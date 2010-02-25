Nys, Stybar top final 'cross showdown
Albert comes up short in Indoor 'Cross finale
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:30:53
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:02
|3
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|5
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:39
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|7
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:45
|10
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team
|11
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|12
|Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
|0:00:50
|13
|Christian Heule (Swi) RendementhypoCycling Team
|0:00:58
|14
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:01:07
|15
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:19
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:22
|18
|Ben Berden (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team
|0:01:37
|19
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|0:02:10
|20
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|7
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|8
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team
|11
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|12
|Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
|13
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|14
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink
|15
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|17
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|18
|Ben Berden (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team
|19
|Christian Heule (Swi) RendementhypoCycling Team
|20
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
