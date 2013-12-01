Trending

Trebon wins Los Angeles 'cross

Owen, Summerhill on podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:01:37
2Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:00:01
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
4Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
5Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
6Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
7James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:00:04
8Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:05
9Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX0:00:06
10Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
11Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:43
12Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:50
13Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:00:52
14Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:04
15Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:11
16Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles0:02:39
17Keegan Swenson (USA)0:02:49
18Nicholas Lemke (USA)0:02:51
19Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:02:53
20Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:03:34
21Bryson Perry (USA)0:03:58
22Jared Kessler (USA)0:04:02
23Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:04:18
24Nick Schaffner (USA)0:04:23
25Walton Brush (USA)0:04:47
26Cory Greenberg (USA) 10 Speed Coffee-Pedalersfork0:06:35
27Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17-Cylance0:06:51
28Jay Kwan (USA)0:07:00
29Anastasio Flores, Jr. (USA)0:07:20
30Derek Yarra (USA)0:07:58
31David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT0:08:32
32 (-2 laps)Robert Meighan (USA)
33Aubrey Smentkowski (USA)
34 (-3 laps)Kailin Waterman (USA)
DNFJason Siegle (USA)
DNFBrian Finnerty (USA)
DNSTyler Schwartz (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT

