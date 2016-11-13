Trending

Skylar Mackey claims Cyntergy Hurtland win

Hildebrandt and Purvis round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team1:05:48
2Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:00:02
3John Purvis (USA)0:00:04
4Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:00:07
5Nicolas Gaurin (USA) PACC0:00:13
6Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross0:00:44
7Alex Ryan (USA) MockOrange Pro CX Team p/b VP C0:01:13
8Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching0:01:50
9Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black0:02:00
10Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross0:02:16
11Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing0:03:48
12Kacey Campbell (USA) 1st city cycling0:05:04
13Derrick Saunders (USA) Smooth Operator0:05:09
14Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
15Olivier Lavigueur (USA) Rossi-thePACK
DNFChris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black

Latest on Cyclingnews