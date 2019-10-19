Werner beats Hyde on day 1 at DCCX
Andrew Dillman is third in Washington, D.C.
Elite Men: Washington, D.C. -
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:02:54
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:00:09
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:00:45
|6
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:01:09
|7
|Josh Direen (USA)
|0:01:21
|8
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:01:38
|9
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:02:09
|10
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:02:31
|11
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:02:45
|12
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:47
|13
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:02:48
|14
|Nathan Barton (USA)
|0:02:49
|15
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:02:56
|16
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:02:59
|17
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:04:28
|18
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:04:43
|19
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|0:04:48
|20
|Byron Rice (USA)
|0:05:08
|21
|Jerod Stoner (USA)
|0:05:15
|22
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|0:05:23
|23
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:05:31
|24
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:05:38
|25
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|26
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|0:05:41
|27
|Andrew Juiliano (USA)
|0:07:25
|28
|Frederick Junge (USA)
|29
|Michael Owens (USA)
|30
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|31
|Thomas Savage (USA)
|32
|Michael Marston (USA)
|33
|Christian Culpepper (USA)
|34
|Jon Okenfuss (USA)
|35
|Thomas Borner (USA)
|36
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|37
|Alex Pankiw (USA)
|38
|Mark Lewis (USA)
|39
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA)
|40
|Matthew Owens (USA)
|DNF
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|DNF
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|DNF
|Mike Festa (USA)
|DNS
|Patrick Collins (USA)
