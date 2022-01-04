Tom Pidcock wins Cyclocross Gullegem
By Stephen Farrand published
Briton overcomes early puncture to beat Wyseure and Hermans
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second consecutive victory in the Belgian mud on Tuesday, coming back from an early rear puncture to win alone in Gullegem.
The Briton duelled with Quinten Hermans (Tormans) for much of the race but went on to win by 16 seconds. Hermans faded badly in the final two laps after also suffering a puncture and was passed by young teammate Joran Wyseure and so finished third at 20 seconds.
He beat Spanish national champion Felipe Orts for the final spot on the podium, who was fourth at 30 seconds. Veteran Tom Meeusen was fourth at 47 seconds and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) was fifth.
More to follow.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tom Pidcock wins Cyclocross GullegemBriton overcomes early puncture to beat Wyseure and Hermans
-
Sportful Sottozero winter gloves reviewSmartphone compatibility, a super-grippy palm and probably as much warmth as you’ll ever need
-
Van Anrooij wins Cyclocross GullegemDutchwoman tops Rochette and Backstedt in the mud
-
Sage Barlow Titanium gravel bike reviewA dedicated gravel bike that can double up for use across myriad disciplines
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.