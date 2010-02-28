Trending

Kulhavy goes three for three and takes the overall

,

Langvad wins women's race and classification

Umbrellas were needed for stage three of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Racers seek shelter while awaiting the awards ceremony.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The men on the start loop at the beginning of stage 3.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The men are off.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad (HMTBK) wins the women's race.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad (HMTBK) attacks a hill.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) wins the men's stage three and overall.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) races downhill in the rain.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Looking down on the feed zone.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Alexandra Engen, Sue Clarke and others in the feedzone.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad and Jan Škarnitzl lead the overall Cyprus Cup after two of three rounds

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Women's stage 3 podium: Janka Stevkova (Ck Epic Dohnany), Annika Langvad (HMTBK), Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The women on the stage three podium: Women's stage 3 podium: Janka Stevkova (Ck Epic Dohnany), Annika Langvad (HMTBK), Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) on top of the stage three podium. Emil Lindgren was second, and Periklis Ilias was third.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad (HMTBK) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) won the Afxentia overall classification.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Overall classification: Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized), Jan Škarnitzl (Dimp Giant)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The Afxentia general classification podium for the women.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy and Dane Annika Langvad won the second round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. Both took the final stage of the Afxentia stage race and the overall classification. In the men's cross country on Sunday, Kulhavy defeated Emil Lindgren and Periklis Ilias while in the women's race, Langvad beat Janka Stevkova and Alexandra Engen.

For a third day in a row, riders had to deal with bad weather conditions in the Macheras Mountains. It was again rainy and cold.

"I don't like to have the contact with the other riders in these difficult conditions," said the Czech of his early escape.

Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) could not follow Kulhavy early on, so he formed a chase group together with Ilias (ISD) and Sunshine Cup leader Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp-Giant) for a time. The latter had problems with chain suck and fell behind. Roel Paulissen (Cannondale) also chased.

Kulhavy couldn't extend his lead to more than 40 seconds. On the last two laps, Lindgren was able to make some time back, but it was too late to close the gap on completely to Kulhavy. The Czech made it three for three stage wins as well as secured the Afxentia overall ahead of Lindgren.

"It was a very long and cold race. I felt very strong today and tried to get away because I wanted to ride alone. I tried to control the race," said Kulhavy. "Now it's important to have good training to prepare for the first World Cup."

"Jaroslav did exactly the same as I did last year," said Lindgren. "I didn't have the legs to follow him. But in the last two laps, I got better but at the end he was too strong. tried to take no risks on the slippery downhills. I’'m satisfied with the second place. Next week we will see. If I have the legs, I will go for the win but we have wait and see."

Skarnitzl, despite his technical problems, hung onto fourth place on the day and third overall. He also kept the orange leader's jersey of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup on his shoulders.

Greek champion Ilias earned fourth in the Afxentia classification. Paulissen got fifth while Jiri Friedl had bad luck with a technical problem and couldn't finish the race.

"The race was really difficult for me. I had problems with my hands because it was very cold," said Illias. "I'm satisfied with my place. On the last lap, I lost contact to Emil because I couldn't control my bike because I was so cold."

"It was horrible today.. very difficult, no feeling in my hands," said Skarnitzl. "Then my chain sucked and I lost a lot of time. [It's] great to keep the overall jersey though."

Exciting last lap for Langvad

The beginning of the women's race mirrored the men's competition. But it was not the day's winner Annika Langvad (HMTBK) who got away. Elisabeth Brandau (Haibike) took the lead in the start lap and created a gap of about 20 seconds.

But then in the first of three complete laps, Brandau crashed on a downhill and got a puncture. That brought Langvad into the lead which she held until the finish.

"It was crazy, I had to run all the downhill sections because I couldn't brake. Now I'm happy to have the win," said Langvad. "Elisabeth was very strong. I could keep the distance to her constant and thought maybe I could catch her, but then she flatted. It was lucky for me today."

Until the last lap, it looked like it would be an easy win for Langvad, but then the Danish woman crashed and broke her rear brake lever. Without full brakes, the race quickly got "exciting" for the leader, and her gap shrunk from two minutes to just 31 seconds at the finish. It was little like at Sunshine Cup opener, when Langvad flatted in the last lap but was able to hold on for the victory.

Janka Stevkova (CKEpic-Dohnany) fought to gain back time as she battled Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube) and Sue Clarke (Orange Monkey). After a bad start, Engen closed a gap to Stevkova with Clarke more or less on her back wheel.

The positions of these three riders changed throughout the race, until the last lap.

Stevkova made up seconds on a downhill and got away to secure the second spot while Engen was able to take third place like the previous day.

"Yesterday I had a slow puncture with five kilometers and I had to ride in on the rim," said Stevkova. "This cost me a lot of power. Today, I was too tired from that, and I was just glad to finish second."

"I had fun today. It took some time for me to get in it," said Engen. "Janka, Sue and I, we were switching places all the time. I felt tired but I think everyone else did, too. I feels better and better and this is the reason why I'm here."

Clarke thanked Engen for the encouragement she'd gotten during the race and also said, "I'm used to doing stage races on the road, so I know how it feels to race every day," she said.

In the Afxentia overall classification, Engen came closer to Brandau, but the German showed a fighting spirit. She held the time gap down and defended her second place by finishing in fifth position.

The final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup will be held next Sunday at Amathous.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized2:06:29
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:00:12
3Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National0:01:13
4Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp Giant0:01:56
5Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:03:43
6Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:03:54
7Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team0:04:39
8Anton Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team0:05:06
9Henk Japp Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:06:47
10Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team0:06:53
11Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:07:15
12Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas0:09:02
13Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:10:26
14Fredrik Edin (Swe)0:10:36
15Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:11:05
16Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle0:11:06
17Jiri Hudeuek (Cze) Dimp Giant0:11:23
18Lars Bleckur (Swe)0:12:44
19Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Infotre-Leecougan0:13:52
20Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) V.C.Lapomme Marseille0:14:11
21Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:14:21
22Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas Ck0:14:28
23Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia0:14:47
24Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:15:30
25Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:15:57
26Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways0:15:58
27Christoph Soukup (Aut) 2010 Merida Biking Team0:16:06
28Engeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:16:09
29Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:16:54
30Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:19:06
31Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:19:16
32Henrik Andersen (Den) HMTBK0:21:43
33Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:22:24
34Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:23:01
-2lapsKarl Platt (Ger) Bullls Team
-2lapsAlexey Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
-2lapsPhillip Maximillian Daum (Ger) Haibike
-2lapsEvgeniy Vitmanovsky (Rus)
-2lapsKristiansen Casper Saltoft (Den) Team T-Bikes
-2lapsIvan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
-2lapsGiorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club
-2lapsJohnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes
-2lapsArtem Orlov (Rus)
-2lapsSimon Tarp Jensen (Den) HMTBK
-2lapsPierre Yves Facomprez (Fra) Team Look
-3lapsStefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls Team
-3lapsKlaus Nielsen (Den)
-3lapsKasper Busk Den19760607 HMTBK
-3lapsMichalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol
-3lapsOndrej Cink (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team
-3lapsSkettos Kyriakos (Cyp) Omonoia
-3lapsAlexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
-4lapsVladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) Omonoia
-4lapsLass Brun Pedersen (Den) HMTBK
-4lapsSkettos Timotheos (Cyp) Limassol Club
-4lapsAlaxander Chioupin (Cyp) Olympiada
-5lapsNicolas Tachopoulos (Gre) Greek National
-5lapsTheodore Loukas (Cyp) Iraklitos
DNFMatthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
DNFJiri Friedl (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team
DNFAlexander Huber (Ger)
DNFJonsson Olof (Swe) O2 Orbea
DNFThomas Dietch (Fra) Bullls Team
DNFGeorgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greek National
DNSThomas Litcher (Swi) Mig
DNSNicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens
DNSOleksandr Kachanov Ukr19820116 ISD Cycling Team
DNSLooser Konny (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft
DNSMattias Nilsson (Swe) Team Kalas
DNSHutter Michael (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team
DNSAnatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
DNSPaul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team
DNSJan Jobanek (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team
DNSJustesen Benjamin (Den) Team T-Bikes
DNSHeiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team
DNSAnders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
DNSFagerli Ole-Christian (Nor) Raumerrytter
DNSClaus Crone (Den) Aarhus 1900 Mtb
DNSChristopher Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team
DNSKiriakos Papanastasiou (Cyp) Dopi
DNSTim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls
DNSIgor Bogdan (Ukr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK1:41:21
2Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany0:00:31
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team0:01:12
4Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain0:01:26
5Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team0:03:48
6Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:04:08
7Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:04:28
8Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:08:30
9Vanessa Mosch (Ger)0:10:35
10Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:10:37
11Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia0:10:49
12Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb0:12:44
13Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:12:52
14Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike0:13:36
15Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look0:16:15
16Elena Gogoleva (Rus)0:20:15
17Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:24:57
18Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club0:27:36
19Irina Malysheva (Rus)0:33:28
20Darya Zaytsena (Rus) Karofilm0:35:04
-2lapsJelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia
DNSBarbara Benko (Hun) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team
DNSMonique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Benelux

