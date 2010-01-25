Trending

Peeters leads all-Belgian podium in Lanarvily

Berden, Van den Bosch podium in France

Elite Men
1Rob Peeters (Bel)0:58:43
2Ben Berden (Bel)0:00:39
3Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)0:00:53
4Jan Verstraeten (Bel)0:02:06
5Ludovic Renard (Fra)0:03:01
6Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)0:03:11
7Mathieu Halleguen (Fra)0:03:28
8Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra)
9Cyril Gautier (Fra)0:03:43
10Yoann Corbihan (Fra)0:03:57
11Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:04:17
12Christophe Laborie (Fra)0:04:48
13Filip Eberl (Cze)0:05:10
14Lilian Jegou (Fra)0:05:36
15Romuald Gillard (Fra)0:05:51
16Frédéric Guesdon (Fra)0:06:01
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra)0:06:19
18Julien Simon (Fra)
19Florian Guillou (Fra)0:06:28
20Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
21Adrien Duault (Fra)
22Nicolas Lemaitre (Fra)
23Jimmy Casper (Fra)
24Laurent Le Gac (Fra)
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra)
26Petr Novotný (Cze)
27Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra)
28Henrik Quillien (Fra)
29Iwan Le Dors (Fra)
30Bruno Billant (Fra)
31Mickaël Calvez (Fra)
32Romain Lebreton (Fra)
33Yoan Morvan (Fra)
34Thomas Capitaine (Fra)
35Lionel Beret (Fra)
36Anthony Vignes (Fra)
37Maxime Cornic (Fra)
38Lionel Calvez (Fra)
39Sylvain Morin (Fra)
40Ludovic Provost (Fra)
41Johan Le Bon (Fra)
42Fernand Goacoulou (Fra)
43Loic Le Hir (Fra)
44Cédric Sanquer (Fra)
45Youen André (Fra)
46Mickael Burel (Fra)
47Julien Le Borgne (Fra)
48Jean Paul Lapart (Fra)
49Alain Le Bras (Fra)
50Ronan Le Bourg (Fra)
51Jeff Le Beaudour (Fra)
52Erwan Petillon (Fra)
53Jean Paul Gourves (Fra)

