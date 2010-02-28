Image 1 of 17 Umbrellas were needed for stage three of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 17 Racers seek shelter while awaiting the awards ceremony. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 17 The men on the start loop at the beginning of stage 3. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 17 The men are off. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 17 Annika Langvad (HMTBK) wins the women's race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 17 Annika Langvad (HMTBK) attacks a hill. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 17 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) wins the men's stage three and overall. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 17 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) races downhill in the rain. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 17 Looking down on the feed zone. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 17 Alexandra Engen, Sue Clarke and others in the feedzone. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 17 Annika Langvad and Jan Škarnitzl lead the overall Cyprus Cup after two of three rounds (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 17 Women's stage 3 podium: Janka Stevkova (Ck Epic Dohnany), Annika Langvad (HMTBK), Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 17 The women on the stage three podium: Women's stage 3 podium: Janka Stevkova (Ck Epic Dohnany), Annika Langvad (HMTBK), Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 17 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) on top of the stage three podium. Emil Lindgren was second, and Periklis Ilias was third. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 17 Annika Langvad (HMTBK) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) won the Afxentia overall classification. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 17 Overall classification: Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized), Jan Škarnitzl (Dimp Giant) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 17 The Afxentia general classification podium for the women. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy and Dane Annika Langvad won the second round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. Both took the final stage of the Afxentia stage race and the overall classification. In the men's cross country on Sunday, Kulhavy defeated Emil Lindgren and Periklis Ilias while in the women's race, Langvad beat Janka Stevkova and Alexandra Engen.

For a third day in a row, riders had to deal with bad weather conditions in the Macheras Mountains. It was again rainy and cold.





"I don't like to have the contact with the other riders in these difficult conditions," said the Czech of his early escape.

Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) could not follow Kulhavy early on, so he formed a chase group together with Ilias (ISD) and Sunshine Cup leader Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp-Giant) for a time. The latter had problems with chain suck and fell behind. Roel Paulissen (Cannondale) also chased.

Kulhavy couldn't extend his lead to more than 40 seconds. On the last two laps, Lindgren was able to make some time back, but it was too late to close the gap on completely to Kulhavy. The Czech made it three for three stage wins as well as secured the Afxentia overall ahead of Lindgren.

"It was a very long and cold race. I felt very strong today and tried to get away because I wanted to ride alone. I tried to control the race," said Kulhavy. "Now it's important to have good training to prepare for the first World Cup."

"Jaroslav did exactly the same as I did last year," said Lindgren. "I didn't have the legs to follow him. But in the last two laps, I got better but at the end he was too strong. tried to take no risks on the slippery downhills. I’'m satisfied with the second place. Next week we will see. If I have the legs, I will go for the win but we have wait and see."

Skarnitzl, despite his technical problems, hung onto fourth place on the day and third overall. He also kept the orange leader's jersey of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup on his shoulders.

Greek champion Ilias earned fourth in the Afxentia classification. Paulissen got fifth while Jiri Friedl had bad luck with a technical problem and couldn't finish the race.

"The race was really difficult for me. I had problems with my hands because it was very cold," said Illias. "I'm satisfied with my place. On the last lap, I lost contact to Emil because I couldn't control my bike because I was so cold."

"It was horrible today.. very difficult, no feeling in my hands," said Skarnitzl. "Then my chain sucked and I lost a lot of time. [It's] great to keep the overall jersey though."

Exciting last lap for Langvad

The beginning of the women's race mirrored the men's competition. But it was not the day's winner Annika Langvad (HMTBK) who got away. Elisabeth Brandau (Haibike) took the lead in the start lap and created a gap of about 20 seconds.

But then in the first of three complete laps, Brandau crashed on a downhill and got a puncture. That brought Langvad into the lead which she held until the finish.

"It was crazy, I had to run all the downhill sections because I couldn't brake. Now I'm happy to have the win," said Langvad. "Elisabeth was very strong. I could keep the distance to her constant and thought maybe I could catch her, but then she flatted. It was lucky for me today."

