Image 1 of 16 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 16 Cadel Evans (BMC) remained focussed on the overall (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 16 Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped out of the mountains classification lead (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 16 Luke Rowe (Sky Procycling) was the overnight leader in the young rider competition (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 16 Stage 3 gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 16 Cadel Evans (BMC) also won the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 16 Fedrigo salutes as he crosses the finish line (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 16 Evans toughs it out on the ascent to the finish (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 16 Evans shows some of his descending skills (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 16 Sky Procycling took out the Team prize at the Criterium International (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 16 The final general classification podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 16 Evans is rushed to the presentation area after the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 16 Evans was all smiles following his win at the Critérium International (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 16 Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) takes the sprint at Porto-Vecchio (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 16 Cadel Evans (BMC) took the overall Criterium International (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 16 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) takes the final stage of Criterium International (Image credit: ASO)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) sprinted to the win on the mountaintop finish of the Criterium International finale, whilst Cadel Evans used a fourth-place finish to seal his overall victory. Second place went to Rinaldo Nocentini of AG2R, with Sky's Lars-Petter Nordhaug third of the four-man group which went for the stage win.

Evans took the win by showing he could climb as well as time-trial, having taken over the lead Saturday in the race's test. He stayed at the front nearly the whole climb, putting his stamp on the stage, even if he was unwilling or unable to shake his competitors.

The loser of the day was Sky's Michael Rogers, who missed the jump to the lead group and dropped from second to fourth overall. Fedrigo moved into second place, with the time bonuses. Those same time bonuses lifted Nocentini to third and Nordhaug to fourth overall.

“Yesterday was a good indication and a nice confidence boost,” Evans said. “Sometimes things go well and it all comes together. Up until this point, I had trouble bringing things together. But I knew to keep working at it and things would come together. It's a good indication, but we have big races still to come.

“As a team we worked really well today,” Evans said. “Today, the young guys started out and I think for them it was an honor for them to ride in a part of France for the yellow jersey.”

A decisive mountaintop finish

George Bennet (RadioShack-Nissan), Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) had made up the day's breakaway, but were caught again, nearly at the foot of the day's final climb.

Euskaltel moved to the front on the closing climb, with Egoi Martinez doing a lot of the lead work apparently riding for Igor Anton.

The climb took its toll and the group shrank dramatically as it went up. Alexandre Geniez of Project 1t4i took off on a solo break, and he had a lead of up nearly 30 seconds, but the BMC-led group didn't let him get away.

Anton was the first to jump from the group, with Evans alertly on his wheel. Rogers jumped too and quickly passed not just them but also Geniez. There were only two km to go, but with only one second between leader Evans and second-ranked Rogers, Evans could take no chances.

He put himself in command, grinding his way to the front. Evans directly followed when Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) took off.

Shortly after the one km marker, Fedrigo and Nordhaug worked their way up to them and the leader saw he had to do it alone. He took off on the slightly flatter section and kept his lead until the closing sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:52:34 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 6 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Cervelo 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 12 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:48 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:03 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:30 21 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 23 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:19 24 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:27 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:02:39 27 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:55 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 29 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:45 33 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 39 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 40 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 41 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 43 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:53 45 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:04:34 46 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:13 48 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 49 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:02 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:58 52 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 54 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 56 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Cervelo 57 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 58 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 60 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 61 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 62 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 64 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 65 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:08:29 66 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 67 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:45 69 Toms Skujinš (Lat) La Pomme Marseille 0:09:11 70 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:38 71 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:50 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:10:16 73 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 74 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 75 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 76 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:18 77 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 78 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:53 79 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:26 80 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:11:58 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 82 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 83 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:25 86 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 0:13:39 87 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 88 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:13:58 89 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:14:00 90 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 91 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:18 92 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:38 93 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:39 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:56 95 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:05 96 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:16 97 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille 0:17:12 98 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 0:17:36 99 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 100 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:01 101 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 102 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 103 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i 0:22:16 104 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:28 DNF Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Cervelo DNF Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNS Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 pts 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 6 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Barracuda 6 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Sprint 1 - Roccapina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23 2 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Pianottoli-Caldarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 3 pts 2 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Col De Bacinu # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Côte De Levie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Côte D'Arbellara # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 3 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2

Côte De Sartene # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 3 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2

Col De l'Ospedale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 4:52:55 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:27 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:09 5 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:06 6 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:34 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:24 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:04:13 13 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:52 15 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:05:41 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:37 17 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:08:08 19 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille 0:08:50 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:17 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:29 24 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:32 25 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:11:37 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:04 27 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:13:37 28 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:13:39 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:17 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:35 31 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille 0:16:51 32 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 0:17:15 33 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:20:40 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 36 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i 0:21:55 37 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 14:38:23 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:03 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:34 4 BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 5 FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:39 6 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:20 7 Saur - Sojasun 0:06:57 8 Team Europcar 0:07:02 9 RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:10 10 Bretagne - Schuller 11 Garmin-Barracuda 0:07:35 12 Project 1t4i 0:08:21 13 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:09:17 14 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:17:57 15 La Pomme-Marseille 0:19:20 16 Auber 93 0:19:30

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7:03:43 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:08 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:23 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:38 8 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:28 14 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:29 16 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:30 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:33 18 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:35 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:48 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:02:40 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:12 23 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:21 24 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:31 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 26 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:46 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 28 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:56 29 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:02 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:07 31 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:09 32 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:10 33 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:12 35 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:16 36 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:25 37 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:31 38 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:41 39 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:55 40 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:04:57 41 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:00 42 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:43 43 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:06:56 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:07:12 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:13 46 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:33 47 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:35 48 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:36 49 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:03 50 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:08:07 51 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:08:14 52 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:19 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:20 54 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:08:22 55 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:08:31 56 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:56 57 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:59 58 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:09:05 59 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:09:15 60 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:21 61 Toms Skujinš (Lat) La Pomme Marseille 0:09:43 62 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:49 63 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:05 64 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:07 65 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:29 66 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:10:35 67 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:44 68 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 0:10:45 69 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 70 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:20 71 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:11:42 72 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:53 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:58 74 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:14 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:12:27 76 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:30 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:39 78 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:46 79 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:25 80 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:50 81 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:00 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:16 83 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:30 84 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:14:46 85 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 0:15:01 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:04 87 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:15:24 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:26 89 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:48 90 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:18 91 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:26 92 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:16:50 93 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:43 94 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 0:20:21 95 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille 96 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:20:31 97 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:57 98 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 0:22:19 99 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:23:33 100 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:56 101 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 0:24:37 102 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:27:15 103 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:27:30 104 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i 0:29:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 18 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 5 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 15 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 8 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 10 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 7 11 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 12 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 7 13 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 6 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Barracuda 6 16 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 18 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 20 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 5 21 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 29 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 30 Tom Dumoulin (Fra) Project 1t4i 2 31 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 12 3 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 4 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 4 7 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 9 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7:05:12 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:00:04 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:43 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:02 5 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:27 6 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:40 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:41 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:43 9 Ben King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:12 10 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:03:28 11 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:14 12 Tom Dumoulin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:05:27 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:43 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:06 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:06:34 16 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:50 17 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:30 18 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:07:36 19 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:46 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille 0:08:14 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:08:20 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:58 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:47 25 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:13:17 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:35 27 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:19 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:49 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:14 30 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille 0:18:52 31 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:02 32 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 0:20:50 33 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:04 34 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:22:27 35 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:25:46 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Chn) Project 1t4i 0:26:01 37 Cheng Ji (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:27:57