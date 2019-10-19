Fahringer wins DCCX opener
Runnels is second, McFadden third
Elite Women: Washington, D.C. -
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:39:05
|2
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:00:02
|3
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:00:03
|4
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:00:12
|5
|Carla Williams (USA)
|0:00:16
|6
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:00:17
|7
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:01:28
|8
|Dani Arman (USA)
|9
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:01:44
|10
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:01:51
|11
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:01:53
|12
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:02:22
|13
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:02:36
|14
|Britt Mason (USA)
|0:02:46
|15
|Taylor Kuyk-white (USA)
|0:02:48
|16
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|17
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:03:04
|18
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:03:10
|19
|Emily Schaldach (USA)
|0:03:15
|20
|Daniela Mehech (USA)
|0:03:20
|21
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:03:32
|22
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:03:58
|23
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:04:05
|24
|Melissa Seymour (USA)
|0:04:06
|25
|Rhys May (USA)
|0:04:21
|26
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:04:23
|27
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:05:06
|28
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:05:23
|29
|Cambrie Epperson (USA)
|0:05:31
|30
|Molly Lohry (USA)
|0:06:02
|31
|Caitlin Thompson (USA)
|0:06:12
|32
|Holly Neckermann (USA)
|0:06:20
|33
|Jenna Latour-nichols (USA)
|0:06:57
|34
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|0:07:16
|35
|Erin Gordon (USA)
|0:07:31
|36
|Tori Riemersma (USA)
|0:07:46
|37
|Jacqueline Mcclure (USA)
|0:08:16
|38
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:08:51
|39
|Lauren Festa (USA)
|DNF
|Molly Russell (USA)
|DNF
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|DNF
|Allison Arensman (USA)