Until the last lap, it looked like it would be an easy win for Langvad, but then the Danish woman crashed and broke her rear brake lever. Without full brakes, the race quickly got "exciting" for the leader, and her gap shrunk from two minutes to just 31 seconds at the finish. It was little like at Sunshine Cup opener, when Langvad flatted in the last lap but was able to hold on for the victory.

Janka Stevkova (CKEpic-Dohnany) fought to gain back time as she battled Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube) and Sue Clarke (Orange Monkey). After a bad start, Engen closed a gap to Stevkova with Clarke more or less on her back wheel.

The positions of these three riders changed throughout the race, until the last lap.

Stevkova made up seconds on a downhill and got away to secure the second spot while Engen was able to take third place like the previous day.

"Yesterday I had a slow puncture with five kilometers and I had to ride in on the rim," said Stevkova. "This cost me a lot of power. Today, I was too tired from that, and I was just glad to finish second."

"I had fun today. It took some time for me to get in it," said Engen. "Janka, Sue and I, we were switching places all the time. I felt tired but I think everyone else did, too. I feels better and better and this is the reason why I'm here."

Clarke thanked Engen for the encouragement she'd gotten during the race and also said, "I'm used to doing stage races on the road, so I know how it feels to race every day," she said.

In the Afxentia overall classification, Engen came closer to Brandau, but the German showed a fighting spirit. She held the time gap down and defended her second place by finishing in fifth position.





The final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup will be held next Sunday at Amathous.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 2:06:29 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:00:12 3 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National 0:01:13 4 Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:01:56 5 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:03:43 6 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:03:54 7 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:04:39 8 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:05:06 9 Henk Japp Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:47 10 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team 0:06:53 11 Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:07:15 12 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas 0:09:02 13 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:10:26 14 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 0:10:36 15 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:11:05 16 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle 0:11:06 17 Jiri Hudeuek (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:11:23 18 Lars Bleckur (Swe) 0:12:44 19 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Infotre-Leecougan 0:13:52 20 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) V.C.Lapomme Marseille 0:14:11 21 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:14:21 22 Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas Ck 0:14:28 23 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:14:47 24 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:15:30 25 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:15:57 26 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways 0:15:58 27 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:16:06 28 Engeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:16:09 29 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:16:54 30 Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:19:06 31 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:19:16 32 Henrik Andersen (Den) HMTBK 0:21:43 33 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:22:24 34 Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:23:01 -2laps Karl Platt (Ger) Bullls Team -2laps Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow -2laps Phillip Maximillian Daum (Ger) Haibike -2laps Evgeniy Vitmanovsky (Rus) -2laps Kristiansen Casper Saltoft (Den) Team T-Bikes -2laps Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow -2laps Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club -2laps Johnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes -2laps Artem Orlov (Rus) -2laps Simon Tarp Jensen (Den) HMTBK -2laps Pierre Yves Facomprez (Fra) Team Look -3laps Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls Team -3laps Klaus Nielsen (Den) -3laps Kasper Busk Den19760607 HMTBK -3laps Michalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol -3laps Ondrej Cink (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team -3laps Skettos Kyriakos (Cyp) Omonoia -3laps Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow -4laps Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) Omonoia -4laps Lass Brun Pedersen (Den) HMTBK -4laps Skettos Timotheos (Cyp) Limassol Club -4laps Alaxander Chioupin (Cyp) Olympiada -5laps Nicolas Tachopoulos (Gre) Greek National -5laps Theodore Loukas (Cyp) Iraklitos DNF Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger DNF Jiri Friedl (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team DNF Alexander Huber (Ger) DNF Jonsson Olof (Swe) O2 Orbea DNF Thomas Dietch (Fra) Bullls Team DNF Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greek National DNS Thomas Litcher (Swi) Mig DNS Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens DNS Oleksandr Kachanov Ukr19820116 ISD Cycling Team DNS Looser Konny (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft DNS Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Team Kalas DNS Hutter Michael (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team DNS Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow DNS Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team DNS Jan Jobanek (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team DNS Justesen Benjamin (Den) Team T-Bikes DNS Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team DNS Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger DNS Fagerli Ole-Christian (Nor) Raumerrytter DNS Claus Crone (Den) Aarhus 1900 Mtb DNS Christopher Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team DNS Kiriakos Papanastasiou (Cyp) Dopi DNS Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls DNS Igor Bogdan (Ukr)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK 1:41:21 2 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany 0:00:31 3 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team 0:01:12 4 Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:26 5 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team 0:03:48 6 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:04:08 7 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:04:28 8 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:08:30 9 Vanessa Mosch (Ger) 0:10:35 10 Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:10:37 11 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia 0:10:49 12 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb 0:12:44 13 Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:12:52 14 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike 0:13:36 15 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look 0:16:15 16 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) 0:20:15 17 Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:24:57 18 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:27:36 19 Irina Malysheva (Rus) 0:33:28 20 Darya Zaytsena (Rus) Karofilm 0:35:04 -2laps Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia DNS Barbara Benko (Hun) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team DNS Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Benelux

