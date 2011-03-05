Trending

Amorison solos to Vlaamse Pijl victory

Serry, De Bie round out podium in Harelbeke

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3:38:05
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator0:00:02
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:00:20
4Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
6Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:38
8Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
10Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
12Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
15Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
16Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
17Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo
18Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
19Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
20Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
23Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
25Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
26Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
27Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
30Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
31Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
32Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
34Tim De Troyer (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
35Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
36Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
37Rob Vangenechten (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
38Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
39Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Edward Theuns (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
41Nick Daems (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
42Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
43Tanguy Latinne (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
44Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo
47Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
48Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
49Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
50Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
51Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
52Sven Nooytens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
53Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
55Stijn Breye (Bel) Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
56Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
57Nick Jory (Aus) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
58Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
59Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
60Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
61Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
62Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
63Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
65Steven Van Der Aerschot (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
66Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
67Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
68Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
69Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
70Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
72Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
73Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
74Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
75Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
76Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
77Kevin Degezelle (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
78Niels Demeyer (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster
79Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
80Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
81Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
82Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Goethem/Prorace CT
83Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
84Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
85Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
87Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
88Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
89Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
90Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
91Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator
92Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
93Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
94Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:01:00
95Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo0:01:18
96Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:48
97Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team0:02:08
98Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:28
99Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:05
100Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht0:03:57
101Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:40
102Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:54
103Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:04
104Lorenzo Derycke (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
105Ludwig Verstraete (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
106Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
107Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
108Evert Vanneste (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
109Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
110Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
111Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test Team
112Wade Mangham (NZl) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
113Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
114Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
115Jeroen Van Schelven (Ned) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallo
116Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
117Stijn De Vriese (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster
118Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
119Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
120Thierry Declercq (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
121Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
123Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
124Stijn Minne (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
125David Geldhof (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
126Jacob Raeymaekers (Bel) Works CT Ingelmunster

KOM 1 - Kluisberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
3Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team1

KOM 2 - Cote du Trieu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5pts
2Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

KOM 3 - Oude Kwaremont
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo3
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator1

KOM 4 - Patersberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo5pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator1

KOM 5 - Kruisberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo3
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team1

KOM 6 - Tiegemberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team3
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet18pts
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo12
3Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole10
4Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team4
6Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly3
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen - Mercator2
8Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landbouwkrediet10:55:31
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:02
3Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:20
4Efc - Quick.Step Cycling Team
5Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
6Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
7Rock Werchter Cycling Team0:00:38
8Rabobank Continental Team
9Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
10Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
12Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
13Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
14Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
15Colba - Mercury
16Cyclingteam De Rijke
17Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:18
20Geox Fuji Test Team0:02:08
21Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:03:57
22Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team0:07:04
23Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
24An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:31
25Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele0:13:30
26Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
27Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
28Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme

