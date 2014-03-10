Image 1 of 34 Ondrej Cink wins in Voroklini (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 34 Team bikes hang out in the shade (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 34 The start of the elite men's race in Voroklini (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 34 The start of the elite women's race in Voroklini (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 34 Thomas Litscher sets the pace (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 34 Michalis Karatzis (Image credit: Thomas Weschta) Image 7 of 34 The start of the elite women's race in Voroklini (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 34 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 34 Eventual winner Ondrej Cink (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 34 Racers on a climb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 34 Eventual winner Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 34 Blaza Klemencic (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 13 of 34 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 14 of 34 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 15 of 34 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 16 of 34 Marios Athanasiades (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 17 of 34 Demos Paltayian (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 18 of 34 Julian Schelb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 19 of 34 Peteris Janevics goes down (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 20 of 34 Peteris Janevics crashes (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 21 of 34 Jose Hermida (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 22 of 34 Edvard Vea Iversen (Image credit: Thomas Weschta) Image 23 of 34 Ondrej Cink leads Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 24 of 34 Ondrej Cink leads Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 25 of 34 Marios Athanasiades (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 26 of 34 Ondrej Cink wins in Voroklini (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 27 of 34 Ondrej Cink wins in Voroklini (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 28 of 34 Shun Matsumoto (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 29 of 34 Elite women's podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Blaza Klemencic, Jolanda Neff, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 30 of 34 Elite women's podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Blaza Klemencic, Jolanda Neff, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 31 of 34 Elite men's podium: Rudi van Houts, Jan Skarnitzl, Ondrej Cink, Thomas Litscher, Wolfram Kurschat (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 32 of 34 Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall winner Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 33 of 34 Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall winner Ondrej Cink (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 34 of 34 Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall winners Jolanda Neff and Ondrej Cink (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)

The second and final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup - in Voroklini - ended with a Czech duel. Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) won ahead of Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena Trek). Third place went to Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida). In a close finish in the women's race, Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC) passed Blaza Klemencic (Felt Feenstra) to take her second CSC win. Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) was third. Both Cink and Neff were also crowned overall Sunshine Cup winners.

Men

The men's race came down to a battle between two Czech riders after Rudi van Houts (Multivan-Merida) lost the contact with Cink and Skarnitzl. Prior to that, his teammate José Antonio Hermida had suffered from a flat tire and also came off the lead group. Their other teammate Julian Schelb had crashed and broke a spoke in his rear wheel.

From lap three onward, Cink and Skarnitzl increased their advantage up to as much as 30 seconds while Thomas Litscher tried to reconnect with the chase group. He had struggled a bit on the first lap, but then found his rhythm.

Cink and Skarnitzl stayed together until the final lap. Then Cink took the advantage on an uphill singletrack.

"He was stronger there every lap, and I could not close the gap again," said Skarnitzl. "It was a great race, and I am satisfied with that result. Ondrej was very strong."

The victorious Cink crossed the finish line 17 seconds earlier and of course was happy about his first season win.

"During the week, I felt tired and even yesterday not so good. But today, everything was perfect. I felt super for the whole race and could do what I want," said Cink. "It was a very, very good day for me."

Behind them both, Litscher caught van Houts and left him behind. After the first lap, Litscher was going as fast as leading duo and finally took the third spot on the podium.

"Finally it worked out and that makes me calm. My first lap was not really good, but then I was able to push," said Litscher, who finished 35 seconds after the leaders. "I need concentrate on myself, then it pays off."

Van Houts was a bit unlucky about missing the top three, but not unhappy with his race. "On the uphill, they were stronger, so I tried to be in front when it went into the downhill, so I could make the gap to the rest. Later it was a fight against Wolfram Kurschat. It's a bit a shame to loose the podium at the end," said van Houts.

Kurschat was okay with his first race appearance of the season The 38-year-old Topeak-Ergon rider talked about missing the power to continue pushing after the climbs, compared to the riders already were racing the Afxentia last weekend.

"Finally I am happy with my debut," the German said after six laps of 6km each and the start loop of 3.2km.

In the overall classification of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup, it was the same Czech double. Cink took the orange jersey for the first time, ahead of Skarnitzl.

Women

The second Sunshine Cup victory of Jolanda Neff within two weekends was obviously was deserved. The 21-year-old under 23 world champion punctured in the first of four complete laps. After changing her back wheel, she passed the finish line in seventh with 40 seconds to make up on the three women in the lead group.

Neff fought back and at the end of the following lap, she had already caught the leaders. In lap three, Neff and Klemencic (Feenstra-Felt) got away, Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan-Merida) followed eight seconds behind and Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC) was a further 15 seconds back.

Neff and Klemencic increased the gap and in the last downhill and it came down to an exciting finish. Klemencic was leading and Neff not able to pass, even she probably could have gone faster.

They reached the asphalt and there was a fast corner. "Blaza took the outside line and found the gap to pass her," Neff said.

"I felt pretty strong on the uphill and was okay in the downhill. But Jolanda, she is so fast on the downhill, I had no chance," said Klemencic, who was a bit unhappy about having to race on her training bike. "Unfortunately I didn't get my new bike yet to get used to it. For the race, I am fine with the result."

Neff was smiling after the finish. "Super cool, that I could make it after having this flat tire. I tried to ride my pace. It couldn't go better than to win the whole Cyprus Sunshine Cup," said Neff. Her two wins gave her the CSC overall.

