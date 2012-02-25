Image 1 of 16 Men's podium: Ondrej Cink, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 16 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 16 Ivan Seledkov (Cycling Club Roma MTB Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 16 Giancarlo Sax (Thoemus Racing Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 16 Gregor Raggl (Hai Powerbike Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 16 Pavel Pryadein (Dinamo-Nagornaya) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 16 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 16 Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) on her way to a win (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 16 Simon Hupperetz (Merida Wallonie MTB Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 16 Corina Gantenbein (VCB Landquart Fischer BMC) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 16 Severin Disch (Thoemus Racing Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 16 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 16 Women's podium: Sabine Spitz, Tereza Hurikova, Annika Langvad (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 16 Overall leaders: Jaroslav Kulhavy and Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 16 Women's leader Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 16 Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Czech mountain bikers dominated the first stage of the Afxentia stage race on Friday. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing) and Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike Pro Team) took the leaders' jerseys after winning the 5.6-kilometer individual time trial. Kulhavy won in front of his surprising compatriot Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team)and Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant). Hurikova was faster than her German teammate Sabine Spitz and Danish rider Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets).

On a sunny day in the mountains, the course was a bit more slippery than the riders had expected after their training rounds on the lap.

In the women's competition, Tereza Hurikova came out on top. Upon reaching the finish line, she was surprised to have won, especially with a large gap of 33 seconds.

"I didn't expect to win," said Hurikova. "If you have no contact to the other riders, you have no idea how fast you are. And my heartrate was not that high. My stay on Cyprus this year is like Christmas time."

Spitz paced herself in the time trial for a solid second place. "I felt good. For sure there is something to improve, but it was really okay," she said. "I tried not to over pace in the first half of the lap and it worked out so far."

Marathon world champion Langvad said, "Oh, that hurt. But I think now my legs are open for tomorrow. I had to push myself hard. I like the course, I can find a good rhythm on it."

Czech Republic goes one-two in men's race

In men's race, Czech domination by Jaroslav Kulhavy was expected, but not by the 21-year-old Ondrej Cink. World champion Kulhavy had won the first round of the Sunshine Cup in Voroklini.

"I had a good run," said Kulhavy. "Legs felt very good, and it's good to have that win before the point to point race tomorrow. The setup of my bike was also better than in Voroklini."

Cink said, "I knew that I could do one fast lap, I felt very good, but I never expected to be on the podium. It's a big surprise for me. Marathon racing is not my special preference. I'll try to stay in the front group tomorrow and then see, what happens in the singletrack."

Lindgren knew that he could do a fast lap and proved it with a third place on the day. "It was very slippery today, more than I expected after the training," said Giger. "I suffered a lot after the winter training, it was very, very hard. For this weekend, I want to get the much training as possible and a good feeling for the World Cup opener."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:15:57 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:00:04 3 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:06 4 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:09 5 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:00:13 6 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:14 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:00:20 8 Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:00:21 9 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:00:22 10 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:00:24 11 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:00:25 12 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:00:27 13 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:00:29 14 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:30 15 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:00:32 16 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek 0:00:32 17 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:00:34 18 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:00:35 19 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing 0:00:36 20 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:37 21 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:00:40 22 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 0:00:45 23 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team 0:00:45 24 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:00:47 25 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:00:49 26 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:00:49 27 Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj?S Bikeshop SiMPLon 0:00:50 28 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team 0:00:52 29 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:00:55 30 Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:00:55 31 Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team 0:00:56 32 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:01:00 33 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:01:02 34 Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:01:04 35 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:04 36 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:01:06 37 Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:01:09 38 Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 0:01:14 39 Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:01:14 40 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:01:16 41 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 0:01:19 42 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:01:20 43 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:01:21 44 Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:01:22 45 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek 0:01:25 46 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:01:26 47 Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:01:31 48 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:01:32 49 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:01:34 50 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing 0:01:35 51 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:01:35 52 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 0:01:36 53 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:01:36 54 Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:01:37 55 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:01:39 56 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:01:40 57 Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm 0:01:41 58 Daniel Eymann? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:01:43 59 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team 0:01:45 60 Giancarlo Sax??? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:01:46 61 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig 0:01:47 62 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:01:47 63 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:01:48 64 Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team 0:01:48 65 Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:01:54 66 Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles 0:01:55 67 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita) 0:01:58 68 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:01:58 69 Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Rt 0:02:02 70 Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team 0:02:03 71 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales 0:02:04 72 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:02:08 73 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's 0:02:09 74 Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 0:02:13 75 Raggl Gregor (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:02:15 76 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:02:15 77 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:02:17 78 Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:02:17 79 Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team 0:02:20 80 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Team: Hai Powerbike Team Haiming 0:02:25 81 Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:02:35 82 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida-Wallone 0:02:37 83 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:02:40 84 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:02:42 85 Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:02:44 86 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:02:47 87 Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:02:49 88 John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck 0:02:52 89 Anton Liubyl (Ukr) 0:03:00 90 Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:03:01 91 Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:03:02 92 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland 0:03:03 93 Roland Golderer (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon 0:03:04 94 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon 0:03:04 95 Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team 0:03:07 96 Matthias Grick (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland 0:03:24 97 Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:03:28 98 Vittorio Oliva (Ita) Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek 0:03:49 99 Dmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team 0:03:56 100 Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol 0:03:56 101 Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club 0:03:56 102 Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:04:01 103 Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon 0:04:03 104 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol 0:05:00 105 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:06:43 106 Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos 0:08:12 107 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:15:57

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:18:41 2 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:33 3 Annika Langvad (Den) TeamFujibikes Rockets 0:00:46 4 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:48 5 Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic 0:00:48 6 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team 0:01:00 7 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:01:09 8 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:01:15 9 Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team 0:01:19 10 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:01:22 11 Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:26 12 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:01:27 13 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:01:32 14 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan 0:01:37 15 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team 0:01:41 16 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:01:43 17 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:02:00 18 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:02:01 19 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:02:06 20 Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany 0:02:07 21 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:02:13 22 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC 0:02:15 23 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:02:20 24 Nina Homovec (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:02:31 25 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 0:02:54 26 Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe) 0:02:55 27 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia 0:03:08 28 Tatjana Dold (Ger) TeamFujibikes Rockets 0:03:09 29 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team 0:03:10 30 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:03:13 31 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No Tubes 0:03:28 32 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:03:44 33 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:51 34 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:04:01 35 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:04:30 36 Virginie Pointet ? (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:04:36 37 Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC 0:04:37 38 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia 0:04:51 39 Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:04:51 40 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava 0:05:03 41 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:05:26 42 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:05:31 43 Stephania Magri (Mlt) GB Cycles 0:05:37 44 Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:06:56 45 Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia 0:13:04 DNS Michelle Hediger (Swi) RC Granichen Fischer BMC

