Kulhavy claims Cyprus Sunshine Cup finale

Eiberweiser surprise winner in women's event

Image 1 of 19

The start of the amateurs race

The start of the amateurs race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 19

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) on the top step of the podium for his round three win.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) on the top step of the podium for his round three win.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 19

Jan Skarnitzl topped the overall Sunshine Cup podium.

Jan Skarnitzl topped the overall Sunshine Cup podium.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 19

Looking down on the feedzone during the men's race

Looking down on the feedzone during the men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 19

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) takes a corner.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) takes a corner.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 19

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) racing on Cyprus Island

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) racing on Cyprus Island
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 19

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) wins the race

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) wins the race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 19

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) shows off his wheelie at the finish upon winning.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) shows off his wheelie at the finish upon winning.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 19

Roel Paulissen (Cannondale)

Roel Paulissen (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 19

Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall men's leader Jan Skarnitzl

Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall men's leader Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 19

Start of the men's cross country race at the Cyprus Cup round three

Start of the men's cross country race at the Cyprus Cup round three
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 19

Mona Eiberweiser atop the women's podium for round three

Mona Eiberweiser atop the women's podium for round three
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 19

Mona Eiberweiser negotiates a big drop.

Mona Eiberweiser negotiates a big drop.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 19

Mona Eiberweiser leads Anja Gradl and Annika Langvad

Mona Eiberweiser leads Anja Gradl and Annika Langvad
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 19

Mona Eiberweiser on her way to victory

Mona Eiberweiser on her way to victory
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 19

Mona Eiberweiser celebrates her win.

Mona Eiberweiser celebrates her win.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 19

Annika Langvad, wearing the overall leader's jersey for the Sunshine Cup

Annika Langvad, wearing the overall leader's jersey for the Sunshine Cup
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 19

Lisi Osl negotiates a drop

Lisi Osl negotiates a drop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 19 of 19

Start of the women's race

Start of the women's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) didn't want to wait to see what strategies his competitors would employ during the men's event. After the first lap, the Czech went to the front, attacked and was never seen again until the race had finished. Kulhavy rode aggressively through the singletrack in the area near the Amathous archeological site and showed good early season form with his 3:05 victory over marathon World Champion Roel Paulissen.

This type of course suits me," said Kulhavy. "After my attack I could ride at my own pace and enjoy the race. I had a super bike and very good tires. At the moment I feel pretty good, and it was a perfect day in the sun."

As the gap to Kulhavy grew, Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp-Giant) and Thomas Litscher (MiG) tried to chase on the rocky 5.6km course.

Behind them Christoph Soukup (Merida) was looking strong, together with Frank Schotman (Stappenbelt-Specialized) and Russian Alexej Medvedev (Corratec). Soukup, however, would be hampered by a broken chain.

For a while René Tann (Germina) was riding in this group but he found the pace too difficult to handle.

Paulissen (Cannondale), however, would soon make his mark on the race. The marathon World Champion suffered a flat tire on the first lap and then put on a strong performance as he got back into the race. He soon passed Schotman and Medvedev and on the fifth of seven laps, he reached Litscher and Skarnitzl.

Litscher dropped off the pace and settled into fourth place, while Paulissen was able to drop Skarnitzl on the last lap to finish second.

"I'm disappointed with the flat tire but happy with the race itself," said Paulissen. "It’s difficult to pass on this course. It was warm weather again and the problems with my back are getting better. All in all I had a good feeling and I think that Cyprus was good training."

The Czech Republic's Skarnitzl was not unhappy with his third place because this meant he won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall title.

"I'm very happy, it's a perfect start to the season," said Skarnitzl. "I thought I could make it into the top five and now I'm the winner of the Sunshine Cup. That’s much more than I could expect.

"I enjoyed my two weeks on Cyprus. I'm still a student but this year I have a little break so I had more time to train."

