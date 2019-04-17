Trending

Van der Poel wins De Brabantse Pijl

Dutch champion tops Alaphilippe

Image 1 of 22

Matthews opens up the sprint

Matthews opens up the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 22

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu van der Poel and Tim Wellens on the podium

Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu van der Poel and Tim Wellens on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after his win

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 22

Enrico Gasparatto (Dimension Data)

Enrico Gasparatto (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins Brabantse Pijl

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe attacks

Julian Alaphilippe attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 22

Tim Wellens puts in a move

Tim Wellens puts in a move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 22

Van der Poel leads the escape of four

Van der Poel leads the escape of four
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 22

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 22

The breakaway in the Brabantse Pijl

The breakaway in the Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 22

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal)

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 22

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) puts in a move

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) puts in a move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 22

The 2019 Brabantse Pijl

The 2019 Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 22

The 2019 Brabantse Pijl

The 2019 Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 22

The breakaway in the 2019 Brabantse Pijl

The breakaway in the 2019 Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel and teammate Philip Walsleben

Mathieu van der Poel and teammate Philip Walsleben
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 22

The breakaway in the Brabantse Pijl

The breakaway in the Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 22

Mikkel Frølich Honore and Tosh Van der Sande in the breakaway

Mikkel Frølich Honore and Tosh Van der Sande in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) proved strongest in the final sprint between his breakaway companions to win Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday. The Dutch champion led the race onto the final section of the Schavei climb and then launched an unmatched early sprint to take the win ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in second, Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) third and Michael Matthews (Sunweb) fourth.

"I'm very happy and also proud to be there with three big names in front, and to finish it off like this is kind of like a dream," Van der Poel said in a post-race flash interview.

Van der Poel, who had been one of the most active during the race, formed part of the winning breakaway when he, along with Alaphilippe, Wellens and Matthews, bridged across to lone escapee Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) on the final lap of three finishing circuits in Overijse that include climbs over Hagaard, Hertstraat, Holstheide, Ijskelderlaan and finally Schavei.

Wellens attacked the five-man breakaway over the Holstheide, and even though he was quickly followed by Alaphilippe, Van der Poel and Matthews, the move distanced Impey with just over 10km to go.

The quartet held a mere 20 seconds on the peloton but they managed to work well enough together to keep the speeds high and the chasing field at bay.

As they approached the final two climbs, however, Alaphilippe jumped over the top of the Ijskelderlaan but it wasn't enough to drop Van der Poel, and Wellens and Matthews clawed their way back up.

Van der Poel led the breakaway onto the final climb of the Schavei then and under the flamme rouge with Matthews, Alaphilippe and Wellens on his wheel.

The four slowed, and looked at one another, which forced an impatient Matthews to take the lead. No one wanted to make the first move, however, and as they looked back, they could see the reduced field barrelling up the climb behind them.

Van der Poel retook the lead with 250 metres to go and then wound up his sprint in pursuit of the day's win. Alaphilippe, Wellens and Matthews tried to respond, but neither had enough left in the tank to come around the Dutch champion and were forced to settle for minor places on the podium.

How it unfolded

Brabantse Pijl's 196.2km between Leuven and Overijse is positioned mid-week, following the end of the cobbled Classics at Paris-Roubaix and the start of the Ardennes Classics – Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The day's main breakaway included Dries De Bondt (Corendon-Circus), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Gobert), Francesco Bongiorno (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Arjen Livyns (Roompot-Charles), Edward Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) and Ludovic Robeet (Wallonie-Bruxelles). At the 100km to go mark, they held steady at three minutes ahead of the main field.

At 70km to go, however, the route hit the finishing circuit that included three laps of the 23.3km loop with five climbs.
The seven men raced onto the final circuits with a slim lead of 35 seconds ahead of the peloton led by Lotto Soudal. As the breakaway hit the Hagaard climb, with pitches of 16 per cent, their gap pushed back out to 55 seconds.

Attacks came out of the main field from Lotto Soudal's Tosh van der Sande and then followed by Deceuninck-QuickStep's Mikkel Honore. Another attack came from Van der Poel over the Herstraat climb, in what was an unsuccessful attempt to connect with the Van der Sande and Honore.

Van der Poel cleared the field again over the Holstheide, and this time he made it across to Van der Sande and Honore, only to find out that the pair didn't want to work with him, and they were eventually brought back into the peloton.

As the race hit the 11 per cent pitches of the Ijskelderlaan, the original breakaway split apart with Backaert, De Bondt, Livyns, Planckaert remaining out front. They the Schavei climb and then through the finish line with only 35 seconds, but their efforts came to an end with 30km to go.

Impey attacked several times during the second lap around the finishing circuit, but he couldn't quite get the gap he wanted until the Ijskelderlaan. He cleared the field and built his lead to 15 seconds as he raced up the Schavei and into the final circuit (23km to go).

Alaphilippe jumped out of the field over the top of the Hertstraat with Wellens, Matthews and Van der Poel in pursuit. The four men reached Impey to form what was the winning move.

Working for sprinter Sonny Colbrelli, Bahrain-Merida sent five men to the front of the peloton in an attempt to bring back the heavy-hitters, but the gap stretched out to 30 seconds with three climbs to go - Holstheide, Ijskelderlaan, and Schavei.

With Impey distanced on the Holstheide, the race came down to four men racing for the win with two climbs remaining. They worked well together until they reached the Schavei, where Van der Poel won both the tactical battle and the sprint to the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus4:35:11
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:00:12
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
8Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
11Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:18
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
13Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
16Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
19Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
21Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
22Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
23Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:23
24Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
25Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
26Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
29Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
33Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:28
34Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
35Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:37
38Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
40Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
41Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:41
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:43
43Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:48
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
45Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
46Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
51Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
52Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:05
54Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
55Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:09
56Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
57Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:15
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:18
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
60Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:30
61Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
62Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:33
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:42
64Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:02
65Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:02:14
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
67Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
68Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
69Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:17
70August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:32
71Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:07:05
72Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:17
73Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:13
74Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:35
75Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
76Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
77Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
78Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
80Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
81Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
82Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
83Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
84Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
85Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
86Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
87Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
88Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:54
90Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
91Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:57
93Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
94Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
95Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:59
96Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
97Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:12:08
99Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
100Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:29
101Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:02
102Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
103Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
104Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
107Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
108Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
109Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:13:09
110Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:13:13
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFJerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFEmils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
DNFMichael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFTorkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFNicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
DNFRasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFMehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFLars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSimon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFSam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlex Howes (USA) EF Education First
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFG Lawson Craddock
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFEmiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNSArthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

