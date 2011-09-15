Image 1 of 51 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant) declares victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 51 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant) takes the men's sprint finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 51 CrossVegas men's podium (l-r): Rob Peeters, Lars van der Haar and Christian Heule (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 51 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) making good use of those long legs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 51 A racer on the run mid-race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 51 Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) running the stairs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 51 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant) riding one of the sets of stairs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 51 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) with the race lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 51 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) playing a bit of catch-up early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 51 Jeremy Powers (Team Rapha-Focus) racing with the lead group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 51 Eventual winner Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant) biding his time. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 51 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant) racing in third position early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 51 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) running in second position. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 51 USA champion Todd Wells (Specialized) riding the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 51 Barry Wicks (Kona) having a good race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 51 Men’s podium (L to R): Rob Peeters (Telnet-Fidea) 3rd; Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant) 1st; Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) 2nd. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 51 Bart Wellens (Telnet-Fidea) at the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 51 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant) being interviewed after the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 51 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant) edging away in the sprint. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 51 The final sprint started early with Rob Peeters leading. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 51 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) taking a flier. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 51 Robert Marion (American Classic) putting in a very strong race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 51 Kevin Fish (KCCX Fuji) rounding a tight corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 51 Jeremy Powers (Team Rapha-Focus) checking on who is with him. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 51 Jerome Townsend (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 51 Rob Peeters (Telnet-Fidea) took off on lap one by riding over the barriers and up the steps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 51 All the main contenders marking Trebon. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 51 Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) comes through the start-finish with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 51 Jeremy Powers about to do his first race for Team Rapha-Focus. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 51 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) with one of his new bikes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 51 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 51 US 'cross champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 51 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 51 Rob Peeters (Telnet-Fidea) on the front row at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 51 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) won CrossVegas two years ago. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 51 Christian Heule racing for the first time for Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 51 The men head out onto the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 51 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leads after the start loop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 51 Fans hand up dollar bills to keep the racers going hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 51 Some riders chose to run the barriers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 51 Making it over a barrier. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 51 Rabobank-Giant's Bart Aernouts and Lars van der Haar bunny hop the barriers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 51 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) leading through the big run-up section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 51 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) at the top of the run-up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 51 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) leading the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 46 of 51 Big crowds came out for 'cross racing in Vegas. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 47 of 51 The number three of race winner Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 48 of 51 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) looks back to check his gap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 49 of 51 Fans cheer on a rider through the barriers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 50 of 51 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leading the race part way through. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 51 of 51 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) entertains the fans near the barriers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

In spite of a stacked field of top senior talent, reigning under-23 world cyclo-cross champion Lars van der Haar gave Rabobank-Giant the victory in CrossVegas, taking a photo-finish sprint from Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea).

"It was amazing, I could not see the line so I wasn't sure I won." said van der Haar, who was happy the race came back together in the final lap for a 9-rider sprint. "I have a strong explosive sprint, and it's hard to get away here because the grass is so heavy and in the wind, it's amazing - last year I was 8th place and this year first, it's a big win."

Van der Haar underscored the importance of the race for his bike sponsor Giant, which had a large presence at the course, and for getting UCI points ahead of his European competitors who won't race until the end of this month.

The 20-year-old Dutch talent bided his time as the top names like two-time world champion Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) whittled down the race to 10 riders in the closing laps of the hour-long race. While most of the other riders put in attacks, Van der Haar was content to sit back and hope the race stayed together so he could unleash his powerful sprint.

"I don't think I'm the strongest guy here, I'm young and I don't have the power these guys have, so I really have to follow them," Van der Haar told Cyclingnews. "I was dying ten times a lap out there, I had a really rough race. But at the end, on the last lap it came together again, and I started my sprint and in the last 50m they died and I could get past them."

After an action-packed first half of the race, where the composition at the front of the race changed constantly, an elite group of 10 formed at the head of the race to battle out the remaining laps.

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) put in the night's first serious attack, gaining a 10 second lead with three laps to go.

The group containing Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant), Van der Haar, Heule, Powers, Johnson, Trebon, Wells, Wellens and Peeters kept Driscoll at a steady gap until Wellens hit out on the next lap and made his way across to Driscoll.

The American quickly faded while Wellens pushed on, holding off the chase for nearly two full laps before surrendering to the last lap surges of first Powers then Trebon and fading back.

Wellens showed that the spark which netted him two world titles during his career is back after a difficult few years, plagued with injury and lacking in top victories. His attack was only nullified by the concerted efforts of Powers and Trebon in the final lap.

"It was a little bit of a gamble," Wellens said of his move. "It was waiting, waiting or going for the attack, and I choose the attack. I came with Driscoll and I thought with two we are stronger than alone, but he was not good enough so I go alone with still three laps. It was long - half a lap too long."

"We played the team play," said Peeters. "It looked good for Bart, but in the last lap we took him back, and then it was my turn to jump. It all went good, but I missed it in the sprint. I am going to think about this moment for a long time."

Peeters launched his counter-attack heading into the final 500m, but had used too much and gained too little ground at final turn, and it was Van der Haar who had enough left to dash up the hill and steal the win in the sprint, leaving Heule and Peeters to learn who was runner-up after a photo finish decision.

Peeters collapsed onto the grass after the finish and stayed down, trying to catch his breath and overcome his disappointment for the loss for a good few minutes.

"I was totally a bloc and couldn't turn my gear, so at the finish they jumped over me. I am disappointed I lost the victory, but I'm glad I have the good form. It's a mixed feeling," Peeters said. "I know my sprint is not so good and I'm going to work on it. It cost me the victory."