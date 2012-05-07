Image 1 of 23 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) wins the 2012 Dana Point Grand Prix ahead of second place Justin Williams (Cash Call Mortgage) and third place Ben Swedberg (California Giant) (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 23 Brad Huff keeps his cool with 30 minutes of racing left on the clock. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 23 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) makes a solo attack that eventually saw him put 30 seconds on the field. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 23 Kelly Benefit Strategies in the field. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 23 When UnitedHealthcare came to the front, solo adventurist Stefano Barberi was quickly absorbed. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 23 UnitedHealthcare patrols the front with two to go while Brad Huff (obscured) rides to the left of Ken Hanson (Kelly Benefit Strategies). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 7 of 23 In spite of superior numbers at the front on the last lap, UnitedHealthcare was outfoxed in the finale. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 8 of 23 Down to the wire as Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) pips Justin Williams (Cash Call Mortgage) and third place Ben Swedberg (Cal Giant.) (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 9 of 23 Race announcer Dave Towle intervies Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) about his win at Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 10 of 23 The 2012 Dana Point Grand Prix podium: (l-R): Justin Williams (Cash Call Mortgage), Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) and Ben Swedberg (California Giant). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 11 of 23 Halfway into the 90 minute criterium and the stem chewing begins in earnest. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 12 of 23 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) atttacks and gives his frame a serious torque test. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 13 of 23 The field pours through a chicane on the Dana Point back stretch. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 15 of 23 2011 Dana Point Grand Prix Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) already had the look of a winner at the call up of the race's 2012 edition. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 16 of 23 The Dana Point Grand Prix course passes by a sweeping view of the California coastline. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 17 of 23 Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) enters turn three of the six-turn criterium course. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 18 of 23 Dutchman Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) in the middle of tight Dana Point traffic. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 19 of 23 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly), Alex Darville (Hammer Nutrition), and Ian Moir (Team Optimum/Kelly Benefit Strategies) make an early breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 20 of 23 Chris DeMarchi (Monster Media/SC Velo) was part of a large group of local riders in the pro race. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 21 of 23 Race watching Dana Point Cinco de Mayo style. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 22 of 23 Race fans came out with Mexican flair for the Cinco de Mayo race weekend. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 23 of 23 The 2012 Dana Point Grand Prix podium: (l-R): Justin Williams (Cash Call Mortgage), Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) and Ben Swedberg (California Giant). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Outfoxing a stacked UnitedHealthcare team, Jelly Belly's Brad Huff took his second Dana Point Grand Prix win today on a sunny afternoon in Southern California.

On the final lap of the 90 minute race, Huff, who also won the 2011 edition, tucked in behind a UnitedHealthcare lead out train and out-kicked the charging field on the final straightaway on California's iconic Pacific Coast Highway.

Twenty-two-year old Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) placed second while 20-year old Ben Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms) took third ahead of fourth place Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare).

The six-corner race took riders through a neighborhood of finely appointed, tile-roofed homes above the Pacific Ocean and Dana Point Harbor. An early three-man break containing Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly), Alex Darville (Hammer Nutrition), and Ian Moir (Kelly Benefit Strategies) split off the front some 20 minutes into the race. But with UnitedHealthcare strongman Karl Menzies at the front of the field, their effort did not last long.

Another breakaway got away some 50 minutes into the race, but when past Dana Point winner Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) attacked the field in an attempt to bridge up to the break, alarm bells went off in the pack and the break of about 15 riders was absorbed.

CashCall Mortgage rider Stefano Barberi countered in a bold solo move on a gentle riser on the course's back stretch. Barberi's advantaged stretched to 30 seconds - at one point he was so far off the front that he was out of the field's sight. Before things could get out of hand, South African Jay Thomson took over duties for UnitedHealthcare at the front of the field and with seven laps remaining Barberi had been fished back to the peloton.

From that point on, UnitedHealthcare tightly controlled the sharp end of the race, but their efforts were for naught.

With five to go, Huff was jammed up some 50 riders back and relied on his Jelly Belly teammates for an escalator ride back up to the UnitedHealthcare floor. Then on the bell lap, Huff and youngsters Williams and Swedberg powered through in the last 100 meters to sweep the podium positions.

"It's impressive," Huff said about his win. "UnitedHealthcare took the front with about seven to go and I didn't know if it was going to happen because it was pretty hectic behind them. My team just did a hell of an effort to get me back up into position and I was able to finish it off."

"It feels great" to win a second Dana Point race, Huff added. "I've had a pretty rough season so far. I crashed in Taiwan and separated my AC joint, so I'm just happy to be here." He explained that he still has not fully recovered from the injury. "As long as I don't fall it's OK."

Commenting on the argy-bargy final laps, Huff noted that "everyone thought they were a sprinter and everyone thought they wanted to be on UnitedHealthcare's wheel. It kind of makes it a little dangerous for the actual sprinters." He later added, good naturedly, "But you know, that happens. I'm just proud of myself for being able to pull it out for the team."