Unexpected women's winner

Mona Eiberweiser was on nobody's list of likely winners in the women's event. It was her first race in the elite category and her first race in 2010, but the 2008 junior European champion attacked right after the start and soon found herself in the lead . The 19-year-old German got a lead of 15 seconds ahead of Denmark's Annika Langvad (HMTBK), who tried to close the gap, but was hindered by a puncture in her rear tire.

Eiberweiser extended her lead on the second of five 5.6km laps to one minute while her teammate Lisi Osl moved up from sixth position.

On the third lap the overall World Cup winner caught her other teammate Anja Gradl and when she was already close to Langvad, the Dane had to change her wheel.

The gap between Osl and Eiberweiser remained stable and so the young Bavarian grabbed the win and a perfect start in the elite category. Langvad was able to finish third and secured the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall title.

"I was really surprised to be in front of the race," said Eiberweiser. "I had a pretty good start and then I tried to stay in that position. The course has a lot of narrow sections so I could ride my rhythm.

"I never thought I'd be able to win my very first race in the elite category, that’s great. This is a pretty good start to the season with my new team."

Eiberweiser's teammate Osl was pleased with her effort. "I'm satisfied but it was a hard race," said Osl. "After a lot of arduous training it was difficult, especially at the start. I needed two laps to recover. It was also my first time in singletrack this year and I made some mistakes.

"I'm also really happy for Mona. I think it’s a good motivation for her and it’s a perfect start in the elite category.

Despite having some bad luck with a mechanical, Langvad was satisfied with her overall win. "I'm very pleased with my ride," said Langvad. "I think I did the best I could. The other girls were very strong.

"I had a flat tire on the opening loop and I slowly lost air. I'm happy to win the overall. This is a really good start for the season."

Elite men
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized2:02:23
2Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:03:05
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Dimp -Giant0:03:11
4Thomas Litscher (Swi) RV Altenrhein0:03:44
5Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team0:05:16
6Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Corratec-Elettroveneta0:06:05
7Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team0:07:24
8Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:07:40
9Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:07:57
10Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls0:08:05
11Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team0:09:25
12Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger0:10:02
13Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:10:18
14Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:10:48
15Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas0:10:59
16Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:11:09
17Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:11:15
18Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:11:50
19Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team0:12:24
20Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:12:45
21Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:13:03
22Artem Orlov (Rus) Len. Obl0:13:05
23Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:13:27
24Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) Team T-Bikes0:14:12
25Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:14:48
26Konny Looser (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft0:15:11
27Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Team Kalas0:15:18
28Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:15:50
29Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia0:16:24
30Jan Jobanek (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:16:25
31Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team0:16:26
32Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle0:17:15
33Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas Ck0:17:27
34Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Din-Moscow-Riga0:19:13
35Anton Gogolev (Rus) Samara - Shvsm0:20:42
36Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Raumerrytter-3laps
37Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
38Evgeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District
39Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
40Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
41Pavel Priadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
42Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club
43Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Den) Team T-Bikes
44Johnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes
45Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team-4laps
46Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team
47Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team
48Chris Andrews (GBr)
49Stepan Stepanov (Rus) Crimex - Loko - Mos
50Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Lenob Din Focus
51Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens
52Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
53Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team
54Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District
55Michalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol
56Evgeny Vitmanovskiy (Rus) Len Obl Pguor
57Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
58Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Club
59Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp) Omonoia
60Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow-5laps
61Dmitry Besingaliev (Rus) Primorskiy District
62Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
63Fabien Bourly (Fra) A C Bazansourt Rames
64Anthony Morris (GBr) Evans Cycles RT
65Alexander Ciupin (Cyp) Olymbiada
66Igor Sorin (Mda)
67Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Dimp -Giant-6laps
68Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
69Igor Bogdan (Ukr)
70Loukas Theodorou (Cyp) Iraklitos
71Michael Hutter (Swi) Rss Rheintal-7laps
72Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
73Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Bankin Team
DNFKlaus Nielsen (Den) DMK
DNFDmitry Medvedev (Rus) Corratec-Elettroveneta
DNFFabian Strecker (Ger) German National Team
DNFRyan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways
DNSBjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
DNSLars Bleckur (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
DNSVladislavs Neroznak (Lat) Omonoia

Elite women
1Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Central Pro Team1:48:27
2Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Ghost Pro Team0:01:03
3Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK0:01:52
4Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Ghost Pro Team0:02:52
5Janka Stavkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany0:03:45
6Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team0:04:14
7Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:04:54
8Barbara Benko (Hun) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team0:05:25
9Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain0:05:46
10Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:06:47
11Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team0:08:44
12Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Benelux0:09:13
13Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:10:29
14Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team0:14:18
15Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia0:15:02
16Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team0:17:14
17Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Lenob Din Focus0:18:23
18Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:23:08
19Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:25:23
20Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team-1lap
21Irina Malysheva (Rus)-2laps
22Darya Zaytseva      (Rus) Karofilm
23Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer BMC-3laps
24Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia

Junior men
1Anton Stephanov (Rus)1:22:31
2Artem Alexandrov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:58
3Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Manky Cycling Team0:02:10
4Egor Komin (Rus) Primorskiy District0:05:29
5Zakhar Bulatov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:08:14
6Ilya Dushakov (Rus)0:08:20
7Alexey Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:09:37
8Alaxey Solovyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:10:55
9Eriksson Martin (Swe) Foreningen Cykloteket RT0:11:10
10Ilya Bykov (Rus)0:14:33
11Katsouris Leontios (Cyp) Pol0:15:28
12Sergey Lahanov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:18:23
13Andrey Shirobokov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:20:23
14Koutsiou Eirinaios (Cyp) Iraklitos0:22:40
15Kyriacou Mamas (Cyp) DOPI-2laps
16Kyriacou Angelos (Cyp) DOPI-3laps
17Rafail Finikaridis (Cyp) Omonoia

Elite men's overall standings
1Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp -Giant)270pts
2Roel Paulissen (Belgian Cycling Team)250
3Frank Schotman (Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team)215
4Periklis Ilias (ISD Cycling Team)200
5Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized)200
6Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)184
7Henriqueavancini (ISD Cycling Team)184
8Christoph Soukup (Merida Biking Team)152
9Jiri Friedl (Merida Biking Team)148
10Anton Gogolev (Samara - Shvsm)146
11Thomas Litscher (RV Altenrhein)144
12Maxim Gogolev (Lenob Din Focus)142
13Platt Karl (Team Bulls)142
14Nicolas Vermeulen (Belgian Cycling Team)141
15Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)137
16Fredrik Edin (Cykloteket Racing Team)129
17Magnus Darvel (Team Kalas)126
18Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)121
19Henk Jaap Moorlag (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)120
20Ivan Smirnov (Primorskiy District)117
21Timofei Ivanov (Primorskiy District)112
22Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Alingsas CK)112
23Artem Orlov (Len. Obl)109
24Ji?Í Hudecek (Dimp -Giant)105
25Nicolas Jeantet (ISD Cycling Team)104
26Bjorn Brems (Belgian Cycling Team)103
27Ivan Seledkov (Din-Moscow-Riga)103
28Evgeniy Nikolaen (Primorskiy District)101
29Yamamoto Kohei (V.C.Lapomme Marseille)99
30Marios Athanasiades (Omonoia)98
31Anders Ljungberg (Team Firebike-Droessiger)98
32Medvedev Alexey (Dinamo Moscow)91
33Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls)91
34Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team)90
35Haimy Shlomi (Infotre-Leecougan)88
36Konny Looser (Team Stöckli-Craft)87
37Dries Govaerts (Belgian Cycling Team)79
38Giorgos Fattas (Limassol Club)76
39Alexey Medvedev (Corratec-Elettroveneta)70
40Klaus Nielsen (DMK)68
41Lars Bleckur (Cykloteket Racing Team)67
42Williams Lee (Team Wiggle)65
43Mattias Nilsson (Team Kalas)64
44Ryan Sherlock (Cycleways)60
45Tann Rene (German National Team)58
46Pascal Hossay (Belgian Cycling Team)56
47Evgeniy Vitmanovcky (Len OBL Pguor)56
48Ivan Rybarik (Merida Bankin Team)55
49Eyring Andy (German National Team)54
50Facomprez Pierre Yves (Team Look)51
51Andersen Henrik (HMTBK)50
52Sebastien Carabin (Belgian Cycling Team)49
53Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Team T-Bikes)47
54Nicola Rohrbach (SRM Stevens)45
55Stepan Stephanov (Crimex - Loko - Mos)41
56Benjamin-Wiitrup Justesen (Team T-Bikes)41
57Christopher Andrews (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)38
58Simon Tarp Jensen (HMTBK)36
59Medvedev Dmitry (Dinamo Moscow)35
60Jan Jobanek (Merida Biking Team)35
61Gutmann Heiko (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team)34
62Lee Williams (Team Wiggle)33
63Alexey Leontyev (Dinamo Moscow)32
64Michael Kitis (Pol)32
65Pryadein Pavel (Dinamo Moscow)31
66Ole-Christian Fagerli (Raumerrytter)29
67Philipp Maximilian Daum (Haibike)26
68Kyriakos Skettos (Omonoia)25
69Oleksandr Gerashchenko (ISD Cycling Team)25
70Pavel Pryadein (Dinamo Moscow)24
71Neroznaks Vladislavs (Omonoia)22
72Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)21
73Busk Kasper (HMTBK)21
74Nielsen Johnni (Team T-Bikes)20
75Fleschhut Marcel (German National Team)19
76Michael Hutter (RSS Rheintal)19
77Euteneuer Felix (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team)18
78Crone Claus18
79Timotheos Skettos (Limassol Club)18
80Anatoly Gavrilov (Dinamo Moscow)16
81Paul Beales (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)16
82Dmytro Titarenko (ISD Cycling Team)13
83Bohme Tim (Team Bulls)13
84Hansen Jens Gorm12
85Pedersen Lasse Brun (HMTBK)12
86Tachopoulos Nicolas (Greek National)10
87Pattes-Toumanis Georgios (Greek National)9
88Chioupin Alaxander (Olymbiada)9
89Loukas Theodorou (Iraklitos)7
90Dmitry Besingaliev (Primorskiy District)4
91Mykhaylo Batsutsa (ISD Cycling Team)3
92Fabien Bourly (A C Bazansourt Rames)2
93Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles Rt)1
94Wengelin Matthias (Team Firebike-Droessiger)1

Elite women overall standings
1Annika Langvad (HMTBK)285pts
2Janka Stavkova (CK Epic Dohnany)245
3Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube MTB Team)230
4Suzanne Clarke (Great Britain)205
5Melanie Spath (Cycleways)204
6Ekaterina Anoshina (Primorskiy District)202
7Githa Michiels (Belgian Cycling Team)184
8Maaike Polspoel (Belgian Cycling Team)168
9Anne Terpstra (Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team)166
10Yana Klishina (Dinamo Moscow)161
11Elena Gogoleva (Lenob Din Focus)158
12Elisabeth Brandau (German National Team)139
13Darya Zaytseva      (Karofilm)135
14Julie Krasniak (Team Look)130
15Jelena Petrova (Omonoia)130
16De Jager Nicoletta (Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team)114
17Ksenia Chernykh (Orient Giant Russia)108
18Barbara Benko (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team)107
19Mona Eiberweiser (Central Pro Team)100
20Monique Zeldenrust (Giant Benelux)99
21Shub Idit (City Cycling Club)97
22Irina Malysheva93
23Alla Boyko (ISD Cycling Team)93
24Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost Pro Team)90
25Anja Gradl (Central Ghost Pro Team)80
26Vanessa Mosch60
27Hanna Klein (Rothaus-Cube MTB Team)58
28Vanessa Mosch56
29Rieder Nadine48
30Petrova Ekaterina47
31Malysheva Irina45
32Maria Osl (Fischer BMC)42