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:21:53
2Anton Stephanov (Rus)0:00:54
3Artem Alexandrov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:05:53
4Egor Kropachev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:07:56
5Ilya Bykov (Rus)0:13:22
6Ilya Dushakov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:14:39
7Andrey Shirobokov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:24:57
8Ben Roff (GBr)0:27:34
-1lapEirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Iraklitos
-1lapAngelos Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi
DNFLeontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol
DNFAlexey Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District
DNFNikita Chubukov (Rus) Karofilm
DNFAlexey Solovyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
DNFMamas Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi
DNFYuri Lebedev (Rus)
DNFSergey Lahanov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow
DNFEgor Komin (Rus) Primorskiy District

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Valentin (Fra) V.C.La Pomme Marseille1:17:16
2Morris Anthony (GBr) Evans Cycles Rt0:18:20
DNSMarios Antoniou (Cyp)0:36:44

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Bodker (Den) T-Bike1:09:08
2Victor Korchagin (Rus) Giant - Russia0:01:32
3Soren Christensen (Den) HMTBK0:03:45
4Mike Hadjiconstantas (Cyp) Limassol Club0:27:22
DNSZierke Frederik (Ger)

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized4:16:34
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:01:17
3Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp Giant0:04:28
4Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National0:07:56
5Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:08:55
6Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:11:22
7Anton Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team0:13:20
8Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team0:14:38
9Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team0:15:36
10Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:17:04
11Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:17:25
12Jiri Hudeuek (Cze) Dimp Giant0:18:46
13Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) V.C.Lapomme Marseille0:19:52
14Christoph Soukup (Aut) 2010 Merida Biking Team0:21:55
15Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:22:08
16Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle0:23:10
17Fredrik Edin (Swe)0:23:24
18Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:24:47
19Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas0:25:23
20Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Infotre-Leecougan0:27:12
21Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas Ck0:28:17
22Lars Bleckur (Swe)0:28:37
23Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:30:29
24Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:31:13
25Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:31:40
26Fabien Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:33:28
27Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways0:34:16
28Engeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:36:08
29Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:36:18
30Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:37:52
31Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia0:37:56
32Henrik Andersen (Den) HMTBK0:41:09
33Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:42:52
34Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:44:47

Elite women final general classfication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK4:03:53
2Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team0:06:41
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team0:08:40
4Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic0:10:13
5Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain0:10:51
6Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:18:52
7Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:26:03
8Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look0:30:11
9Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team0:31:14
10Mosch Vanessa (Ger)0:31:50
11Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia0:31:58
12Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team0:36:34
13Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:37:51
14Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow0:39:39
15Elena Gogoleva (Rus)0:43:27
16Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:45:16
17Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team1:01:47
18Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club1:03:30
19Darya Zaytsena (Rus) Karofilm1:20:23
20Irina Malysheva (Rus)1:22:59

Master 1 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Valentin (Fra) V.C.La Pomme Marseille3:13:47
2Anthony Morris (GBr) Evans Cycles Rt0:36:31

Master 2 men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Bodker (Den) T-Bike5:07:10
2Victor Korchagin (Rus) Giant - Russia0:27:08

