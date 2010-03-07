Image 1 of 19 The start of the amateurs race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) on the top step of the podium for his round three win. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 19 Jan Skarnitzl topped the overall Sunshine Cup podium. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 19 Looking down on the feedzone during the men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) takes a corner. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) racing on Cyprus Island (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) wins the race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) shows off his wheelie at the finish upon winning. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 19 Roel Paulissen (Cannondale) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 19 Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall men's leader Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 19 Start of the men's cross country race at the Cyprus Cup round three (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 19 Mona Eiberweiser atop the women's podium for round three (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 19 Mona Eiberweiser negotiates a big drop. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 19 Mona Eiberweiser leads Anja Gradl and Annika Langvad (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 19 Mona Eiberweiser on her way to victory (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 19 Mona Eiberweiser celebrates her win. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 19 Annika Langvad, wearing the overall leader's jersey for the Sunshine Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 19 Lisi Osl negotiates a drop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 19 Start of the women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) didn't want to wait to see what strategies his competitors would employ during the men's event. After the first lap, the Czech went to the front, attacked and was never seen again until the race had finished. Kulhavy rode aggressively through the singletrack in the area near the Amathous archeological site and showed good early season form with his 3:05 victory over marathon World Champion Roel Paulissen.

This type of course suits me," said Kulhavy. "After my attack I could ride at my own pace and enjoy the race. I had a super bike and very good tires. At the moment I feel pretty good, and it was a perfect day in the sun."

As the gap to Kulhavy grew, Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp-Giant) and Thomas Litscher (MiG) tried to chase on the rocky 5.6km course.

Behind them Christoph Soukup (Merida) was looking strong, together with Frank Schotman (Stappenbelt-Specialized) and Russian Alexej Medvedev (Corratec). Soukup, however, would be hampered by a broken chain.

For a while René Tann (Germina) was riding in this group but he found the pace too difficult to handle.

Paulissen (Cannondale), however, would soon make his mark on the race. The marathon World Champion suffered a flat tire on the first lap and then put on a strong performance as he got back into the race. He soon passed Schotman and Medvedev and on the fifth of seven laps, he reached Litscher and Skarnitzl.

Litscher dropped off the pace and settled into fourth place, while Paulissen was able to drop Skarnitzl on the last lap to finish second.

"I'm disappointed with the flat tire but happy with the race itself," said Paulissen. "It’s difficult to pass on this course. It was warm weather again and the problems with my back are getting better. All in all I had a good feeling and I think that Cyprus was good training."

The Czech Republic's Skarnitzl was not unhappy with his third place because this meant he won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall title.

"I'm very happy, it's a perfect start to the season," said Skarnitzl. "I thought I could make it into the top five and now I'm the winner of the Sunshine Cup. That’s much more than I could expect.

"I enjoyed my two weeks on Cyprus. I'm still a student but this year I have a little break so I had more time to train."

Unexpected women's winner

Mona Eiberweiser was on nobody's list of likely winners in the women's event. It was her first race in the elite category and her first race in 2010, but the 2008 junior European champion attacked right after the start and soon found herself in the lead . The 19-year-old German got a lead of 15 seconds ahead of Denmark's Annika Langvad (HMTBK), who tried to close the gap, but was hindered by a puncture in her rear tire.

Eiberweiser extended her lead on the second of five 5.6km laps to one minute while her teammate Lisi Osl moved up from sixth position.

On the third lap the overall World Cup winner caught her other teammate Anja Gradl and when she was already close to Langvad, the Dane had to change her wheel.

The gap between Osl and Eiberweiser remained stable and so the young Bavarian grabbed the win and a perfect start in the elite category. Langvad was able to finish third and secured the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall title.

"I was really surprised to be in front of the race," said Eiberweiser. "I had a pretty good start and then I tried to stay in that position. The course has a lot of narrow sections so I could ride my rhythm.

"I never thought I'd be able to win my very first race in the elite category, that’s great. This is a pretty good start to the season with my new team."

Eiberweiser's teammate Osl was pleased with her effort. "I'm satisfied but it was a hard race," said Osl. "After a lot of arduous training it was difficult, especially at the start. I needed two laps to recover. It was also my first time in singletrack this year and I made some mistakes.

"I'm also really happy for Mona. I think it’s a good motivation for her and it’s a perfect start in the elite category.

Despite having some bad luck with a mechanical, Langvad was satisfied with her overall win. "I'm very pleased with my ride," said Langvad. "I think I did the best I could. The other girls were very strong.

"I had a flat tire on the opening loop and I slowly lost air. I'm happy to win the overall. This is a really good start for the season."

