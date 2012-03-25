Trending

Fedrigo wins final stage of Critérium International

Evans secures overall victory

Image 1 of 16

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 16

Cadel Evans (BMC) remained focussed on the overall

Cadel Evans (BMC) remained focussed on the overall
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 16

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped out of the mountains classification lead

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped out of the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 16

Luke Rowe (Sky Procycling) was the overnight leader in the young rider competition

Luke Rowe (Sky Procycling) was the overnight leader in the young rider competition
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 16

Stage 3 gets underway

Stage 3 gets underway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 16

Cadel Evans (BMC) also won the points classification

Cadel Evans (BMC) also won the points classification
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 16

Fedrigo salutes as he crosses the finish line

Fedrigo salutes as he crosses the finish line
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 16

Evans toughs it out on the ascent to the finish

Evans toughs it out on the ascent to the finish
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 16

Evans shows some of his descending skills

Evans shows some of his descending skills
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 16

Sky Procycling took out the Team prize at the Criterium International

Sky Procycling took out the Team prize at the Criterium International
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 16

The final general classification podium

The final general classification podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 16

Evans is rushed to the presentation area after the stage

Evans is rushed to the presentation area after the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 16

Evans was all smiles following his win at the Critérium International

Evans was all smiles following his win at the Critérium International
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 16

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) takes the sprint at Porto-Vecchio

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) takes the sprint at Porto-Vecchio
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 16

Cadel Evans (BMC) took the overall Criterium International

Cadel Evans (BMC) took the overall Criterium International
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 16

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) takes the final stage of Criterium International

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) takes the final stage of Criterium International
(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) sprinted to the win on the mountaintop finish of the Criterium International finale, whilst Cadel Evans used a fourth-place finish to seal his overall victory. Second place went to Rinaldo Nocentini of AG2R, with Sky's Lars-Petter Nordhaug third of the four-man group which went for the stage win.

Evans took the win by showing he could climb as well as time-trial, having taken over the lead Saturday in the race's test. He stayed at the front nearly the whole climb, putting his stamp on the stage, even if he was unwilling or unable to shake his competitors.

The loser of the day was Sky's Michael Rogers, who missed the jump to the lead group and dropped from second to fourth overall. Fedrigo moved into second place, with the time bonuses. Those same time bonuses lifted Nocentini to third and Nordhaug to fourth overall.

“Yesterday was a good indication and a nice confidence boost,” Evans said. “Sometimes things go well and it all comes together. Up until this point, I had trouble bringing things together. But I knew to keep working at it and things would come together. It's a good indication, but we have big races still to come.

“As a team we worked really well today,” Evans said. “Today, the young guys started out and I think for them it was an honor for them to ride in a part of France for the yellow jersey.”

A decisive mountaintop finish

George Bennet (RadioShack-Nissan), Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) had made up the day's breakaway, but were caught again, nearly at the foot of the day's final climb.

Euskaltel moved to the front on the closing climb, with Egoi Martinez doing a lot of the lead work apparently riding for Igor Anton.

The climb took its toll and the group shrank dramatically as it went up. Alexandre Geniez of Project 1t4i took off on a solo break, and he had a lead of up nearly 30 seconds, but the BMC-led group didn't let him get away.

Anton was the first to jump from the group, with Evans alertly on his wheel. Rogers jumped too and quickly passed not just them but also Geniez. There were only two km to go, but with only one second between leader Evans and second-ranked Rogers, Evans could take no chances.

He put himself in command, grinding his way to the front. Evans directly followed when Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) took off.

Shortly after the one km marker, Fedrigo and Nordhaug worked their way up to them and the leader saw he had to do it alone. He took off on the slightly flatter section and kept his lead until the closing sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:52:34
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Cervelo
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i
12Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:36
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:48
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:30
21Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
23Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:19
24Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:27
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i0:02:39
27David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Cervelo0:02:55
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
29Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:45
33Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
39Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
40Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
41Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
43Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
44Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:53
45Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:34
46Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:13
48Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
49Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:02
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:58
52Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
53Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
54Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
56Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Cervelo
57Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
58Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
60Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
61Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
62John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
64Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
65Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:08:29
66Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
67Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:45
69Toms Skujinš (Lat) La Pomme Marseille0:09:11
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:09:38
71Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:50
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:10:16
73Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
74Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
75Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
76Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:18
77Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
78Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:53
79David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:26
80Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:11:58
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
82Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
83Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
85Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:25
86Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:13:39
87Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
88Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:13:58
89Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:14:00
90Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
91Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:18
92Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:38
93Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:39
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:56
95Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:05
96Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:16
97Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:17:12
98Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 930:17:36
99Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
100Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo0:21:01
101Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
102Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
103Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i0:22:16
104George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:28
DNFThimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFDamien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAndrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNSJoost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15pts
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling10
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
5Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Barracuda6
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Sprint 1 - Roccapina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U232
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Pianottoli-Caldarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan3pts
2Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1

