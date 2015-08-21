Trending

Rabo-Liv win Crescent Women Vargarda World Cup TTT

Velocio-SRAM second and Boels-Dolmans third

The 2015 Rabo-Liv team

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team won the eighth round of the UCI Women's World Cup at the Crescent Women World Cup TTT in Sweden on Friday. The powerful team covered the 42.5km circuit-style course with the fastest time, dethroning three-time defending champions Velocio-SRAM in second, while Boels-Dolmans was third.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:52:51
2Velocio - SRAM0:00:26
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:29:00
4Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:49:00
5Wiggle Honda0:01:31
6Team Liv-Plantur0:02:10
7BTC City Ljubljana0:02:55
8Orica - AIS
9Hitec Products0:03:08
10BePink LaClassica0:03:39
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:58
12Ale Cipollini0:04:00
13Team TIBCO - SVB0:04:15
14Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:06:38
15Finland0:10:39

