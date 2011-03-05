Amorison solos to Vlaamse Pijl victory
Serry, De Bie round out podium in Harelbeke
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3:38:05
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|0:00:02
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|6
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:38
|8
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|10
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|12
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster
|13
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|15
|Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|16
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|17
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo
|18
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|19
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|20
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|25
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|26
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|27
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|30
|Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|31
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|32
|Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|34
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|35
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|36
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|37
|Rob Vangenechten (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
|38
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|39
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|41
|Nick Daems (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|42
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|43
|Tanguy Latinne (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
|44
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo
|47
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|48
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|49
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|50
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|51
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|52
|Sven Nooytens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|53
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|55
|Stijn Breye (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|56
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|57
|Nick Jory (Aus) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|58
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
|59
|Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|60
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|61
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|62
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|65
|Steven Van Der Aerschot (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|66
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
|67
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|68
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|69
|Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|70
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|72
|Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|73
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|74
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|75
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|76
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|77
|Kevin Degezelle (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|78
|Niels Demeyer (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster
|79
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|80
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|81
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|82
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
|83
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|84
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|85
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|88
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|89
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
|90
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|91
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|92
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|93
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|94
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:01:00
|95
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo
|0:01:18
|96
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:48
|97
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|0:02:08
|98
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:28
|99
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:05
|100
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:57
|101
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:40
|102
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:54
|103
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:04
|104
|Lorenzo Derycke (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|105
|Ludwig Verstraete (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|106
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|107
|Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|108
|Evert Vanneste (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|109
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|110
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|111
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test Team
|112
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|113
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|114
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|115
|Jeroen Van Schelven (Ned) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo
|116
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|117
|Stijn De Vriese (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster
|118
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|119
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|120
|Thierry Declercq (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|121
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
|123
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
|124
|Stijn Minne (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|125
|David Geldhof (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|126
|Jacob Raeymaekers (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|3
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|pts
|2
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|3
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|5
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|3
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|pts
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|12
|3
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|10
|4
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
|2
|8
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landbouwkrediet
|10:55:31
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:02
|3
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:20
|4
|Efc - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|5
|Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|7
|Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|10
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|12
|Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
|13
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|14
|Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|15
|Colba - Mercury
|16
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|17
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:18
|20
|Geox Fuji Test Team
|0:02:08
|21
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:57
|22
|Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|23
|Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
|24
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:31
|25
|Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|0:13:30
|26
|Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|27
|Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|28
|Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
