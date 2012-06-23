Trending

Grage takes Danish road title

Bohe, Leth sprint for second behind solo victor

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cathrine Grage (Hvidovre CK)2:42:12
2Iben Bohe (CC Hillerød)0:01:24
3Julie Leth (Team IBIS Cycles)
4Kamilla Sofie Vallin (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
5Betina Cramer (Greve CC)
6Amalie Dideriksen (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (KCK Herlev)
8Karina Hegelund (ABC)
9Britt Lauenborg (Blue Water Ladies)
10Louise Marie Olsen (Blue Water Ladies)
11Michelle Lauge (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)
12Karen Gjendal (FBL)
13Tina Nielsen (Vejle CK)0:01:31
14Julie Lykke (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)0:02:09
15Nina Schultz Nielsen (Blue Water Ladies)0:04:51
16Trine Lorentzen (ABC)0:04:54
17Mette Fugl Rasmussen (ABC)0:05:58
18Mia Eskebjerg (ABC)
19Margriet Kloppenburg (Holbæk CR)0:07:33
20Rikke Frederiksen (ABC)
21Mette Vesterager Petersen (Politiets CA)0:07:40
22Mette Andersen (CC Hillerød)0:11:33
23Amalie Winther Olsen (BikeToyz - Kvickly Odder)0:15:48
24Line Rehde (CK Aarhus)0:17:14
25Julie Valgren Andersen (Thy CR)0:19:23
26Yasmin Jensen (Team Cycling Ringsted)0:19:58
27Camilla Larsen (ABC)0:07:46
(

Latest on Cyclingnews