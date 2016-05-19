The previous day will have provided an indication as to who would not feature at the top of the GC but stage 6 is clearly where the race can be won with the Col de Champ-Laurent, Col du Grand Cucheron, Col de la Madeleine, Montée des Frasses and the final first category ascent to Meribel all sandwiched into 141 kilometres of racing. The final climb, 12.3 kilometres in length suits a Team Sky tactic of control and containment, with a steady 6-8 per cent for the majority of the ascent.

There's a sting in the tail just before the line with a section just over 10 per cent but the majority of the damage will have already been inflicted.

Cyclingnews' top tip: Chris Froome (Team Sky): The decisive stage for GC. Froome's form this season hasn't been as easy to read as Contador's so this would seem to be a key Tour de France indicator for the reigning champion of both races.