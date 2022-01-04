Tom Pidcock wins Cyclocross Gullegem

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second consecutive victory in the Belgian mud on Tuesday, coming back from an early rear puncture to win alone in Gullegem.

The Briton duelled with Quinten Hermans (Tormans) for much of the race but went on to win by 16 seconds. Hermans faded badly in the final two laps after also suffering a puncture and was passed by young teammate Joran Wyseure and so finished third at 20 seconds.

He beat Spanish national champion Felipe Orts for the final spot on the podium, who was fourth at 30 seconds. Veteran Tom Meeusen was fourth at 47 seconds and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) was fifth.

More to follow.