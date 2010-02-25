Trending

Nys, Stybar top final 'cross showdown

Albert comes up short in Indoor 'Cross finale

Tom Meeusen focuses on the track ahead

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Stybar is rim-deep in sand

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nys powers through the sand

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar runs the sand pit

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys posts it

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Bart Wellens hits the wall

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys crests the climb

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Vanthourenhout working up a good sweat indoors

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys shows his mad skills

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Two world champions: Marianne Vos and Zdenek Stybar

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Albert, Stybar and Nys top the podium in Hasselt

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The final podium at the Cyclocross Masters

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:30:53
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:02
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:08
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
5Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank0:00:39
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:45
10Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team
11Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
12Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus0:00:50
13Christian Heule (Swi) RendementhypoCycling Team0:00:58
14Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:01:07
15Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:09
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:19
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:22
18Ben Berden (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team0:01:37
19Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team0:02:10
20Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink

Elimination race
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:23:16
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
7Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
8Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
10Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
12Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
13Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
14Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink
15Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
16Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
17Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
18Ben Berden (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team
19Christian Heule (Swi) RendementhypoCycling Team
20Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