Elite men 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 2:02:23 2 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:03:05 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Dimp -Giant 0:03:11 4 Thomas Litscher (Swi) RV Altenrhein 0:03:44 5 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team 0:05:16 6 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Corratec-Elettroveneta 0:06:05 7 Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team 0:07:24 8 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:07:40 9 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:07:57 10 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 0:08:05 11 Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team 0:09:25 12 Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:10:02 13 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:10:18 14 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:10:48 15 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas 0:10:59 16 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:11:09 17 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:11:15 18 Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:11:50 19 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team 0:12:24 20 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:12:45 21 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:13:03 22 Artem Orlov (Rus) Len. Obl 0:13:05 23 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:13:27 24 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:14:12 25 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:14:48 26 Konny Looser (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft 0:15:11 27 Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Team Kalas 0:15:18 28 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:15:50 29 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:16:24 30 Jan Jobanek (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:16:25 31 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team 0:16:26 32 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle 0:17:15 33 Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas Ck 0:17:27 34 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Din-Moscow-Riga 0:19:13 35 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Samara - Shvsm 0:20:42 36 Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Raumerrytter -3laps 37 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 38 Evgeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 39 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 40 Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 41 Pavel Priadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 42 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club 43 Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Den) Team T-Bikes 44 Johnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes 45 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team -4laps 46 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team 47 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team 48 Chris Andrews (GBr) 49 Stepan Stepanov (Rus) Crimex - Loko - Mos 50 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Lenob Din Focus 51 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens 52 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 53 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team 54 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 55 Michalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol 56 Evgeny Vitmanovskiy (Rus) Len Obl Pguor 57 Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 58 Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Club 59 Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp) Omonoia 60 Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow -5laps 61 Dmitry Besingaliev (Rus) Primorskiy District 62 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 63 Fabien Bourly (Fra) A C Bazansourt Rames 64 Anthony Morris (GBr) Evans Cycles RT 65 Alexander Ciupin (Cyp) Olymbiada 66 Igor Sorin (Mda) 67 Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Dimp -Giant -6laps 68 Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 69 Igor Bogdan (Ukr) 70 Loukas Theodorou (Cyp) Iraklitos 71 Michael Hutter (Swi) Rss Rheintal -7laps 72 Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 73 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Bankin Team DNF Klaus Nielsen (Den) DMK DNF Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Corratec-Elettroveneta DNF Fabian Strecker (Ger) German National Team DNF Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways DNS Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team DNS Lars Bleckur (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team DNS Vladislavs Neroznak (Lat) Omonoia

Elite women 1 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Central Pro Team 1:48:27 2 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Ghost Pro Team 0:01:03 3 Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK 0:01:52 4 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Ghost Pro Team 0:02:52 5 Janka Stavkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany 0:03:45 6 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:04:14 7 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:04:54 8 Barbara Benko (Hun) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:05:25 9 Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:46 10 Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:06:47 11 Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:08:44 12 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Benelux 0:09:13 13 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:10:29 14 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team 0:14:18 15 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia 0:15:02 16 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team 0:17:14 17 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Lenob Din Focus 0:18:23 18 Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:23:08 19 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:25:23 20 Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -1lap 21 Irina Malysheva (Rus) -2laps 22 Darya Zaytseva (Rus) Karofilm 23 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer BMC -3laps 24 Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia

Junior men 1 Anton Stephanov (Rus) 1:22:31 2 Artem Alexandrov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:58 3 Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Manky Cycling Team 0:02:10 4 Egor Komin (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:05:29 5 Zakhar Bulatov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:08:14 6 Ilya Dushakov (Rus) 0:08:20 7 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:37 8 Alaxey Solovyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:10:55 9 Eriksson Martin (Swe) Foreningen Cykloteket RT 0:11:10 10 Ilya Bykov (Rus) 0:14:33 11 Katsouris Leontios (Cyp) Pol 0:15:28 12 Sergey Lahanov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:18:23 13 Andrey Shirobokov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:20:23 14 Koutsiou Eirinaios (Cyp) Iraklitos 0:22:40 15 Kyriacou Mamas (Cyp) DOPI -2laps 16 Kyriacou Angelos (Cyp) DOPI -3laps 17 Rafail Finikaridis (Cyp) Omonoia

Elite men's overall standings 1 Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp -Giant) 270 pts 2 Roel Paulissen (Belgian Cycling Team) 250 3 Frank Schotman (Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team) 215 4 Periklis Ilias (ISD Cycling Team) 200 5 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) 200 6 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) 184 7 Henriqueavancini (ISD Cycling Team) 184 8 Christoph Soukup (Merida Biking Team) 152 9 Jiri Friedl (Merida Biking Team) 148 10 Anton Gogolev (Samara - Shvsm) 146 11 Thomas Litscher (RV Altenrhein) 144 12 Maxim Gogolev (Lenob Din Focus) 142 13 Platt Karl (Team Bulls) 142 14 Nicolas Vermeulen (Belgian Cycling Team) 141 15 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) 137 16 Fredrik Edin (Cykloteket Racing Team) 129 17 Magnus Darvel (Team Kalas) 126 18 Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) 121 19 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) 120 20 Ivan Smirnov (Primorskiy District) 117 21 Timofei Ivanov (Primorskiy District) 112 22 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Alingsas CK) 112 23 Artem Orlov (Len. Obl) 109 24 Ji?Í Hudecek (Dimp -Giant) 105 25 Nicolas Jeantet (ISD Cycling Team) 104 26 Bjorn Brems (Belgian Cycling Team) 103 27 Ivan Seledkov (Din-Moscow-Riga) 103 28 Evgeniy Nikolaen (Primorskiy District) 101 29 Yamamoto Kohei (V.C.Lapomme Marseille) 99 30 Marios Athanasiades (Omonoia) 98 31 Anders Ljungberg (Team Firebike-Droessiger) 98 32 Medvedev Alexey (Dinamo Moscow) 91 33 Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls) 91 34 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) 90 35 Haimy Shlomi (Infotre-Leecougan) 88 36 Konny Looser (Team Stöckli-Craft) 87 37 Dries Govaerts (Belgian Cycling Team) 79 38 Giorgos Fattas (Limassol Club) 76 39 Alexey Medvedev (Corratec-Elettroveneta) 70 40 Klaus Nielsen (DMK) 68 41 Lars Bleckur (Cykloteket Racing Team) 67 42 Williams Lee (Team Wiggle) 65 43 Mattias Nilsson (Team Kalas) 64 44 Ryan Sherlock (Cycleways) 60 45 Tann Rene (German National Team) 58 46 Pascal Hossay (Belgian Cycling Team) 56 47 Evgeniy Vitmanovcky (Len OBL Pguor) 56 48 Ivan Rybarik (Merida Bankin Team) 55 49 Eyring Andy (German National Team) 54 50 Facomprez Pierre Yves (Team Look) 51 51 Andersen Henrik (HMTBK) 50 52 Sebastien Carabin (Belgian Cycling Team) 49 53 Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Team T-Bikes) 47 54 Nicola Rohrbach (SRM Stevens) 45 55 Stepan Stephanov (Crimex - Loko - Mos) 41 56 Benjamin-Wiitrup Justesen (Team T-Bikes) 41 57 Christopher Andrews (Orange Monkey Cycling Team) 38 58 Simon Tarp Jensen (HMTBK) 36 59 Medvedev Dmitry (Dinamo Moscow) 35 60 Jan Jobanek (Merida Biking Team) 35 61 Gutmann Heiko (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team) 34 62 Lee Williams (Team Wiggle) 33 63 Alexey Leontyev (Dinamo Moscow) 32 64 Michael Kitis (Pol) 32 65 Pryadein Pavel (Dinamo Moscow) 31 66 Ole-Christian Fagerli (Raumerrytter) 29 67 Philipp Maximilian Daum (Haibike) 26 68 Kyriakos Skettos (Omonoia) 25 69 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (ISD Cycling Team) 25 70 Pavel Pryadein (Dinamo Moscow) 24 71 Neroznaks Vladislavs (Omonoia) 22 72 Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 21 73 Busk Kasper (HMTBK) 21 74 Nielsen Johnni (Team T-Bikes) 20 75 Fleschhut Marcel (German National Team) 19 76 Michael Hutter (RSS Rheintal) 19 77 Euteneuer Felix (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team) 18 78 Crone Claus 18 79 Timotheos Skettos (Limassol Club) 18 80 Anatoly Gavrilov (Dinamo Moscow) 16 81 Paul Beales (Orange Monkey Cycling Team) 16 82 Dmytro Titarenko (ISD Cycling Team) 13 83 Bohme Tim (Team Bulls) 13 84 Hansen Jens Gorm 12 85 Pedersen Lasse Brun (HMTBK) 12 86 Tachopoulos Nicolas (Greek National) 10 87 Pattes-Toumanis Georgios (Greek National) 9 88 Chioupin Alaxander (Olymbiada) 9 89 Loukas Theodorou (Iraklitos) 7 90 Dmitry Besingaliev (Primorskiy District) 4 91 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (ISD Cycling Team) 3 92 Fabien Bourly (A C Bazansourt Rames) 2 93 Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles Rt) 1 94 Wengelin Matthias (Team Firebike-Droessiger) 1