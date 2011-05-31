Image 1 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 3 Map (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 3 Profile (Image credit: ASO)

Dress rehearsal for July

Details

Distance: 42.5km

Highest Point: 581m

Category: Individiual Time Trial

Bernard Thévenet says:

"This stage is the same than the one that will settle the Tour de France standings int July. The first part is identical to the 2002 Tour de France time trial but the riders will leave the climb to Chamrousse after two kilometres to take a very large road heading to Grenoble. So it’s not a time trial designed for climbers but for all-rounders."

Map

Image ©: ASO

Profile

Image ©: ASO