Trebon wins Los Angeles 'cross
Owen, Summerhill on podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:01:37
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|4
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|5
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|6
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:04
|8
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:05
|9
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:00:06
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:43
|12
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:50
|13
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:00:52
|14
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:04
|15
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:11
|16
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
|0:02:39
|17
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|0:02:49
|18
|Nicholas Lemke (USA)
|0:02:51
|19
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|0:02:53
|20
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:03:34
|21
|Bryson Perry (USA)
|0:03:58
|22
|Jared Kessler (USA)
|0:04:02
|23
|Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:04:18
|24
|Nick Schaffner (USA)
|0:04:23
|25
|Walton Brush (USA)
|0:04:47
|26
|Cory Greenberg (USA) 10 Speed Coffee-Pedalersfork
|0:06:35
|27
|Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|0:06:51
|28
|Jay Kwan (USA)
|0:07:00
|29
|Anastasio Flores, Jr. (USA)
|0:07:20
|30
|Derek Yarra (USA)
|0:07:58
|31
|David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|0:08:32
|32 (-2 laps)
|Robert Meighan (USA)
|33
|Aubrey Smentkowski (USA)
|34 (-3 laps)
|Kailin Waterman (USA)
|DNF
|Jason Siegle (USA)
|DNF
|Brian Finnerty (USA)
|DNS
|Tyler Schwartz (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
