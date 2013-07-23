Cink and Hurikova win Czech cross country national championships
Nesvadba and Kuntova claim U23 titles
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|1:36:40
|2
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:00:38
|3
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:01:58
|4
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|0:04:50
|5
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:04:58
|6
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|0:05:46
|7
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:07:13
|8
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|0:08:26
|9
|Michal Kanera (Cze)
|0:10:08
|10
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|0:10:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze)
|1:21:40
|2
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:02:34
|3
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:05:01
|4
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|0:06:05
|5
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|0:06:44
|6
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|0:09:40
|7
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:11:38
|8
|Irena Berková (Cze)
|0:12:16
|9
|Sona Jurkova (Cze)
|0:13:37
|10
|Jana Valesova (Cze)
|0:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|1:29:32
|2
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:01:05
|3
|Martin Stosek (Cze)
|0:06:48
|4
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|0:08:40
|5
|Krystof Bogar (Cze)
|0:09:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|1:11:33
|2
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:00:49
|3
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:02:48
|4
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|0:06:53
|5
|Denisa Stodulková (Cze)
|0:10:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|1:09:47
|2
|Jan Rajchart (Cze)
|0:01:35
|3
|Filip Kubin (Cze)
|0:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|1:00:01
|2
|Denisa Bartizalova (Cze)
|0:02:54
|3
|Lenka Krzyžanková (Cze)
|0:11:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy