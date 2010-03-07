Kulhavy claims Cyprus Sunshine Cup finale
Eiberweiser surprise winner in women's event
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) didn't want to wait to see what strategies his competitors would employ during the men's event. After the first lap, the Czech went to the front, attacked and was never seen again until the race had finished. Kulhavy rode aggressively through the singletrack in the area near the Amathous archeological site and showed good early season form with his 3:05 victory over marathon World Champion Roel Paulissen.
This type of course suits me," said Kulhavy. "After my attack I could ride at my own pace and enjoy the race. I had a super bike and very good tires. At the moment I feel pretty good, and it was a perfect day in the sun."
As the gap to Kulhavy grew, Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp-Giant) and Thomas Litscher (MiG) tried to chase on the rocky 5.6km course.
Behind them Christoph Soukup (Merida) was looking strong, together with Frank Schotman (Stappenbelt-Specialized) and Russian Alexej Medvedev (Corratec). Soukup, however, would be hampered by a broken chain.
For a while René Tann (Germina) was riding in this group but he found the pace too difficult to handle.
Paulissen (Cannondale), however, would soon make his mark on the race. The marathon World Champion suffered a flat tire on the first lap and then put on a strong performance as he got back into the race. He soon passed Schotman and Medvedev and on the fifth of seven laps, he reached Litscher and Skarnitzl.
Litscher dropped off the pace and settled into fourth place, while Paulissen was able to drop Skarnitzl on the last lap to finish second.
"I'm disappointed with the flat tire but happy with the race itself," said Paulissen. "It’s difficult to pass on this course. It was warm weather again and the problems with my back are getting better. All in all I had a good feeling and I think that Cyprus was good training."
The Czech Republic's Skarnitzl was not unhappy with his third place because this meant he won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall title.
"I'm very happy, it's a perfect start to the season," said Skarnitzl. "I thought I could make it into the top five and now I'm the winner of the Sunshine Cup. That’s much more than I could expect.
"I enjoyed my two weeks on Cyprus. I'm still a student but this year I have a little break so I had more time to train."
Unexpected women's winner
Mona Eiberweiser was on nobody's list of likely winners in the women's event. It was her first race in the elite category and her first race in 2010, but the 2008 junior European champion attacked right after the start and soon found herself in the lead . The 19-year-old German got a lead of 15 seconds ahead of Denmark's Annika Langvad (HMTBK), who tried to close the gap, but was hindered by a puncture in her rear tire.
Eiberweiser extended her lead on the second of five 5.6km laps to one minute while her teammate Lisi Osl moved up from sixth position.
On the third lap the overall World Cup winner caught her other teammate Anja Gradl and when she was already close to Langvad, the Dane had to change her wheel.
The gap between Osl and Eiberweiser remained stable and so the young Bavarian grabbed the win and a perfect start in the elite category. Langvad was able to finish third and secured the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall title.
"I was really surprised to be in front of the race," said Eiberweiser. "I had a pretty good start and then I tried to stay in that position. The course has a lot of narrow sections so I could ride my rhythm.
"I never thought I'd be able to win my very first race in the elite category, that’s great. This is a pretty good start to the season with my new team."
Eiberweiser's teammate Osl was pleased with her effort. "I'm satisfied but it was a hard race," said Osl. "After a lot of arduous training it was difficult, especially at the start. I needed two laps to recover. It was also my first time in singletrack this year and I made some mistakes.
"I'm also really happy for Mona. I think it’s a good motivation for her and it’s a perfect start in the elite category.
Despite having some bad luck with a mechanical, Langvad was satisfied with her overall win. "I'm very pleased with my ride," said Langvad. "I think I did the best I could. The other girls were very strong.
"I had a flat tire on the opening loop and I slowly lost air. I'm happy to win the overall. This is a really good start for the season."
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized
|2:02:23
|2
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|3
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Dimp -Giant
|0:03:11
|4
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) RV Altenrhein
|0:03:44
|5
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team
|0:05:16
|6
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Corratec-Elettroveneta
|0:06:05
|7
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|8
|Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:07:40
|9
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:07:57
|10
|Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:08:05
|11
|Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:25
|12
|Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|0:10:02
|13
|Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:18
|14
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:10:48
|15
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas
|0:10:59
|16
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|17
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls
|0:11:15
|18
|Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|19
|Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|0:12:24
|20
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:12:45
|21
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|22
|Artem Orlov (Rus) Len. Obl
|0:13:05
|23
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:13:27
|24
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) Team T-Bikes
|0:14:12
|25
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:14:48
|26
|Konny Looser (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft
|0:15:11
|27
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Team Kalas
|0:15:18
|28
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:15:50
|29
|Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia
|0:16:24
|30
|Jan Jobanek (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:16:25
|31
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team
|0:16:26
|32
|Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle
|0:17:15
|33
|Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas Ck
|0:17:27
|34
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Din-Moscow-Riga
|0:19:13
|35
|Anton Gogolev (Rus) Samara - Shvsm
|0:20:42
|36
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Raumerrytter
|-3laps
|37
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|38
|Evgeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District
|39
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|40
|Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|41
|Pavel Priadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
|42
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club
|43
|Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Den) Team T-Bikes
|44
|Johnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes
|45
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|-4laps
|46
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team
|47
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team
|48
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|49
|Stepan Stepanov (Rus) Crimex - Loko - Mos
|50
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Lenob Din Focus
|51
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens
|52
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|53
|Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team
|54
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|55
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol
|56
|Evgeny Vitmanovskiy (Rus) Len Obl Pguor
|57
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
|58
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Club
|59
|Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp) Omonoia
|60
|Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
|-5laps
|61
|Dmitry Besingaliev (Rus) Primorskiy District
|62
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|63
|Fabien Bourly (Fra) A C Bazansourt Rames
|64
|Anthony Morris (GBr) Evans Cycles RT
|65
|Alexander Ciupin (Cyp) Olymbiada
|66
|Igor Sorin (Mda)
|67
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Dimp -Giant
|-6laps
|68
|Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|69
|Igor Bogdan (Ukr)
|70
|Loukas Theodorou (Cyp) Iraklitos
|71
|Michael Hutter (Swi) Rss Rheintal
|-7laps
|72
|Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|73
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Bankin Team
|DNF
|Klaus Nielsen (Den) DMK
|DNF
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Corratec-Elettroveneta
|DNF
|Fabian Strecker (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways
|DNS
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|DNS
|Lars Bleckur (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|DNS
|Vladislavs Neroznak (Lat) Omonoia
|1
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Central Pro Team
|1:48:27
|2
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Ghost Pro Team
|0:01:03
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK
|0:01:52
|4
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Ghost Pro Team
|0:02:52
|5
|Janka Stavkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany
|0:03:45
|6
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team
|0:04:14
|7
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:04:54
|8
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team
|0:05:25
|9
|Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:46
|10
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|11
|Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team
|0:08:44
|12
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Benelux
|0:09:13
|13
|Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways
|0:10:29
|14
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team
|0:14:18
|15
|Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia
|0:15:02
|16
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team
|0:17:14
|17
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Lenob Din Focus
|0:18:23
|18
|Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
|0:23:08
|19
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
|0:25:23
|20
|Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-1lap
|21
|Irina Malysheva (Rus)
|-2laps
|22
|Darya Zaytseva (Rus) Karofilm
|23
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer BMC
|-3laps
|24
|Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia
|1
|Anton Stephanov (Rus)
|1:22:31
|2
|Artem Alexandrov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:01:58
|3
|Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Manky Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|4
|Egor Komin (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:05:29
|5
|Zakhar Bulatov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:08:14
|6
|Ilya Dushakov (Rus)
|0:08:20
|7
|Alexey Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District
|0:09:37
|8
|Alaxey Solovyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
|0:10:55
|9
|Eriksson Martin (Swe) Foreningen Cykloteket RT
|0:11:10
|10
|Ilya Bykov (Rus)
|0:14:33
|11
|Katsouris Leontios (Cyp) Pol
|0:15:28
|12
|Sergey Lahanov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
|0:18:23
|13
|Andrey Shirobokov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
|0:20:23
|14
|Koutsiou Eirinaios (Cyp) Iraklitos
|0:22:40
|15
|Kyriacou Mamas (Cyp) DOPI
|-2laps
|16
|Kyriacou Angelos (Cyp) DOPI
|-3laps
|17
|Rafail Finikaridis (Cyp) Omonoia
|1
|Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp -Giant)
|270
|pts
|2
|Roel Paulissen (Belgian Cycling Team)
|250
|3
|Frank Schotman (Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team)
|215
|4
|Periklis Ilias (ISD Cycling Team)
|200
|5
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized)
|200
|6
|Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|184
|7
|Henriqueavancini (ISD Cycling Team)
|184
|8
|Christoph Soukup (Merida Biking Team)
|152
|9
|Jiri Friedl (Merida Biking Team)
|148
|10
|Anton Gogolev (Samara - Shvsm)
|146
|11
|Thomas Litscher (RV Altenrhein)
|144
|12
|Maxim Gogolev (Lenob Din Focus)
|142
|13
|Platt Karl (Team Bulls)
|142
|14
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Belgian Cycling Team)
|141
|15
|Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)
|137
|16
|Fredrik Edin (Cykloteket Racing Team)
|129
|17
|Magnus Darvel (Team Kalas)
|126
|18
|Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|121
|19
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)
|120
|20
|Ivan Smirnov (Primorskiy District)
|117
|21
|Timofei Ivanov (Primorskiy District)
|112
|22
|Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Alingsas CK)
|112
|23
|Artem Orlov (Len. Obl)
|109
|24
|Ji?Í Hudecek (Dimp -Giant)
|105
|25
|Nicolas Jeantet (ISD Cycling Team)
|104
|26
|Bjorn Brems (Belgian Cycling Team)
|103
|27
|Ivan Seledkov (Din-Moscow-Riga)
|103
|28
|Evgeniy Nikolaen (Primorskiy District)
|101
|29
|Yamamoto Kohei (V.C.Lapomme Marseille)
|99
|30
