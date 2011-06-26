Trending

Radotic tops time trial

Pletikapa, Gracin medal

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Radotic (Cro) BK Tenna- Kaizen0:10:58
2Daria Pletikapa (Cro) BK Lokomotiva0:01:14
3Jelena Gracin (Cro) BK Tenna- Kaizen0:01:22
4Eva Klaric (Cro) BK Sv. Nedjelja0:02:02
5Romina Golub (Cro) BD Sloga0:02:22
6Sofija Novoselic (Cro) BK Kalorija0:02:31

