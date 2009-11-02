Trending

Mourey solos to victory

Gadret outsprints Chainel for second place

Results
1Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux0:56:19
2John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
3Steve Chainel (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
4Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon0:00:42
5Jonathan Lopez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille0:01:45
6Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon0:02:02
7Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme0:02:11
8Julien Roussel (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 610:02:23
9Lionel Genthon (Fra) VC Romans Péage0:02:32
10Florian Le Corre (Fra) Super Sport 350:02:56
11Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:03:08
12Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel0:03:14
13Sébastien Hansen (Fra) US Domont0:03:25
14Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:48
15Alexandre Baillet (Fra) Cc Villeneuve St Germain Soissons0:03:54
16Romain Lejeune (Fra) Eseg Douai0:04:06
17Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:04:11
18Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom0:04:20
19David Pagnier (Fra) Cc Villeneuve St Germain Soissons0:04:24
20Sébastien Minard (Fra)0:04:46
21Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk0:05:26
22Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode0:05:49
23Jonathan Bervoets (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Tru0:06:02
24Fabien Bourly (Fra)0:06:11
25Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) Profel-Prorace Continental Team0:06:19
26Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:06:22
27Camille Thominet (Fra) JS Ferté-Gaucher0:06:39
28Anthony Colas (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 930:06:44
29Sten Raeymakers (Bel)
30Romain Lejeune (Fra) Eseg Douai
31Ludovic Dubau (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
32Christophe Herisset (Fra)
33Tom De Kort (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
34Julien Belgy (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
35Thomas Ducrot (Fra)
36Alexandre Wypelier (Fra)
37Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)
38Jelle Brackman (Bel) MTB Dreamteam AArtselAAr
39Camille Fiquet (Fra)
40Nicolas Oroy (Fra)
41Olivier Lancien (Fra)
42Mathieu Beaudoin (Fra)
43Renaud Pioline (Fra)
44Mathieu Belguise (Fra)
45Julien Theron (Fra)
46Romain Lobjois (Fra)
47Jean-Marc Corcy (Fra)
48Eddy Raviat (Fra)

