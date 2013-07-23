Trending

Cink and Hurikova win Czech cross country national championships

Nesvadba and Kuntova claim U23 titles

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink (Cze)1:36:40
2Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:00:38
3Matous Ulman (Cze)0:01:58
4Pavel Boudny (Cze)0:04:50
5Filip Eberl (Cze)0:04:58
6Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)0:05:46
7Milan Spesny (Cze)0:07:13
8Jiri Novak (Cze)0:08:26
9Michal Kanera (Cze)0:10:08
10Michal Malík (Cze)0:10:27

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tereza Hurikova (Cze)1:21:40
2Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:34
3Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:05:01
4Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:06:05
5Lenka Bulisova (Cze)0:06:44
6Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:09:40
7Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:11:38
8Irena Berková (Cze)0:12:16
9Sona Jurkova (Cze)0:13:37
10Jana Valesova (Cze)0:15:15

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Nesvadba (Cze)1:29:32
2Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:01:05
3Martin Stosek (Cze)0:06:48
4Tomas Bohata (Cze)0:08:40
5Krystof Bogar (Cze)0:09:27

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vendula Kuntova (Cze)1:11:33
2Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:00:49
3Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:02:48
4Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:06:53
5Denisa Stodulková (Cze)0:10:12

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Vastl (Cze)1:09:47
2Jan Rajchart (Cze)0:01:35
3Filip Kubin (Cze)0:03:19

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbora Prudkova (Cze)1:00:01
2Denisa Bartizalova (Cze)0:02:54
3Lenka Krzyžanková (Cze)0:11:04

Latest on Cyclingnews