|Marios Athanasiades (Omonoia)
|98
|31
|Anders Ljungberg (Team Firebike-Droessiger)
|98
|32
|Medvedev Alexey (Dinamo Moscow)
|91
|33
|Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls)
|91
|34
|Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team)
|90
|35
|Haimy Shlomi (Infotre-Leecougan)
|88
|36
|Konny Looser (Team Stöckli-Craft)
|87
|37
|Dries Govaerts (Belgian Cycling Team)
|79
|38
|Giorgos Fattas (Limassol Club)
|76
|39
|Alexey Medvedev (Corratec-Elettroveneta)
|70
|40
|Klaus Nielsen (DMK)
|68
|41
|Lars Bleckur (Cykloteket Racing Team)
|67
|42
|Williams Lee (Team Wiggle)
|65
|43
|Mattias Nilsson (Team Kalas)
|64
|44
|Ryan Sherlock (Cycleways)
|60
|45
|Tann Rene (German National Team)
|58
|46
|Pascal Hossay (Belgian Cycling Team)
|56
|47
|Evgeniy Vitmanovcky (Len OBL Pguor)
|56
|48
|Ivan Rybarik (Merida Bankin Team)
|55
|49
|Eyring Andy (German National Team)
|54
|50
|Facomprez Pierre Yves (Team Look)
|51
|51
|Andersen Henrik (HMTBK)
|50
|52
|Sebastien Carabin (Belgian Cycling Team)
|49
|53
|Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Team T-Bikes)
|47
|54
|Nicola Rohrbach (SRM Stevens)
|45
|55
|Stepan Stephanov (Crimex - Loko - Mos)
|41
|56
|Benjamin-Wiitrup Justesen (Team T-Bikes)
|41
|57
|Christopher Andrews (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)
|38
|58
|Simon Tarp Jensen (HMTBK)
|36
|59
|Medvedev Dmitry (Dinamo Moscow)
|35
|60
|Jan Jobanek (Merida Biking Team)
|35
|61
|Gutmann Heiko (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team)
|34
|62
|Lee Williams (Team Wiggle)
|33
|63
|Alexey Leontyev (Dinamo Moscow)
|32
|64
|Michael Kitis (Pol)
|32
|65
|Pryadein Pavel (Dinamo Moscow)
|31
|66
|Ole-Christian Fagerli (Raumerrytter)
|29
|67
|Philipp Maximilian Daum (Haibike)
|26
|68
|Kyriakos Skettos (Omonoia)
|25
|69
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (ISD Cycling Team)
|25
|70
|Pavel Pryadein (Dinamo Moscow)
|24
|71
|Neroznaks Vladislavs (Omonoia)
|22
|72
|Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)
|21
|73
|Busk Kasper (HMTBK)
|21
|74
|Nielsen Johnni (Team T-Bikes)
|20
|75
|Fleschhut Marcel (German National Team)
|19
|76
|Michael Hutter (RSS Rheintal)
|19
|77
|Euteneuer Felix (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team)
|18
|78
|Crone Claus
|18
|79
|Timotheos Skettos (Limassol Club)
|18
|80
|Anatoly Gavrilov (Dinamo Moscow)
|16
|81
|Paul Beales (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)
|16
|82
|Dmytro Titarenko (ISD Cycling Team)
|13
|83
|Bohme Tim (Team Bulls)
|13
|84
|Hansen Jens Gorm
|12
|85
|Pedersen Lasse Brun (HMTBK)
|12
|86
|Tachopoulos Nicolas (Greek National)
|10
|87
|Pattes-Toumanis Georgios (Greek National)
|9
|88
|Chioupin Alaxander (Olymbiada)
|9
|89
|Loukas Theodorou (Iraklitos)
|7
|90
|Dmitry Besingaliev (Primorskiy District)
|4
|91
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (ISD Cycling Team)
|3
|92
|Fabien Bourly (A C Bazansourt Rames)
|2
|93
|Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles Rt)
|1
|94
|Wengelin Matthias (Team Firebike-Droessiger)
|1
|1
|Annika Langvad (HMTBK)
|285
|pts
|2
|Janka Stavkova (CK Epic Dohnany)
|245
|3
|Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube MTB Team)
|230
|4
|Suzanne Clarke (Great Britain)
|205
|5
|Melanie Spath (Cycleways)
|204
|6
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Primorskiy District)
|202
|7
|Githa Michiels (Belgian Cycling Team)
|184
|8
|Maaike Polspoel (Belgian Cycling Team)
|168
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team)
|166
|10
|Yana Klishina (Dinamo Moscow)
|161
|11
|Elena Gogoleva (Lenob Din Focus)
|158
|12
|Elisabeth Brandau (German National Team)
|139
|13
|Darya Zaytseva (Karofilm)
|135
|14
|Julie Krasniak (Team Look)
|130
|15
|Jelena Petrova (Omonoia)
|130
|16
|De Jager Nicoletta (Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team)
|114
|17
|Ksenia Chernykh (Orient Giant Russia)
|108
|18
|Barbara Benko (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team)
|107
|19
|Mona Eiberweiser (Central Pro Team)
|100
|20
|Monique Zeldenrust (Giant Benelux)
|99
|21
|Shub Idit (City Cycling Club)
|97
|22
|Irina Malysheva
|93
|23
|Alla Boyko (ISD Cycling Team)
|93
|24
|Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost Pro Team)
|90
|25
|Anja Gradl (Central Ghost Pro Team)
|80
|26
|Vanessa Mosch
|60
|27
|Hanna Klein (Rothaus-Cube MTB Team)
|58
|28
|Vanessa Mosch
|56
|29
|Rieder Nadine
|48
|30
|Petrova Ekaterina
|47
|31
|Malysheva Irina
|45
|32
|Maria Osl (Fischer BMC)
|42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy