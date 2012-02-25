Trending

Kulhavy time trials to win Afxentia opening stage

Hurikova speeds to women's victory

Men's podium: Ondrej Cink, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jan Skarnitzl

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Ivan Seledkov (Cycling Club Roma MTB Team)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Giancarlo Sax (Thoemus Racing Team)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Gregor Raggl (Hai Powerbike Team)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Pavel Pryadein (Dinamo-Nagornaya)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) on her way to a win

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Simon Hupperetz (Merida Wallonie MTB Team)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Corina Gantenbein (VCB Landquart Fischer BMC)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Severin Disch (Thoemus Racing Team)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Women's podium: Sabine Spitz, Tereza Hurikova, Annika Langvad

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Overall leaders: Jaroslav Kulhavy and Tereza Hurikova

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Women's leader Tereza Hurikova

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Czech mountain bikers dominated the first stage of the Afxentia stage race on Friday. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing) and Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike Pro Team) took the leaders' jerseys after winning the 5.6-kilometer individual time trial. Kulhavy won in front of his surprising compatriot Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team)and Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). Hurikova was faster than her German teammate Sabine Spitz and Danish rider Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets).

On a sunny day in the mountains, the course was a bit more slippery than the riders had expected after their training rounds on the lap.

In the women's competition, Tereza Hurikova came out on top. Upon reaching the finish line, she was surprised to have won, especially with a large gap of 33 seconds.

"I didn't expect to win," said Hurikova. "If you have no contact to the other riders, you have no idea how fast you are. And my heartrate was not that high. My stay on Cyprus this year is like Christmas time."

Spitz paced herself in the time trial for a solid second place. "I felt good. For sure there is something to improve, but it was really okay," she said. "I tried not to over pace in the first half of the lap and it worked out so far."

Marathon world champion Langvad said, "Oh, that hurt. But I think now my legs are open for tomorrow. I had to push myself hard. I like the course, I can find a good rhythm on it."

Czech Republic goes one-two in men's race

In men's race, Czech domination by Jaroslav Kulhavy was expected, but not by the 21-year-old Ondrej Cink. World champion Kulhavy had won the first round of the Sunshine Cup in Voroklini.

"I had a good run," said Kulhavy. "Legs felt very good, and it's good to have that win before the point to point race tomorrow. The setup of my bike was also better than in Voroklini."

Cink said, "I knew that I could do one fast lap, I felt very good, but I never expected to be on the podium. It's a big surprise for me. Marathon racing is not my special preference. I'll try to stay in the front group tomorrow and then see, what happens in the singletrack."

Lindgren knew that he could do a fast lap and proved it with a third place on the day. "It was very slippery today, more than I expected after the training," said Giger. "I suffered a lot after the winter training, it was very, very hard. For this weekend, I want to get the much training as possible and a good feeling for the World Cup opener."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:15:57
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:04
3Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:06
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:09
5Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:00:13
6Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:14
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:20
8Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:00:21
9Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:00:22
10Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:00:24
11Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:00:25
12Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:00:27
13Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:00:29
14Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:30
15Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:32
16Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek0:00:32
17Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:00:34
18Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:00:35
19Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing0:00:36
20Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:37
21Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:00:40
22Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:00:45
23Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team0:00:45
24Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:00:47
25Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:49
26Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:49
27Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj?S Bikeshop SiMPLon0:00:50
28Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team0:00:52
29Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:00:55
30Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:00:55
31Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team0:00:56
32Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:01:00
33Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:01:02
34Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:01:04
35Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:04
36Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:01:06
37Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:01:09
38Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team0:01:14
39Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:01:14
40Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:01:16
41Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team0:01:19
42Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:01:20
43Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:01:21
44Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:01:22
45Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek0:01:25
46Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:01:26
47Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:01:31
48Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team0:01:32
49Mattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:01:34
50Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing0:01:35
51Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:01:35
52Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude0:01:36
53Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:01:36
54Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:01:37
55Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:01:39
56Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:01:40
57Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm0:01:41
58Daniel Eymann? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:01:43
59Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team0:01:45
60Giancarlo Sax??? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:01:46
61Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig0:01:47
62Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized0:01:47
63Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:01:48
64Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team0:01:48
65Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:01:54
66Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles0:01:55
67Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita)0:01:58
68Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:01:58
69Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Rt0:02:02
70Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team0:02:03
71Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales0:02:04
72Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:02:08
73Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's0:02:09
74Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team0:02:13
75Raggl Gregor (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:02:15
76Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:02:15
77Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:17
78Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:17
79Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team0:02:20
80Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Team: Hai Powerbike Team Haiming0:02:25
81Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:02:35
82Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida-Wallone0:02:37
83Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:02:40
84Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:02:42
85Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:02:44
86Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:02:47
87Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:02:49
88John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck0:02:52
89Anton Liubyl (Ukr)0:03:00
90Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team0:03:01
91Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:03:02
92Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:03:03
93Roland Golderer (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon0:03:04
94Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon0:03:04
95Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team0:03:07
96Matthias Grick (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:03:24
97Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:03:28
98Vittorio Oliva (Ita) Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek0:03:49
99Dmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team0:03:56
100Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol0:03:56
101Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club0:03:56
102Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:04:01
103Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon0:04:03
104Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol0:05:00
105Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason0:06:43
106Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos0:08:12
107Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:15:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:18:41
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:33
3Annika Langvad (Den) TeamFujibikes Rockets0:00:46
4Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:48
5Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic0:00:48
6Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team0:01:00
7Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:01:09
8Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:01:15
9Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team0:01:19
10Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:01:22
11Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:26
12Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:01:27
13Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:01:32
14Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan0:01:37
15Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team0:01:41
16Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:01:43
17Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:02:00
18Ann Berglund (Swe)0:02:01
19Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized0:02:06
20Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany0:02:07
21Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:02:13
22Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC0:02:15
23Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:02:20
24Nina Homovec (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:02:31
25Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:02:54
26Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe)0:02:55
27Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia0:03:08
28Tatjana Dold (Ger) TeamFujibikes Rockets0:03:09
29Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team0:03:10
30Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized0:03:13
31Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No Tubes0:03:28
32Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:03:44
33Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:51
34Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:04:01
35Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:04:30
36Virginie Pointet ? (Swi) JB Felt Team0:04:36
37Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC0:04:37
38Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia0:04:51
39Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team0:04:51
40Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava0:05:03
41Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:05:26
42Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:05:31
43Stephania Magri (Mlt) GB Cycles0:05:37
44Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team0:06:56
45Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia0:13:04
DNSMichelle Hediger (Swi) RC Granichen Fischer BMC

