Peeters leads all-Belgian podium in Lanarvily
Berden, Van den Bosch podium in France
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|0:58:43
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:00:39
|3
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)
|0:00:53
|4
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel)
|0:02:06
|5
|Ludovic Renard (Fra)
|0:03:01
|6
|Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
|0:03:11
|7
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra)
|0:03:28
|8
|Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra)
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra)
|0:03:43
|10
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
|0:03:57
|11
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:04:17
|12
|Christophe Laborie (Fra)
|0:04:48
|13
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:05:10
|14
|Lilian Jegou (Fra)
|0:05:36
|15
|Romuald Gillard (Fra)
|0:05:51
|16
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra)
|0:06:01
|17
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra)
|0:06:19
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra)
|19
|Florian Guillou (Fra)
|0:06:28
|20
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
|21
|Adrien Duault (Fra)
|22
|Nicolas Lemaitre (Fra)
|23
|Jimmy Casper (Fra)
|24
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra)
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra)
|26
|Petr Novotný (Cze)
|27
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra)
|28
|Henrik Quillien (Fra)
|29
|Iwan Le Dors (Fra)
|30
|Bruno Billant (Fra)
|31
|Mickaël Calvez (Fra)
|32
|Romain Lebreton (Fra)
|33
|Yoan Morvan (Fra)
|34
|Thomas Capitaine (Fra)
|35
|Lionel Beret (Fra)
|36
|Anthony Vignes (Fra)
|37
|Maxime Cornic (Fra)
|38
|Lionel Calvez (Fra)
|39
|Sylvain Morin (Fra)
|40
|Ludovic Provost (Fra)
|41
|Johan Le Bon (Fra)
|42
|Fernand Goacoulou (Fra)
|43
|Loic Le Hir (Fra)
|44
|Cédric Sanquer (Fra)
|45
|Youen André (Fra)
|46
|Mickael Burel (Fra)
|47
|Julien Le Borgne (Fra)
|48
|Jean Paul Lapart (Fra)
|49
|Alain Le Bras (Fra)
|50
|Ronan Le Bourg (Fra)
|51
|Jeff Le Beaudour (Fra)
|52
|Erwan Petillon (Fra)
|53
|Jean Paul Gourves (Fra)
