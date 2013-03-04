Trending

Lindgren and Klemencic take the yellow jerseys

Time trial opens Afxentia stage race

Image 1 of 16

Emil Lindgren finishes up on the final climb

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 16

Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 16

Marianne Vos time trials in Cyprus

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 16

Blaza Klemencic on her way to winning the stage

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 16

Blaza Klemencic

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 16

Emil Lingren on his way to winning the stage

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 16

Jaroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 16

A rider flies downhill

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 16

Emil Lindgren pushes toward the finish

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 16

Jaroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 16

Emil Lindgren finishes the time trial

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 16

Mike Hadjioannou and Ilias Perkias after the time trial

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 16

Women's podium after stage 1: Marianne Vos, Blaza Klemencic, and Adelheid Morath

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 16

Men's podium after stage 1: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren and Henk Jaap Moorlag

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 16

The men on the podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 16

Afxentia overall leaders after stage 1: Emil Lindgren and Blaza Klemencic

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Emil Lindgren (Giant) and Blaza Klemencic won the opening stage, an individual time trial, at the second round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup, the Afxentia stage race.

Sweden's Lindgren put eight seconds between him and Olympic Gold medalist Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) and 11 seconds on his Giant teammate Henk-Jaap Moorlag.

Slovenian Klemencic (Calcit Bikes) won by three seconds over road Olympic champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank / Liv Giant) and 15 over Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike).

Men

Under warm and dry conditions in the Macheras Mountains, the men's favorites put in the best times.

Emil Lindgren is well known as an explosive rider and so it was not a big surprise, that he was able to beat Jaroslav Kulhavy on the 5.6km course and take the yellow jersey for the Afxentia lead. Lindgren seemed to be feeling better after being sick and taking antibiotics in the lead up to the race.

"I have some tough weeks behind, because I got an infection from my kid," said Lindgren. "This is the last day I was taking antibiotics. It's nice to have a win and that the whole team did really well. Oscar Saiz, our technical coach, told me to suffer on the last climb, because it's close."

Kulhavy said, "I had some difficult training the last days, hard and long. So, I was a bit tired. But I think the time trial is not so important. Tomorrow and Sunday, I think, I will be a bit fresher than today."

Third place finisher Moorlag said, "I am very, very happy about my result. I felt during training, that I am much better than last year. After a hard training in the winter, I have lost five kilograms. That affects a lot. It's also good for the whole team to start with such a result."

Women

To see Blaza Klemencic on the top was expected, after her win in Cyprus Sunshine Cup opener at Voroklini. But nobody knew how road world champion Marianne Vos could do on her mountain bike. On Friday, she proved that she is among the best.

"Last year I had a very bad feeling all three days, but today my legs were very good," said Klemencic. "The whole winter, I could train very well, without any health problems. I am really happy for today."

Vos said, "I am happy with this first experience, it's quite good. It's a tough thing, especially when you do time trial. It's so hard to keep concentration, when you get tired at the end."

Another surprise was Adelheid Morath in third position. The German was surprised about her result.

"Actually I am still not having that race feeling," said Morath. "I feel not perfectly comfortable on my new bike yet, and I had less training on the road bike as well, because the winter was hard at home. Today I had fun, but I am totally surprised by this result."

Full Results

Elite men stage 1 and GC after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:15:46
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:08
3Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:11
4Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:12
5Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:00:21
6Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore0:00:24
7Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:00:27
8Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team0:00:48
9David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:00:54
10Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix0:00:57
11Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:00:58
12Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:00:59
13Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:01:00
14Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:01:02
15Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:01:07
16Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:01:11
17Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt0:01:16
18Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:01:17
19Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:01:21
20Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm0:01:22
21Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team0:01:29
22Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:01:44
23Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:01:48
24Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:01:51
25Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:01:52
26Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Race Team0:01:53
27Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:01:57
28Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:01:59
29Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team0:01:59
30Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:02:00
31Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:02:01
32Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr0:02:04
33Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:02:04
34Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized0:02:04
35Gogolev Anton (Rus) Impuls0:02:04
36Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:02:04
37Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:02:05
38Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:02:12
39Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:02:19
40Batsutsa Mykhaylo (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:02:26
41Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen0:02:29
42Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike0:02:30
43Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:02:31
44Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant0:02:37
45Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:02:41
46Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:02:49
47Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:02:50
48Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:02:50
49Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:02:55
50Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base0:02:57
51Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:03:24
52Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:03:25
53Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:03:39
54Wirths Ragnar (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zyperrn0:03:55
55Andersson Jesper (Swe)0:04:01
56Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:04:12
57Kyoto Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:04:40
58Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:05:21
59Simon Schilli (Ger) Felt Race Xtract0:05:34
60Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos0:10:21
61George Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos0:13:22

Elite women stage 1 and GC after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike0:18:45
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant0:00:03
3Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:00:14
4Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:00:22
5Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:26
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:00:28
7Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:00:39
8Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:01:20
9Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:25
10Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader0:01:26
11Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer Bmc0:01:30
12Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:01:34
13Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:01:56
14Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team0:01:59
15Elizabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:01:59
16Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing Team/Rsc-Schoanich0:02:00
17Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:02:04
18Sarah Koba (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:02:22
19Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team0:02:25
20Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer Bmc0:02:53
21Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:03:05
22Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:03:09
23Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:03:21
24Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin0:03:21
25Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:03:23
26Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara Shvsm0:03:48
27Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:03:55
28Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:04:00
29Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team0:04:08
30Ronen Inbar (Isr) Ccc0:04:57
31Noga Korem (Isr) Team Misgav0:05:09
32Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:05:28
33Moran Tel-Paz (Isr) Ccc0:05:36
34Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K.0:08:10
DNSJennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler_Ixs_Team
DNSAlexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
DNSYuval Bal Ziv (Isr) Tnt / Israel National Team

