimano0:01:38
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
5Landbouwkrediet0:01:52
6Carmiooro - NGC0:01:53
7ISD - Neri0:02:09
8Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:02:32
9Xacobeo - Galicia0:02:36
10Verandas Willems0:02:41
11Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:44
12Team NetApp
13Qin Cycling Team
14Palmans - Cras0:02:45
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:23

 

