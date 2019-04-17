Image 1 of 22 Matthews opens up the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 22 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu van der Poel and Tim Wellens on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 22 Enrico Gasparatto (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 Tim Wellens puts in a move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 22 Van der Poel leads the escape of four (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 The breakaway in the Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 22 Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 22 Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) puts in a move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 The 2019 Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 22 The 2019 Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 22 The breakaway in the 2019 Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel and teammate Philip Walsleben (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 22 The breakaway in the Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 22 Mikkel Frølich Honore and Tosh Van der Sande in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) proved strongest in the final sprint between his breakaway companions to win Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday. The Dutch champion led the race onto the final section of the Schavei climb and then launched an unmatched early sprint to take the win ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in second, Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) third and Michael Matthews (Sunweb) fourth.

"I'm very happy and also proud to be there with three big names in front, and to finish it off like this is kind of like a dream," Van der Poel said in a post-race flash interview.





Van der Poel, who had been one of the most active during the race, formed part of the winning breakaway when he, along with Alaphilippe, Wellens and Matthews, bridged across to lone escapee Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) on the final lap of three finishing circuits in Overijse that include climbs over Hagaard, Hertstraat, Holstheide, Ijskelderlaan and finally Schavei.

Wellens attacked the five-man breakaway over the Holstheide, and even though he was quickly followed by Alaphilippe, Van der Poel and Matthews, the move distanced Impey with just over 10km to go.

The quartet held a mere 20 seconds on the peloton but they managed to work well enough together to keep the speeds high and the chasing field at bay.

As they approached the final two climbs, however, Alaphilippe jumped over the top of the Ijskelderlaan but it wasn't enough to drop Van der Poel, and Wellens and Matthews clawed their way back up.

Van der Poel led the breakaway onto the final climb of the Schavei then and under the flamme rouge with Matthews, Alaphilippe and Wellens on his wheel.

The four slowed, and looked at one another, which forced an impatient Matthews to take the lead. No one wanted to make the first move, however, and as they looked back, they could see the reduced field barrelling up the climb behind them.

Van der Poel retook the lead with 250 metres to go and then wound up his sprint in pursuit of the day's win. Alaphilippe, Wellens and Matthews tried to respond, but neither had enough left in the tank to come around the Dutch champion and were forced to settle for minor places on the podium.

How it unfolded

Brabantse Pijl's 196.2km between Leuven and Overijse is positioned mid-week, following the end of the cobbled Classics at Paris-Roubaix and the start of the Ardennes Classics – Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The day's main breakaway included Dries De Bondt (Corendon-Circus), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Gobert), Francesco Bongiorno (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Arjen Livyns (Roompot-Charles), Edward Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) and Ludovic Robeet (Wallonie-Bruxelles). At the 100km to go mark, they held steady at three minutes ahead of the main field.

At 70km to go, however, the route hit the finishing circuit that included three laps of the 23.3km loop with five climbs.

The seven men raced onto the final circuits with a slim lead of 35 seconds ahead of the peloton led by Lotto Soudal. As the breakaway hit the Hagaard climb, with pitches of 16 per cent, their gap pushed back out to 55 seconds.

Attacks came out of the main field from Lotto Soudal's Tosh van der Sande and then followed by Deceuninck-QuickStep's Mikkel Honore. Another attack came from Van der Poel over the Herstraat climb, in what was an unsuccessful attempt to connect with the Van der Sande and Honore.

Van der Poel cleared the field again over the Holstheide, and this time he made it across to Van der Sande and Honore, only to find out that the pair didn't want to work with him, and they were eventually brought back into the peloton.

As the race hit the 11 per cent pitches of the Ijskelderlaan, the original breakaway split apart with Backaert, De Bondt, Livyns, Planckaert remaining out front. They the Schavei climb and then through the finish line with only 35 seconds, but their efforts came to an end with 30km to go.

Impey attacked several times during the second lap around the finishing circuit, but he couldn't quite get the gap he wanted until the Ijskelderlaan. He cleared the field and built his lead to 15 seconds as he raced up the Schavei and into the final circuit (23km to go).

Alaphilippe jumped out of the field over the top of the Hertstraat with Wellens, Matthews and Van der Poel in pursuit. The four men reached Impey to form what was the winning move.

Working for sprinter Sonny Colbrelli, Bahrain-Merida sent five men to the front of the peloton in an attempt to bring back the heavy-hitters, but the gap stretched out to 30 seconds with three climbs to go - Holstheide, Ijskelderlaan, and Schavei.

With Impey distanced on the Holstheide, the race came down to four men racing for the win with two climbs remaining. They worked well together until they reached the Schavei, where Van der Poel won both the tactical battle and the sprint to the finish line.