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:21:53 2 Anton Stephanov (Rus) 0:00:54 3 Artem Alexandrov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:05:53 4 Egor Kropachev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:07:56 5 Ilya Bykov (Rus) 0:13:22 6 Ilya Dushakov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:14:39 7 Andrey Shirobokov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:24:57 8 Ben Roff (GBr) 0:27:34 -1lap Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Iraklitos -1lap Angelos Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi DNF Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol DNF Alexey Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District DNF Nikita Chubukov (Rus) Karofilm DNF Alexey Solovyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow DNF Mamas Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi DNF Yuri Lebedev (Rus) DNF Sergey Lahanov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow DNF Egor Komin (Rus) Primorskiy District

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Valentin (Fra) V.C.La Pomme Marseille 1:17:16 2 Morris Anthony (GBr) Evans Cycles Rt 0:18:20 DNS Marios Antoniou (Cyp) 0:36:44

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Bodker (Den) T-Bike 1:09:08 2 Victor Korchagin (Rus) Giant - Russia 0:01:32 3 Soren Christensen (Den) HMTBK 0:03:45 4 Mike Hadjiconstantas (Cyp) Limassol Club 0:27:22 DNS Zierke Frederik (Ger)

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 4:16:34 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:01:17 3 Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:04:28 4 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National 0:07:56 5 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:08:55 6 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:11:22 7 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:13:20 8 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team 0:14:38 9 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:15:36 10 Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:17:04 11 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:17:25 12 Jiri Hudeuek (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:18:46 13 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) V.C.Lapomme Marseille 0:19:52 14 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:21:55 15 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:22:08 16 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle 0:23:10 17 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 0:23:24 18 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:24:47 19 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas 0:25:23 20 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Infotre-Leecougan 0:27:12 21 Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas Ck 0:28:17 22 Lars Bleckur (Swe) 0:28:37 23 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:30:29 24 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:31:13 25 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:31:40 26 Fabien Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:33:28 27 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways 0:34:16 28 Engeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:36:08 29 Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:36:18 30 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:37:52 31 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:37:56 32 Henrik Andersen (Den) HMTBK 0:41:09 33 Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:42:52 34 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:44:47

Elite women final general classfication # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK 4:03:53 2 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team 0:06:41 3 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team 0:08:40 4 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic 0:10:13 5 Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:51 6 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:18:52 7 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:26:03 8 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look 0:30:11 9 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team 0:31:14 10 Mosch Vanessa (Ger) 0:31:50 11 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia 0:31:58 12 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:36:34 13 Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:37:51 14 Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:39:39 15 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) 0:43:27 16 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:45:16 17 Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 1:01:47 18 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 1:03:30 19 Darya Zaytsena (Rus) Karofilm 1:20:23 20 Irina Malysheva (Rus) 1:22:59

Master 1 men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Valentin (Fra) V.C.La Pomme Marseille 3:13:47 2 Anthony Morris (GBr) Evans Cycles Rt 0:36:31