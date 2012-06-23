Grage takes Danish road title
Bohe, Leth sprint for second behind solo victor
Elite Women - Road Race: Hammel -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cathrine Grage (Hvidovre CK)
|2:42:12
|2
|Iben Bohe (CC Hillerød)
|0:01:24
|3
|Julie Leth (Team IBIS Cycles)
|4
|Kamilla Sofie Vallin (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
|5
|Betina Cramer (Greve CC)
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
|7
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (KCK Herlev)
|8
|Karina Hegelund (ABC)
|9
|Britt Lauenborg (Blue Water Ladies)
|10
|Louise Marie Olsen (Blue Water Ladies)
|11
|Michelle Lauge (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
|12
|Karen Gjendal (FBL)
|13
|Tina Nielsen (Vejle CK)
|0:01:31
|14
|Julie Lykke (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
|0:02:09
|15
|Nina Schultz Nielsen (Blue Water Ladies)
|0:04:51
|16
|Trine Lorentzen (ABC)
|0:04:54
|17
|Mette Fugl Rasmussen (ABC)
|0:05:58
|18
|Mia Eskebjerg (ABC)
|19
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Holbæk CR)
|0:07:33
|20
|Rikke Frederiksen (ABC)
|21
|Mette Vesterager Petersen (Politiets CA)
|0:07:40
|22
|Mette Andersen (CC Hillerød)
|0:11:33
|23
|Amalie Winther Olsen (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
|0:15:48
|24
|Line Rehde (CK Aarhus)
|0:17:14
|25
|Julie Valgren Andersen (Thy CR)
|0:19:23
|26
|Yasmin Jensen (Team Cycling Ringsted)
|0:19:58
|27
|Camilla Larsen (ABC)
|0:07:46
