Stage 3 Preview
Stage 3 map and profile
Stage 3: Grenoble - Grenoble
Dress rehearsal for July
Details
Distance: 42.5km
Highest Point: 581m
Category: Individiual Time Trial
Bernard Thévenet says:
"This stage is the same than the one that will settle the Tour de France standings int July. The first part is identical to the 2002 Tour de France time trial but the riders will leave the climb to Chamrousse after two kilometres to take a very large road heading to Grenoble. So it’s not a time trial designed for climbers but for all-rounders."
Map
Image ©: ASO
Profile
Image ©: ASO
