Fahringer wins DCCX opener

Runnels is second, McFadden third

Rebecca Fahringer
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:39:05
2Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:00:02
3Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) 0:00:03
4Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:00:12
5Carla Williams (USA) 0:00:16
6Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:00:17
7Jane Rossi (USA) 0:01:28
8Dani Arman (USA)
9Rachel Rubino (USA) 0:01:44
10Emily Curley (USA) 0:01:51
11Emily Werner (USA) 0:01:53
12Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:02:22
13Arley Kemmerer (USA) 0:02:36
14Britt Mason (USA) 0:02:46
15Taylor Kuyk-white (USA) 0:02:48
16Leslie Lupien (USA)
17Laura Van Gilder (USA) 0:03:04
18Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:03:10
19Emily Schaldach (USA) 0:03:15
20Daniela Mehech (USA) 0:03:20
21Emily Payonk (USA) 0:03:32
22Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) 0:03:58
23Clio Dinan (USA) 0:04:05
24Melissa Seymour (USA) 0:04:06
25Rhys May (USA) 0:04:21
26Meghan Owens (USA) 0:04:23
27Erin Faccone (USA) 0:05:06
28Philicia Marion (USA) 0:05:23
29Cambrie Epperson (USA) 0:05:31
30Molly Lohry (USA) 0:06:02
31Caitlin Thompson (USA) 0:06:12
32Holly Neckermann (USA) 0:06:20
33Jenna Latour-nichols (USA) 0:06:57
34Shane Ferro (USA) 0:07:16
35Erin Gordon (USA) 0:07:31
36Tori Riemersma (USA) 0:07:46
37Jacqueline Mcclure (USA) 0:08:16
38Brittlee Bowman (USA) 0:08:51
39Lauren Festa (USA)
DNFMolly Russell (USA)
DNFAlexandra Campbellforte (USA)
DNFAllison Arensman (USA)

