Mourey solos to victory
Gadret outsprints Chainel for second place
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:56:19
|2
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|3
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon
|0:00:42
|5
|Jonathan Lopez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:45
|6
|Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon
|0:02:02
|7
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme
|0:02:11
|8
|Julien Roussel (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|0:02:23
|9
|Lionel Genthon (Fra) VC Romans Péage
|0:02:32
|10
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Super Sport 35
|0:02:56
|11
|Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:03:08
|12
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|0:03:14
|13
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra) US Domont
|0:03:25
|14
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:48
|15
|Alexandre Baillet (Fra) Cc Villeneuve St Germain Soissons
|0:03:54
|16
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) Eseg Douai
|0:04:06
|17
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|18
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|0:04:20
|19
|David Pagnier (Fra) Cc Villeneuve St Germain Soissons
|0:04:24
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra)
|0:04:46
|21
|Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk
|0:05:26
|22
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode
|0:05:49
|23
|Jonathan Bervoets (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Tru
|0:06:02
|24
|Fabien Bourly (Fra)
|0:06:11
|25
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) Profel-Prorace Continental Team
|0:06:19
|26
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|0:06:22
|27
|Camille Thominet (Fra) JS Ferté-Gaucher
|0:06:39
|28
|Anthony Colas (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:06:44
|29
|Sten Raeymakers (Bel)
|30
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) Eseg Douai
|31
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
|32
|Christophe Herisset (Fra)
|33
|Tom De Kort (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|34
|Julien Belgy (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Thomas Ducrot (Fra)
|36
|Alexandre Wypelier (Fra)
|37
|Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)
|38
|Jelle Brackman (Bel) MTB Dreamteam AArtselAAr
|39
|Camille Fiquet (Fra)
|40
|Nicolas Oroy (Fra)
|41
|Olivier Lancien (Fra)
|42
|Mathieu Beaudoin (Fra)
|43
|Renaud Pioline (Fra)
|44
|Mathieu Belguise (Fra)
|45
|Julien Theron (Fra)
|46
|Romain Lobjois (Fra)
|47
|Jean-Marc Corcy (Fra)
|48
|Eddy Raviat (Fra)
