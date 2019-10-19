Trending

Werner beats Hyde on day 1 at DCCX

Andrew Dillman is third in Washington, D.C.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) 1:02:54
2Stephen Hyde (USA) 0:00:01
3Andrew Dillman (USA)
4Spencer Petrov (USA) 0:00:09
5Travis Livermon (USA) 0:00:45
6Cody Kaiser (USA) 0:01:09
7Josh Direen (USA) 0:01:21
8Alex Morton (USA) 0:01:38
9Ben Frederick (USA) 0:02:09
10Eric Thompson (USA) 0:02:31
11Lane Maher (USA) 0:02:45
12Merwin Davis (USA) 0:02:47
13Trent Blackburn (USA) 0:02:48
14Nathan Barton (USA) 0:02:49
15Andrew Giniat (USA) 0:02:56
16Daniel Chabanov (USA) 0:02:59
17Jacob Lasley (USA) 0:04:28
18Christopher Niesen (USA) 0:04:43
19Alex Ryan (USA) 0:04:48
20Byron Rice (USA) 0:05:08
21Jerod Stoner (USA) 0:05:15
22Kyle Johnson (USA) 0:05:23
23Tyler Cloutier (USA) 0:05:31
24Robert Marion (USA) 0:05:38
25Christopher Rabadi (USA)
26Trevor Raab (USA) 0:05:41
27Andrew Juiliano (USA) 0:07:25
28Frederick Junge (USA)
29Michael Owens (USA)
30Rhys Louis (USA)
31Thomas Savage (USA)
32Michael Marston (USA)
33Christian Culpepper (USA)
34Jon Okenfuss (USA)
35Thomas Borner (USA)
36Shawn Geiger (USA)
37Alex Pankiw (USA)
38Mark Lewis (USA)
39Samuel O'Keefe (USA)
40Matthew Owens (USA)
DNFGreg Wittwer (USA)
DNFAndrew Frank (USA)
DNFMike Festa (USA)
DNSPatrick Collins (USA)