Col De Bacinu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Côte De Levie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Côte D'Arbellara
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
3Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2

Côte De Sartene
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
3Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2

Col De l'Ospedale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i4:52:55
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:27
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:09
5Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:06
6Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:34
7Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
10Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:24
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:04:13
13Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:52
15Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:05:41
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:37
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:08:08
19Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille0:08:50
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:17
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:29
24Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:11:37
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:04
27Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:13:37
28Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:13:39
29Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:17
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:35
31Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille0:16:51
32Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 930:17:15
33Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:20:40
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
36Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i0:21:55
37George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:38:23
2Sky Procycling0:00:03
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:34
4BMC Racing Team0:03:47
5FDJ-Big Mat0:05:39
6Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:20
7Saur - Sojasun0:06:57
8Team Europcar0:07:02
9RadioShack-Nissan0:07:10
10Bretagne - Schuller
11Garmin-Barracuda0:07:35
12Project 1t4i0:08:21
13Colombia - Coldeportes0:09:17
14Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:17:57
15La Pomme-Marseille0:19:20
16Auber 930:19:30

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7:03:43
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:08
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:09
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:23
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:38
8Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:42
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Cervelo0:01:28
14Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:29
16Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:30
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:33
18Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:35
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:48
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i0:02:40
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:12
23Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:21
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:31
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:33
26David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Cervelo0:03:46
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:47
28Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 930:03:56
29Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:02
30Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:07
31Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:09
32Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:10
33Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:12
35Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:16
36Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:25
37Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:31
38Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:41
39Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:55
40Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:57
41Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:00
42Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:43
43Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i0:06:56
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:07:12
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:13
46Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:33
47Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:35
48Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:36
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo0:08:03
50Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:07
51Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:08:14
52Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:19
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:20
54Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:22
55Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:08:31
56Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:56
57Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:59
58Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:09:05
59Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:09:15
60Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
61Toms Skujinš (Lat) La Pomme Marseille0:09:43
62Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:09:49
63Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:05
64Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Cervelo0:10:07
65Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:29
66Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:10:35
67Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:44
68Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:10:45
69John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
70Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo0:11:20
71Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:11:42
72Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:53
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:58
74Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:14
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:27
76Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:30
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:39
78Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:46
79Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:25
80Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:50
81Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:00
82Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:16
83David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:30
84Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:14:46
85Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 930:15:01
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:04
87Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:15:24
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:26
89Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:48
90Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:18
91Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:26
92Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:16:50
93Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:43
94Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:20:21
95Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
96Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:20:31
97Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:57
98Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 930:22:19
99George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:23:33
100Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo0:23:56
101Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 930:24:37
102Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i0:27:15
103Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:27:30
104Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i0:29:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team23pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano18
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling16
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
5Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller15
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling10
8Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille10
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan7
11Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
12Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 937
13Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan6
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Barracuda6
16Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
17Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
18Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
20David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda5
21Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar5
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
27Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
29Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
30Tom Dumoulin (Fra) Project 1t4i2
31Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24pts
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan12
3Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
4Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille4
7Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2
9David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar7:05:12
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i0:00:04
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:43
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:02
5Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 930:02:27
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:40
7Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:41
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:43
9Ben King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:12
10Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:03:28
11Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:14
12Tom Dumoulin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:05:27
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:43
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:06
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:06:34
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:50
17Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:30
18Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:07:36
19Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:46
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
21Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille0:08:14
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:08:20
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:58
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:47
25Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:13:17
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:35
27Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:19
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:49
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:14
30Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille0:18:52
31Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:02
32Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 930:20:50
33George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:04
34Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:22:27
35Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i0:25:46
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Chn) Project 1t4i0:26:01
37Cheng Ji (Ger) Project 1t4i0:27:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling21:12:07
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
3BMC Racing Team0:03:34
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:49
5FDJ-Big Mat0:05:44
6RadioShack-Nissan0:07:12
7Bretagne - Schuller0:08:04
8Team Europcar0:08:26
9Saur - Sojasun0:09:10
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:12
11Garmin-Barracuda0:09:23
12Project 1t4i0:09:56
13Colombia - Coldeportes0:11:07
14La Pomme-Marseille0:20:25
15Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:20:36
16Auber 930:22:03

