Kittel blasts past opposition to win Roeselare Criterium
Trentin, Greipel fight it out for the podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma – Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|8
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
|10
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|12
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|13
|David Boucher (Bel) Fdj
|14
|Sebastien Demeulenaere (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|15
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step
|16
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|17
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step
|18
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|19
|Charlie Blondeel (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckh
|20
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|21
|Jonas Decouttere (Bel) Dovy Keukens – Fcc
|22
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
|23
|Kim Borry (Bel) Dovy Keukens – Fcc
|24
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|25
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
|26
|Arne Casier (Bel) Morgan Blue C.T. Vzw
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Byung Cheol Kim (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|29
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|30
|Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|31
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step
|32
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Etixx-Ihned
|33
|Stephen Orbie (Bel) Vl Technics – Abutriek Cycling Team
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|35
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
