Rabo-Liv win Crescent Women Vargarda World Cup TTT
Velocio-SRAM second and Boels-Dolmans third
Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team won the eighth round of the UCI Women's World Cup at the Crescent Women World Cup TTT in Sweden on Friday. The powerful team covered the 42.5km circuit-style course with the fastest time, dethroning three-time defending champions Velocio-SRAM in second, while Boels-Dolmans was third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:52:51
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:26
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:29:00
|4
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:00
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|0:01:31
|6
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:10
|7
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:55
|8
|Orica - AIS
|9
|Hitec Products
|0:03:08
|10
|BePink LaClassica
|0:03:39
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:58
|12
|Ale Cipollini
|0:04:00
|13
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:04:15
|14
|Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:06:38
|15
|Finland
|0:10:39
