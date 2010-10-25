Image 1 of 21 Stage seven is ready to roll (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 21 A day in the saddle is always fun, even if it's hard (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 21 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 21 Hit it hard! (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 21 Even the water is an ocre orange colour (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 21 The long and very straight road (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 21 There were some brief sections of road (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 8 of 21 Bart Brentjens took the stage (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 9 of 21 Philipp Ludescher of Austria (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 10 of 21 Christoph Sokoll has a suspected broken collarbone after a crash (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 11 of 21 Splash! (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 12 of 21 The race is on (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 13 of 21 They're off! (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 14 of 21 an arial shot of the riders (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 15 of 21 A long straight road and a long bunch of bikers (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 16 of 21 A river crossing (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 17 of 21 In the bush (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 18 of 21 Spectacular countryside (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 19 of 21 There were some great shots from the air (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 20 of 21 The riders had to go under an fence (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 21 of 21 The riders are dirty and tired...but happy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

Today the race leaders beat the seventh day itch: on the stage from Mt Mulgrave to Laura, which was marked with heat, wind, dust and river crossings, Bart Brentjens claimed stage win number three. The Dutch rider decided the sprint against Switzerland's Urs Huber and Austrian Philipp Ludescher. Heroic was the performance of the Carinthian rider Christoph Sokoll: he finished despite a possible broken collarbone.

Three of the eight riders, who arrived with muddy faces and a good 20 minute lead on the chaser group at the aboriginal settlement of Laura, had known since the early morning hours what was ahead of them: both Urs Huber, who leads the overall ranking by 4:19 and chaser Bart Brentjens, as well as current third Mike Mulkens knew the 151km long stage from last year. The conclusions that they drew from having a head start in terms of knowing the track, however, were completely different.

Whilst Mike Mulkens attacked right at the beginning, Huber and Brentjens tried to preserve their energy whilst riding along the endlessly long and dusty roads, which where riddled with river crossings. In the end, the tactics of the two leaders were more effective.

"I kicked off the sprint a little bit too early and was quite tired also from the strong headwind and from riding ahead of the group for quite a while," said Bart Brentjens.

After a time of 4:53:56 the strength of the previous World and Olympic champion was still sufficient to claim the stage win. Urs Huber would have loved to do the same, but the attack of the Swiss rider came a little too late. However, overall the current race leader was quite happy with his second place coming in just one second behind the winner.

"So close, again!" said a disappointed Philipp Ludescher, who rolled across the finish line right after Huber. Because his prospects in the overall rankings are slim due to mechanical failures earlier in the race, he wants nothing more than a stage win. "I messed up the sandy corner before the finish straight and was hanging onto the wrong wheel," said the youngest participant at this year's Crocodile Trophy.

"It's a shame. I felt strong and really thought that I could make it," said an equally disappointed Mike Mulkens. After his early attack the 30-year old Belgian rider was caught at kilometre 100 by eight riders. In the final sprint a crash spoilt his lead position, which he had claimed about three kilometres before the finish line.

Suspense around the leaders' jerseys

A broken seatpost clamp cost Jaan Kirsipuu (M2) from Estonia precious minutes in the overall masters classification. "The leader jersey is the least of my worries," said Kirsipuu. "I'm more preoccupied how I will get the saddle fixed for tomorrow and well enough so that it doesn't constantly shift from side to side."

Once again the two resourceful Croc-Trophy mechanics Micha and Garrett will face a few challenges, already having their hands full with bikes that have been put through dusty and muddy alternating baths by their owners.

A thankful recipient of the leader's jersey would have been Cristof Mariën (M1), who continued riding the last 20km in the leading group despite a flat tire. The attack of the Belgian rider, however, was aimed at his own age group, which he currently heads up. From Jaan Kirsipuu he is still 40 minutes away.

A bit of excitement was also happening around the women's leader jersey: Abby McLennan's team was involved in a crash. Even though the Australian got away without any harm, her husband and fellow team rider Scott fell back with a mechanical and later suffered circulatory problems and arrived at Laura with a fairly long delay.

And another rider almost didn't reach the finish at the outset of the Cape York peninsula on his bike. The Austrian rider Christoph Sokoll participated in an early attack and crashed badly at a muddy river crossing. After medical care and under the watchful eyes of the marshals in the sweeper car, the 24-year old fought his 135km long remaining way back to the finish, despite a possible broken collarbone.

First Australian across the line and in today's top 10 was Hans Dielacher (M3), coming through in 5:15:17. Dielacher said of the stage, "It was so hot and hard. I'm really pleased with my progress so far, I wanted to get on the podium in my category and I'm really happy with where I am."

Tuesday's stage thrusts riders eastward against roads of corrugation and holes filled with bull dust and sand while they constantly fight a strong headwind for the entire 142km to Cooktown.

Men 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 4:53:56 2 Urs Huber (Swi) 0:00:01 3 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 4 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:00:09 5 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:00:31 6 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 0:00:50 7 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:01:04 8 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 0:24:23 9 RÃ©ne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage 0:25:18 10 Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 0:37:29 11 Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 12 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 0:37:30 13 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 0:50:42 14 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 0:54:20 15 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 1:20:08 16 Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 1:47:54 17 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) 3:10:59 DNF Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain

Women 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 6:14:42 2 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 1:33:30 3 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 1:33:41 4 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 1:35:05 5 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 2:00:24 6 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 2:12:00

M1 1 Christof MariÃ«n (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 4:55:00 2 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:20:17 3 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:49:24 4 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:49:40 5 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:52:07 6 Peter Clayton (Aus) 0:53:06 7 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 0:56:56 8 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:57:03 9 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:57:20 10 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 1:05:42 11 Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik 1:07:13 12 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 1:10:08 13 Sven MariÃ«n (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 1:15:13 14 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 1:15:42 15 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum 1:19:42 16 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 1:31:26 17 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 4:01:42 DNF Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen DNF David Wood AUD DNF Nathan Sandford AUD

M2 1 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden 5:18:42 2 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:00:02 3 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:00:31 4 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:00:33 5 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:22:01 6 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 0:28:29 7 Julius Vincze (Aut) 0:28:33 8 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:33:17 9 Darren Withers (Aus) 0:33:19 10 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 0:36:40 11 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 1:00:41 12 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG 1:23:07 13 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 14 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 1:23:08

M3 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 5:15:17 2 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:18:49 3 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:37:41 4 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 0:45:25 5 Joachim OberfÃ¶ll (Ger) 0:46:56 6 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 0:59:10 7 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken 1:00:56 8 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 1:07:21 9 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 10 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG 1:26:32 11 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG 2:32:55 DNF Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden

E-bike 1 Klaus Sever (Aut) 8:04:56 DNF Udo Huber (Aut)

General classification after stage 7

Men general classification 1 Urs Huber (Swi) 23:25:10 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 0:04:22 3 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:34:05 4 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:59:04 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:25:38 6 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 1:56:56 7 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 2:19:22 8 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 2:32:44 9 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 2:41:16 10 Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 2:49:14 11 RÃ©ne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage 2:49:22 12 Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 4:29:21 13 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 5:21:16 14 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 5:22:42 15 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) 6:30:39 16 Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 7:24:43 17 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 7:50:32

Women general classification 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 30:36:32 2 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 6:10:53 3 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 6:54:24 4 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 8:15:52 5 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 9:31:28 6 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 10:02:24

M1 general classification 1 Christof MariÃ«n (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 25:35:11 2 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:21:51 3 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 1:34:43 4 Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik 2:25:12 5 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 3:05:14 6 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 3:09:56 7 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 4:22:41 8 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 4:40:52 9 Sven MariÃ«n (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 4:50:04 10 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 4:56:03 11 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 4:56:46 12 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 5:00:36 13 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum 5:11:14 14 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 5:37:59 15 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 5:53:19 16 Peter Clayton (Aus) 7:04:48 17 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 8:57:00

M2 general classification 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 25:12:31 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:36:51 3 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 2:48:50 4 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 2:54:59 5 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden 3:01:11 6 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 4:02:04 7 Julius Vincze (Aut) 4:30:56 8 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 4:36:11 9 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 4:47:31 10 Darren Withers (Aus) 5:44:50 11 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 5:51:14 12 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 7:05:35 13 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 7:22:46 14 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG 9:36:04

M3 general classification 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 25:49:28 2 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 1:54:54 3 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken 2:33:58 4 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 4:00:08 5 Joachim OberfÃ¶ll (Ger) 4:50:11 6 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken 6:09:23 7 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG 6:39:08 8 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 6:46:57 9 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 7:08:10 10 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken 7:23:05 11 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG 10:01:23

E-bike general classification 1 Klaus Sever (Aut) 38:59:25