Nine-time world champion Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa said, "I felt strong, but I am not in shape. Of course, I should be happy to make it on the podium, but the body is not so far. I had to control myself and ride on strength. It went pretty well on the uphill and in the technical parts. First podium gives me motivation, it was a good fight with the girls."

Wloszczowska was happy with her first season appearance. "I had a lot of health problems this winter. So it's good to be in the front group, already in the first race. Even if it was too fast for me, I decided to keep up as long as possible. Of course, I am happy with the victory of my teammate," she said.

Sabine Spitz confessed that she could not push so well in Voroklini."Today I was not able to reach my top heartrate. Probably I was not completely fresh. I missed the front group and then had to ride solo."

Record number of participants

More racers than ever competed in Voroklini: 86 men and 38 women in the elite races.

"We are really glad about this improvement and are looking forward to next year. The success of this year gives us motivation to work on some details for 2015. Thanks to all the support we got from the communities, Cyprus Tourism Organization and Cyprus Cycling Federation and also thanks to all the positive comments," said organizer Mike Hadjioannou.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 1:39:50 2 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:00:17 3 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:00:36 4 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:01:00 5 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:42 6 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:31 7 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:02:43 8 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:02:57 9 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:03:47 10 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:03:56 11 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:04:05 12 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:04:22 13 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:04:30 14 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:04:44 15 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:05:10 16 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:05:16 17 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:05:16 18 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) SCS Racing Team 0:05:37 19 Axel Lindh (Swe) SCS Racing Team 0:05:57 20 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:05:57 21 Oleksandr Geraschenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:06:42 22 Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida 0:07:12 23 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:07:13 24 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:07:34 25 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:07:39 26 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:07:45 27 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:08:20 28 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:08:34 29 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Fujibikes Team 0:08:51 30 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:09:06 31 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:09:14 32 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized-Trant-Next-Elliot's 0:09:22 33 Marek Konwa (Pol) Polish National Team 0:09:28 34 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:09:46 35 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:09:49 36 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:09:55 37 Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx Merida Team Kolin 0:10:01 38 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersports Offenburg 0:10:09 39 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:10:13 40 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:10:52 41 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:10:52 42 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:11:19 43 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:11:36 44 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:11:47 45 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:12:00 46 Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:12:02 47 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:12:16 48 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:12:52 49 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:13:48 50 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 0:14:39 51 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:14:54 52 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr 0:15:02 53 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:15:09 54 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim 0:15:35 -1 Lap Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:15:43 -1 Lap Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:15:48 -1 Lap Nicolas Fischer (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:15:56 -1 Lap Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:15:56 -1 Lap Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:15:58 -2 Laps Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:16:04 -2 Laps Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:18:00 -2 Laps Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:18:09 -3 Laps Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:18:55 -3 Laps Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Cosmopolis -3 Laps Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team -3 Laps Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda -3 Laps Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan -3 Laps Aleksei Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy -4 Laps Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy -5 Laps Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Sdyusshor Sestroretsk -3 Laps Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden -4 Laps Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team -4 Laps Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team -4 Laps Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling -4 Laps Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol -4 Laps Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre) Panathinaikos -4 Laps Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol DNF Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team DNF Dmitrii Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix DNF Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA DNF Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie DNF Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team DNF Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team DNS Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 1:18:56 2 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:00:06 3 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida 0:00:50 4 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 0:02:19 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:02:42 6 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost 0:02:55 7 Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:19 8 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:03:47 9 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost 0:04:34 10 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:04:42 11 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:04:53 12 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost 0:05:41 13 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Rusvelo Team 0:06:21 14 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:06:39 15 Paula Gorycka (Pol) Polish National Team 0:06:53 16 Monika Zur (Pol) Polish National Team 0:07:35 17 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:07:43 18 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:07:53 19 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:08:08 20 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team 0:08:22 21 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:09:08 22 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya 0:09:23 23 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:09:37 24 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer Bmc 0:09:42 25 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:10:09 26 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team 0:11:28 27 Nadezhda Antonova (Rus) Rusvelo Team 0:11:42 28 Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:11:42 29 Ingrid Sofie Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:12:44 30 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:15:51 31 Kristina Kirillova (Rus) Rusvelo Team 0:16:05 32 Guzel Akhmadulina (Rus) Uor 2-Karo-D 0:17:19 -1 Lap Marina Filippova (Rus) Karo-Setroretsk -1 Lap Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team -3 Laps Jelena Petrova (Lat) Bikin'cyprus DNF Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin DNF Chantal Eheim (Swi) JB Felt Team DNF Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia

Elite men final Sunshine Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 190 pts 2 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 175 3 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 148 4 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 147 5 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 130 6 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 118 7 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 110 8 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 109 9 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 109 10 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 106 11 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 99 12 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 97 13 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 96 14 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 94 15 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 94 16 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 89 17 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 79 18 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 79 19 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 76 20 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 69 21 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 69 22 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 68 23 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 67 24 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 62 25 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 54 26 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 54 27 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 54 28 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 51 29 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 51 30 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 48 31 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 48 32 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 47 33 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 45 34 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 43 35 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 38 36 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 38 37 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 33 38 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 32 39 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 30 40 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 29 41 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 24 42 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 23 43 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 20 44 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 18 45 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 16 46 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 15 47 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 14 48 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr 13 49 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 12 50 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim 11 51 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 10 52 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 7 53 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 6 54 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 4 55 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 2 56 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 1 57 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 58 Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos 59 Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol 60 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team 61 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team 62 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team 63 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 64 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 65 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 66 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk