Trending

Kittel blasts past opposition to win Roeselare Criterium

Trentin, Greipel fight it out for the podium

Image 1 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the Roeselare Criterium

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the Roeselare Criterium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 19

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) does a turn on the front

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) does a turn on the front
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 19

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 19

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in action at Roeselare

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in action at Roeselare
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 19

The peloton gets ready for the start of the Roeselare Criterium

The peloton gets ready for the start of the Roeselare Criterium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) in action following his three Tour de France stage wins

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) in action following his three Tour de France stage wins
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 19

Belgian rider Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

Belgian rider Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 19

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 19

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 19

Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) celebrates as he takes the win in Roeselare

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) celebrates as he takes the win in Roeselare
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 19

The Roeselare podium: Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step), Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

The Roeselare podium: Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step), Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 19

The two Germans celebrate their success

The two Germans celebrate their success
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) sits on the wheel of Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) sits on the wheel of Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 19

Time for champagne!

Time for champagne!
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) was all smiles on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 19

Another win for Argos - Shimano's Marcel Kittel

Another win for Argos - Shimano's Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 19

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the Roeselare Criterium ahead of Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the Roeselare Criterium ahead of Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 19

Some of the big names on the start line in Roeselare

Some of the big names on the start line in Roeselare
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma – Quick-Step Cycling Team
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
8Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
9Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
10Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
12Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
13David Boucher (Bel) Fdj
14Sebastien Demeulenaere (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
15Daan Myngheer (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step
16Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
17Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step
18Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
19Charlie Blondeel (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckh
20Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
21Jonas Decouttere (Bel) Dovy Keukens – Fcc
22Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
23Kim Borry (Bel) Dovy Keukens – Fcc
24Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
25Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
26Arne Casier (Bel) Morgan Blue C.T. Vzw
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
28Byung Cheol Kim (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
29Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
30Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
31Lander Seynaeve (Bel) EFC-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step
32Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Etixx-Ihned
33Stephen Orbie (Bel) Vl Technics – Abutriek Cycling Team
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
35Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello

Latest on Cyclingnews